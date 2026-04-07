Signal Quantum KPG

Signal Quantum KPG – Buy/Sell Signal Indicator with SL and TP Levels

Signal Quantum KPG is a professional trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, providing an overview of trend strength across multiple timeframes at once. Instead of diving into complex formulas, the indicator focuses on what you can see immediately and use intuitively.

Key Advantages

  1. Multi-Timeframe Strength Dashboard (MTF Dashboard)

  • Displays 7 timeframes simultaneously: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1.

  • Each timeframe includes:

  • Trend signal (BUY / SELL) with clear colors.

  • Percentage of buying and selling strength based on actual candle structure.

  • Strength Bar (block style) showing the current trend strength level.

  • Summary row (SUMMARY) helps you quickly grasp the overall trend across all timeframes.

  1. Dynamic Buy/Sell Signal Display

  • When the trend reverses, the indicator immediately draws arrows (green up, red down) and BUY/SELL text on the chart.

  • Stop Loss and 5 Take Profit levels are automatically calculated and displayed as colored dots with price labels, toggleable via a button.

  1. Multi-Channel Alert System

  • Supports all alert types:

  • Popup on MT5.

  • Sound (customizable .wav file).

  • Email (requires SMTP configuration).

  • Push notification to mobile via MT5 Mobile.

  • Alerts can be enabled/disabled per timeframe (M1, M5, M15, …).

  1. Visual Trend Ribbon (EMA Ribbon)

  • A continuous ribbon of multiple moving averages that automatically changes color (green – red) according to price trend.

  • Helps quickly identify the main trend: green ribbon =偏向 uptrend, red ribbon =偏向 downtrend.

  • Includes an on‑chart toggle button.

  1. Dual Dynamic Trend Filters

  • Two independent trend filters, drawn as dotted lines with distinct colors.

  • One filter generates the main signals (buy/sell arrows), the other serves as additional confirmation.

  1. Flexible Customization & Optimized Performance

  • Easily adjust sensitivity, period, SL/TP multipliers.

  • Limit the number of displayed signals to avoid chart clutter.

  • Calculates only on a sufficient number of bars, without slowing down the system.

  • Two direct on‑chart buttons: SL/TP ON/OFF and EMA ON/OFF.

Important Notes

  • The indicator is designed to support technical analysis, not as a fully automated trading system.

  • Effectiveness depends on the user’s skill and risk management strategy.

Support

Support is provided through the product comments section or via the mql5.com internal messaging system. Support is not offered via Telegram, other messengers, or external websites.


