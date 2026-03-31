Buy Sell Trend KPG

4.25

Buy Sell Trend KPG - User Guide (MT5)

Buy Sell Trend KPG is a multi-function indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays buy and sell signals on the chart, provides sound alerts, and includes a dashboard that shows trend direction across multiple timeframes.

Features

Real-time signals are shown as coloured arrows on the price chart.

Audio notifications are played when a new signal appears.

A dashboard displays trend direction for Multi-timeframes (from MN1 to M1) together with a summary percentage.

The indicator works on any timeframe chosen by the user.

Signal types

  • Green arrow - basic buy signal.

  • Red arrow - basic sell signal.

  • Dark green arrow - additional buy signal.

  • Dark red arrow - additional sell signal.

A trend line is drawn to indicate dynamic support and resistance levels.

Bar colouring helps to identify the current trend visually.

Dashboard information

The summary percentage shows the overall market bias.

When the percentage for buy signals is above 50%, the dashboard indicates an uptrend.

When the percentage for sell signals is above 50%, the dashboard indicates a downtrend.

A dash (-) means a sideways market.

Suggested usage (for reference only)

Use the dashboard on H1 or H4 to identify the main trend direction.

Look for matching signals on M5 or M15 timeframes.

Consider entering when a dark green or dark red signal aligns with the main trend from H1/H4.

Set stop loss and take profit manually. Sound alerts indicate the moment of entry only.

A possible stop loss level may be placed below a buy signal candle or above a sell signal candle.

A risk-to-reward ratio of 1:2 or 1:3 can be considered.

Trading against the major trend is not recommended. Avoid noisy, very short timeframes.

This tool provides analytical assistance. Trading involves risk. Manage your capital responsibly.

Input parameters (examples)

  • ShowDashboard (bool, default = true)

  • SoundAlert (bool, default = true)

  • TrendLineVisible (bool, default = true)

  • BarColorEnabled (bool, default = true)

  • SummaryTimeframes (string, default = "MN1,W1,D1,H4,H1,M30,M15,M5,M1")

Support

Support is provided through the product comments section or via the mql5.com internal messaging system. Support is not offered via Telegram, other messengers, or external websites.


Reviews 9
Ania C.
1799
Ania C. 2026.06.18 18:46 
 

Best indicator ever!

Vitaly Muzichenko
53121
Vitaly Muzichenko 2026.05.18 13:05 
 

Отличный индикатор - всё работает чётко!

Стрелки позволяют проводить анализ изменения цены после открытия нового бара.

Joseph Lawrence
18
Joseph Lawrence 2026.04.09 10:36 
 

MAN this your indicator is fire..... love it..... guy i recommend this indicator for you guys to use it works

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Ania C.
1799
Ania C. 2026.06.18 18:46 
 

Best indicator ever!

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.06.20 04:07
Thank you for taking the time to share your feedback! We truly appreciate it and wish you all the best in your trading journey!
Vitaly Muzichenko
53121
Vitaly Muzichenko 2026.05.18 13:05 
 

Отличный индикатор - всё работает чётко!

Стрелки позволяют проводить анализ изменения цены после открытия нового бара.

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.05.19 09:00
Большое спасибо за вашу оценку. Я очень рад узнать, что продукт оказался полезным для вас. Если возникнут какие-либо проблемы, пожалуйста, напишите мне — я с удовольствием помогу!
chandleeanlee
295
chandleeanlee 2026.05.06 14:21 
 

ty

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.05.06 15:19
Thank you for your feedback! If you have any issue with the product, please do not hesitate to contact me. I am always ready to assist you!
pAwkNsmR
49
pAwkNsmR 2026.04.29 13:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.05.06 15:04
Hartelijk dank voor uw mooie woorden. Ik ben blij dat de indicator nuttig voor u is. Veel succes gewenst met uw verdere trading!
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2026.04.10 16:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.10 17:13
Thank you so much for your review!
I'm really happy the indicator is working well for you, and I truly appreciate your support!
Wish you all the best!
Joseph Lawrence
18
Joseph Lawrence 2026.04.09 10:36 
 

MAN this your indicator is fire..... love it..... guy i recommend this indicator for you guys to use it works

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.09 13:29
Thank you for your great feedback — I really appreciate it.
I will continue to improve the product and provide support.
Wish you all the best!
A_A AAA
84
A_A AAA 2026.04.08 05:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.08 07:31
Thank you so much for your review! Your feedback is a great motivation for us to keep developing more products. Wish you all the best!
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.04.04 10:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.05 13:59
Thank you so much for your feedback! I'm really happy the indicator is working well for you, and I truly appreciate your support. I will continue working on further updates and improvements to make the indicator even better!
drw122
118
drw122 2026.04.02 13:42 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.02 14:07
Большое спасибо вам! Ваши оценки и удовлетворённость служат мотивацией для нашей команды продолжать разрабатывать ещё более качественные индикаторы!
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