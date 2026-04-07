Signal Quantum KPG
- Indicators
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Le Uyen Phuong NguyenHello everyone! I am the founder of Billion KPG Club.
- Version: 6.9
- Updated: 1 August 2026
- Activations: 5
Signal Quantum KPG – Buy/Sell Signal Indicator with SL and TP Levels
Signal Quantum KPG is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, providing an overview of trend strength across multiple timeframes at once. Instead of diving into complex formulas, the indicator focuses on what you can see immediately and use intuitively.
Key Advantages
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Multi-Timeframe Strength Dashboard (MTF Dashboard)
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Displays 7 timeframes simultaneously: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.
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Each timeframe includes:
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Trend signal (BUY / SELL) with clear colors.
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Percentage of buying and selling strength based on actual candle structure.
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Strength Bar (block style) showing the current trend strength level.
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Summary row (SUMMARY) helps you quickly grasp the overall trend across all timeframes.
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Dynamic Buy/Sell Signal Display
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When the trend reverses, the indicator immediately draws arrows (green up, red down) and BUY/SELL text on the chart.
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Stop Loss and 5 Take Profit levels are automatically calculated and displayed as colored dots with price labels, toggleable via a button.
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Multi-Channel Alert System
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Supports all alert types:
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Popup on MT5.
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Sound (customizable .wav file).
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Email (requires SMTP configuration).
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Push notification to mobile via MT5 Mobile.
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Alerts can be enabled/disabled per timeframe (M1, M5, M15, …).
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Visual Trend Ribbon (EMA Ribbon)
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A continuous ribbon of multiple moving averages that automatically changes color (green – red) according to price trend.
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Helps quickly identify the main trend: green ribbon =偏向 uptrend, red ribbon =偏向 downtrend.
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Includes an on‑chart toggle button.
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Dual Dynamic Trend Filters
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Two independent trend filters, drawn as dotted lines with distinct colors.
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One filter generates the main signals (buy/sell arrows), the other serves as additional confirmation.
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Flexible Customization & Optimized Performance
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Easily adjust sensitivity, period, SL/TP multipliers.
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Limit the number of displayed signals to avoid chart clutter.
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Calculates only on a sufficient number of bars, without slowing down the system.
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Two direct on‑chart buttons: SL/TP ON/OFF and EMA ON/OFF.
Important Notes
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The indicator is designed to support technical analysis, not as a fully automated trading system.
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Effectiveness depends on the user’s skill and risk management strategy.
Support
Support is provided through the product comments section or via the mql5.com internal messaging system. Support is not offered via Telegram, other messengers, or external websites.
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