Recommended products
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Indicators
The indicator builds current quotes, which can be compared with historical ones and on this basis make a price movement forecast. The indicator has a text field for quick navigation to the desired date. Options: Symbol - selection of the symbol that the indicator will display; SymbolPeriod - selection of the period from which the indicator will take data; IndicatorColor - indicator color; Inverse - true reverses quotes, false - original view; Next are the settings of the text field, in w
Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT5
Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
Indicators
Introduction: The Basic Automatic Swing Detector MT4 is designed exclusively for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It displays three different market levels, helping traders identify critical price zones and pinpoint the most optimal entry and exit points for their chosen symbols. Our Team Services: If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK Category: Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Indicator Level: Interme
IVISTscalp5
Vadym Zhukovskyi
5 (6)
Indicators
[iVISTscalp5]: A Laboratory for Market Behavior Research Through Time TLV Framework | Liquidity Activation Points ⸻ General Description iVISTscalp5 is a multi-level timing and price structure indicator developed within the VISTmany project. The system forecasts time, direction, and movement range through Liquidity Activation Points (timings). The iVISTscalp5 indicator can be used with default parameters for any financial instrument. ⸻ Practical Value The iVISTscalp5 indicator was
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
Indicators
Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
Crystal ball
Nickey Magale
Experts
Crystal Ball – Trend-Backed Mean Reversion EA for MT5 Crystal Ball is not just another trading robot—it's a precision engine designed to capture the market’s natural rhythm. By combining the pullback-catching power of Mean Reversion with the momentum-following logic of Trend Trading , Crystal Ball enters trades with intention and exits with purpose. It’s built to avoid random noise, capitalize on structure, and adapt as the market moves. How It Works Wait for Deviation: Crystal Ball wat
AltoX Spirol Indicator
Lesley Mthandazo Khulumo
Indicators
AltoX Capital Spirol Indicator brings professional‐grade, pattern‐based signals to your MT5 charts in a single, easy-to-use tool. Advantages & Key Benefits •   Clear, Actionable Signals Automatically plots buy/sell arrows when your custom Spirol pattern completes on a closed bar—no guessing whether a signal is valid. •   Built-In Trend Filter •   Automatic Reference Levels Draws Retracement lines  for quick visual pullback targets. •   Real-Time Alerts Popup alerts in MT5 plus mobile push noti
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
Indicators
The VR Grid indicator is designed to create a graphical grid with user-defined settings. Unlike the standard grid , VR Grid is used to build circular levels . Depending on the user's choice, the step between the round levels can be arbitrary. In addition, unlike other indicators and utilities, VR Grid maintains the position of the grid even when the time period changes or the terminal is rebooted. You can find settings, set files, demo versions, instructions, problem solving, at [blog] You can
FREE
Inguz
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
Ing (inguz,ingwar) - the 23rd rune of the elder Futhark ᛝ, Unicode+16DD. Add some runic magic to your trading strategies. The correct marking of the daily chart will indicate to you the successful moments for counter-trend trading. Simple to use, has high efficiency in volatile areas. Be careful in lateral movements. Signals ᛝ are generated when the main lines of construction intersect. Red arrow down - recommended sales Blue up arrow - recommended purchases rare purple arrows indicate exce
Deriv Boom sell
Yaovi Inoussa Atchou
Indicators
Our BOOM SELL ALERT indicator is specifically engineered to   take candles on BOOM 1000 , BOOM 500 is tool is optimized for M1 (1-minute) timeframe, ensuring you receive timely and actionable insights.   The indicator is a combination of   many indicators. -        AO Oscillator -        Stochastic   HOW TO USE THIS INDICATOR To use well this indicator , it   need to use SCHAFF TREND RSX ( 5 MIN OR M5) IF SCHAFF trend RSX is GREEN and you have a signal then SELL when you have ENTRY and out with
CurvedSmoothChannelEnhanced
Roman Surmanidze
Indicators
CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced - Enhanced Price Channel Indicator **CurvedSmoothChannel_Enhanced** is a powerful and visually appealing price channel indicator designed for MetaTrader 5 that helps you identify trends, potential reversals, and key price levels with precision. This enhanced version combines the power of the Hull Moving Average (HMA) and John Ehlers' Super Smooth Filter, creating a dynamic, adaptive channel that adjusts to market conditions across multiple time frames. #### Key Fea
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicators
