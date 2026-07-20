SmartTrader MTF Trend Bias is a small, free indicator that answers one question: what's the trend doing across six timeframes at once?





The panel shows:

- Bullish / Bearish / Neutral for M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, and H4 - spelled out in full, color-coded, no symbols to decode

- Hover any row for the exact reasoning (which EMAs, which direction)

- Read only from each timeframe's last CLOSED bar, never the still-forming one - the most common cause of an MTF indicator "flipping its answer with no price change" is reading a bar before it closes, and this deliberately avoids that





That's it - no scoring, no Buy/Sell recommendation, no alerts. Just a clean read on trend agreement (or disagreement) across timeframes, useful alongside any strategy.





From the same developer as SmartTrader AI Pro - a XAUUSD dashboard that combines this same multi-timeframe read with five other weighted indicators, real backtested thresholds, and alerts, if you want the fuller picture this panel is a piece of.





Requirements: MetaTrader 5, any symbol.