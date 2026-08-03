DMSL Pro Ultra

DMSL Pro Ultra is a professional MetaTrader 5 (MT5) trading indicator that helps traders understand market structure and identify high-probability trading zones. It automatically detects important support and resistance levels, highlights major swing highs and lows, and displays market structure changes in real time. The indicator is designed to reduce chart clutter while providing clear, actionable trading information.

Key Features

  • Automatic Support & Resistance Detection
    • Identifies strong support and resistance zones without manual drawing.
    • Filters out weaker zones using a power scoring system.
    • Keeps only the most relevant active zones on the chart.
  • Market Structure Analysis
    • Detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH).
    • Helps traders recognize trend continuation and possible reversals.
    • Clearly labels structural changes on the chart.
  • Major Swing Detection
    • Automatically marks significant swing highs and swing lows.
    • Makes it easier to identify higher highs, lower highs, higher lows, and lower lows.
  • 50% Equilibrium (EQ) Level
    • Draws the midpoint of the major trading range.
    • Helps traders identify potential reaction zones and fair value areas.
  • Power Score Filtering
    • Evaluates each zone based on market strength.
    • Displays only higher-quality trading zones.
    • Reduces false signals and unnecessary chart objects.
  • Customizable Appearance
    • Adjustable colors for support, resistance, labels, and equilibrium lines.
    • Configurable line styles, label sizes, border thickness, and visual settings to match any trading template.
  • Compact Dashboard
    • Displays the number of active support and resistance zones.
    • Can be positioned in different corners of the chart.

Advantages

  • Saves time by automatically identifying important market levels.
  • Helps traders make more informed entry and exit decisions.
  • Reduces chart clutter by showing only the strongest trading zones.
  • Improves market structure analysis with automatic BOS and CHoCH detection.
  • Suitable for discretionary traders who rely on price action and market structure.
  • Fully customizable to fit different trading styles and chart layouts.
  • Works directly on MT5 charts with a clean and professional interface.

Overall, DMSL Pro Ultra provides traders with a clear view of market structure, liquidity zones, and high-probability support and resistance levels, helping them analyze the market more efficiently and make better trading decisions.


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Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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