The  SMC Venom Model BPR MT5 indicator is a tool for visual analysis of BPR/FVG zones within the Smart Money Concept (SMC). It automatically detects key price imbalance zones on the chart and allows you to analyze them not only on the current timeframe, but also in multi-timeframe mode. FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — a price imbalance zone detected from a three-candle structure, where an unfilled price area forms between the first and third candle. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) — a structure related t
WanaScalper
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Indicators
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Indicators
The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
BOA Boil Signals Indicator
Eugene Kendrick
Indicators
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BOIL Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and heard audi
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
Limitless MT5
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicators
Limitless MT5 is a universal indicator suitable for every beginner and experienced trader. works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies, raw stocks Limitless MT5 - already configured and does not require additional configuration And now the main thing Why Limitless MT5? 1 complete lack of redrawing 2 two years of testing by the best specialists in trading 3 the accuracy of correct signals exceeds 80% 4 performed well in trading during news releases Trading rules 1 buy signal - the ap
MA RSI Trend Precision
Evgenii Savinov
Indicators
MA RSI Trend Precision: Your Professional Trend Navigator MA RSI Trend Precision is more than just another "arrow signal." It is a comprehensive analytical suite that combines the time-tested reliability of Moving Averages with the momentum confirmation of RSI and a unique Slope Filter algorithm for market noise reduction. Why do you need this indicator? The biggest challenge with trend indicators is the "whipsaw" effect during market consolidation (flat). MA RSI Trend Precision solves thi
Sessions and Bar Time
Tran Vinh Vu
4 (1)
Indicators
The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
FREE
Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection
Botsalo Martin Letlhoagoje
Indicators
Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection GMT2 Higher Timeframe Candle Projection & Previous Levels Tool for Deriv Synthetic Indices (MT5) Overview Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection GMT2 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for Deriv Synthetic indices . It projects the current forming Higher Timeframe (HTF) candle onto the chart and automatically draws key reference levels from previous candles. This indicator is designed to help traders maintain higher timeframe context
FREE
XploreC Market Trend Recognizer
XploreC
Indicators
XploreC Market Trend Recognizer   is a MetaTrader 5 technical indicator designed to identify market trend direction across multiple timeframes. It gives traders a clear visual overview of whether selected timeframes are moving Up or Down, helping them understand the broader market structure before making trading decisions. The indicator is built for both beginner and experienced traders who want a simple, structured way to monitor trend behavior without using an automated trading robot. It doe
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail indicator for MT5
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Kangaroo Tail Indicator Kangaroo Tail Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The Kangaroo Tail is a multi-bar pattern. The Kangaroo Tail pattern is very effective and is very simple to trade. The strategy that comes with the Kangaroo Tail is based on price action. The indicator does what it was designed for: displaying Kangaroo Tail patterns.   Don't expect to follow the up and down arrows and make money . Tradin
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
RBreaker
Zhong Long Wu
Indicators
RBreaker Gold Indicators is a short-term intraday trading strategy for gold futures that combines trend following and intraday reversal approaches. It not only captures profits during trending markets but also enables timely profit-taking and counter-trend trading during market reversals. This strategy has been ranked among the top ten most profitable trading strategies by the American magazine   Futures Truth   for 15 consecutive years. It boasts a long lifecycle and remains widely used and st
FFx 4 Patterns Alerter MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
FFx Patterns Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss .... for any of the selected patterns (PinBar, Engulfing, InsideBar, OutsideBar) Below are the different options available: Multiple instances can be applied on the same chart to monitor different patterns Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs -
Scalping Entry Points MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicators
Scalping Entry Points - is a manual trading system that can adjust to price movements and give signals to open trades without redrawing. The indicator determines the direction of the trend by the central level of support and resistance. The dot indicator provides signals for entries and exits.  Suitable for manual intraday trading, scalping and binary options. Works on all time frames and trading instruments. The indicator gives several types of alerts. How to use the product The blue line det
Super Arrow MT5 indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Indicators
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
AstraPivot Signals
Nataliia Kalashnyk
Indicators
AstraPivot Signals — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для определения направления тренда и поиска точек входа в рынок. Инструмент анализирует движение цены и отображает на графике понятные сигналы BUY, SELL и HOLD, помогая трейдеру быстро принимать решения без сложного анализа. Индикатор автоматически отслеживает смену рыночного направления и визуально показывает моменты разворота с помощью стрелок, а также отображает динамическую трендовую линию и уровни, которые помогают лучше
ML Price Target Prediction
Nguyen Huu Chung
Indicators
Introducing the Machine Learning Price Target Predictions, a cutting-edge trading tool that leverages kernel regression to provide accurate price targets and enhance your trading strategy. This indicator combines trend-based signals with advanced machine learning techniques, offering predictive insights into potential price movements. Perfect for traders looking to make data-driven decisions with confidence. What is Kernel Regression and How It Works Kernel regression is a non-parametric mach
Swing Failure Hunter
Shingidzano Lesetedi
Indicators
SFP Hunter — Swing Failure Pattern SFP Hunter is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically detects Swing Failure Patterns (SFP) on any symbol and timeframe. The indicator identifies single-candle stop-hunt reversals where price wicks beyond a prior swing high or low and closes back inside on the same candle, signalling a potential reversal from that level. How the Pattern Works A Swing Failure Pattern occurs when price briefly breaches a prior swing high or swing low — triggering the stop orde
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.75 (130)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis , Points of Interest (POIs) , and real-time signals, th
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
More from author
Buy Sell Trend KPG
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
4.25 (4)
Indicators
Buy Sell Trend KPG - User Guide (MT5) Buy Sell Trend KPG is a multi-function indicator for MetaTrader 5. It displays buy and sell signals on the chart, provides sound alerts, and includes a dashboard that shows trend direction across multiple timeframes. Features Real-time signals are shown as coloured arrows on the price chart. Audio notifications are played when a new signal appears. A dashboard displays trend direction for Multi-timeframes (from MN1 to M1) together with a summary percentage.
FREE
Buy Sell Quantum KPG
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicators
Buy Sell Quantum KPG – Buy Sell Indicator with Multi-Timeframe Trend Line, Smart Filters & Alert System Buy Sell Quantum KPG is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders identify buy/sell points based on trend reversals across multiple timeframes, while filtering out false signals. The indicator combines an advanced trend line core with three independent filters (EMA, ADX, RSI) and a built-in multi-timeframe consensus table. Key Advantages 1. Dual Trend Display – Clean & I
FREE
SMC Buy Sell KPG
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Indicators
SMC Buy Sell KPG - User Guide (MT5) SMC Buy Sell KPG is an indicator based on Smart Money Concepts for MetaTrader 5. It displays buy and sell signals on the chart and visualizes market structure elements that many traders use to analyze price action. The indicator is designed to support decision-making by showing key structural features directly on the chart, including market structure breaks and changes of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, equal high and low levels, premium and discou
FREE
Quantum Intraday KPG
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicators
Quantum Intraday KPG – Intraday / Swing Buy Sell Signal with Multi-Timeframe Forecast Table Quantum Intraday KPG is an indicator for MT5 that helps identify short-term (intraday) and medium-term (swing) trends based on a combination of price, volume and volatility. The indicator focuses on clear, easy-to-use signals without requiring deep programming knowledge. Key Advantages 1. Adaptive Dynamic Trend Line - Green line shows uptrend. - Red line shows downtrend. 2. Reversal Signals with Arrow
FREE
Suppy Demand KPG
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Indicators
Supply Demand KPG – Supply and Demand Zones Indicator for MetaTrader 5 SuPply Demand KPG automatically identifies Supply (resistance) and Demand (support) zones based on price behavior and volume. Instead of drawing zones manually, the indicator displays them directly on the chart, helping traders quickly spot areas where price may reverse or break through. Key Advantages 1. Intelligent Supply and Demand Zone Detection - Supply zones are displayed in orange – potential resistance areas. - Dem
FREE
KPG Scalper BS10
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
KPG Scalper Bs10 – Automated Trading Solution for MT5 by BillionKPG Club Important Note on Spread (Refer to the Screenshot in Settings): The Max Spread parameter should be set according to the average spread of your broker. As a rule of thumb, you can set it to 2-3 times the normal spread of the instrument on your trading timeframe. The EA includes multiple filters (spread, RSI, Stochastic, Supply/Demand zones) to help entries occur in stable market conditions. General Description KPG Scalper B
KPG Dragon DCA
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
KPG Dragon DCA – Automated Trading Solution for MT5 by BillionKPG Club Important Note on Spread (Refer to the Screenshot in Settings): The Max Spread parameter should be set according to the average spread of your broker. As a rule of thumb, you can set it to 2-3 times the normal spread of the instrument on your trading timeframe. General Description: The EA offers over 60 configurable parameters organized into groups: - Basic Parameters — Magic number, trading hours, spread limits - Signal Co
KPG S8 U8 Scalper
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot - Precision Gold & Forex EA (MT5) The KPG S8 U8 Scalper Bot is a highly selective, algorithmic trading system developed by the BillionKPG Club (includes 5 standard activations). Engineered specifically for high-volatility instruments like XAUUSD (Gold) and major forex pairs, this Expert Advisor prioritizes capital preservation and high-probability setups over excessive trade frequency. It operates on a proprietary "Market Rhythm" logic, waiting for precise confluences befor
KPG Trend Hs5
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Experts
KPG Trend Hs5 – Automated Trading Solution for MT5 by BillionKPG Club Important Note on Spread (Refer to the Screenshot in Settings) The Max Spread parameter should be set according to the average spread of your broker. As a rule of thumb, you can set it to 3 times the normal spread of the instrument on your trading timeframe. The EA includes multiple filters (spike detection, ATR filter, session filter) to help entries occur in stable market conditions. You can refer to the screenshot in the se
Entry Synergy KPG
Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
Indicators
Entry Synergy KPG - Complete Guide (MT5) Entry Synergy KPG is a multi-timeframe signal indicator for MetaTrader 5 that delivers precise BUY and SELL entry points, complete with dynamically calculated Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels based on market volatility (ATR). Built to help traders spot high-probability opportunities systematically, this tool seamlessly integrates several powerful analytical features into one cohesive interface. Key Features: 1. Precision Entry Signals - Dist
Filter:
Arhyel Mshelia
480
Arhyel Mshelia 2026.06.07 18:30 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.06.08 01:32
Thank you so much for your your 5-star rating! really appreciate your feedback. It motivates me to keep improving. If you have any questions or need any assistance, please let me know. I am always happy to help!
Tamer Etisalat
35
Tamer Etisalat 2026.05.03 01:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.05.03 02:48
Thank you very much for taking the time to share your feedback! I am very glad to know that the indicator has been useful to you.
If you ever need any support, I am always ready to assist. Thank you again!
chelny666
14
chelny666 2026.05.02 16:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.05.02 16:15
Здравствуйте! Большое спасибо за ваш отзыв и оценку. Я очень ценю вашу обратную связь! Желаю вам всего наилучшего и успехов!
Didik
144
Didik 2026.04.28 23:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.29 01:06
Thank you so much for your kind words! I truly appreciate your support!
If you have any questions or need any assistance, please let me know. I am always happy to help!
Eduardo Sanchéz
176
Eduardo Sanchéz 2026.04.26 22:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.27 04:08
Muchas gracias por tu valoración. Me alegra mucho que el indicador te esté funcionando bien. Puedes probar también las señales en marcos de tiempo M15, M30, etc. Si tienes alguna pregunta sobre la configuración o el uso del indicador, no dudes en escribirme. Estoy siempre dispuesto a ayudarte. ¡Gracias de nuevo!
1193442978
224
1193442978 2026.04.20 18:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.21 04:21
Muito obrigado pelo seu feedback. Fico muito feliz que você tenha gostado. Agradeço pelo seu apoio! Desejo a você toda a sorte do mundo.
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge
1014
Dunstan Wafula Namusonge 2026.04.11 08:32 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.11 09:31
Thank you for taking the time to share your experience. I really appreciate your kind words and the 5-star rating. If you ever have any questions or need assistance, feel free to reach out. Happy trading!
A_A AAA
84
A_A AAA 2026.04.08 13:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen
7498
Reply from developer Le Uyen Phuong Nguyen 2026.04.08 14:02
Thank you so much for your 5-star rating! I really appreciate your feedback. It motivates me to keep improving and developing more useful tools. Wish you all the best!
Reply to review