Connix Multi Timeframe Smc Trading Dashboard

Connix Multi-Timeframe SMC Dashboard by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts scanner for MetaTrader 4. Order blocks, fair value gaps, BOS, CHoCH, VWAP, and premium-discount range across 29+ pairs from one chart.

Monitor market structure on your full watchlist without flipping charts — the Connix dashboard shows OB, FVG, structure breaks, VWAP status, and range position per symbol and timeframe while drawing the same zones on the active chart.

Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place trades automatically.

What the dashboard shows

Monitors up to 29 or more symbols (forex, metals, indices, crypto — fully configurable). Timeframe columns from M1 through MN1. Per symbol and timeframe: break of structure and change of character, order block presence and direction, fair value gap status, range percentage within the premium–discount zone, engulfing candle signal, and VWAP touch or cross. Daily range and average daily range columns. Colour-coded cells for directional bias. Minimise or maximise the panel; drag to reposition; layout can persist across sessions.

On-chart tools

Order blocks (bullish and bearish) on the active chart. Fair value gap zones. Break of structure and change of character labels and lines. Session-anchored VWAP (daily, weekly, monthly, yearly anchors). ZigZag swing structure with premium, discount, and equilibrium reference lines. Optional Asian session range box, Fibonacci levels, fractal support and resistance, and high or low swing markers.

Alerts

Pop-up, push, and email alerts. Alert types include order block touch, fair value gap touch, engulfing patterns, break of structure and change of character, and higher-timeframe plus lower-timeframe confluence. One alert per bar deduplication to reduce repeated notifications. Per-timeframe alert toggles from the toolbar.

Toolbar

Toggle VWAP, ZigZag, fair value gaps, order blocks, structure labels, Asian box, Fibonacci, highs and lows, and support or resistance on or off. Timeframe-specific structure display toggles. Toggle states can persist across chart closes and timeframe changes.

Quick start

Attach to any chart. Add symbols to Market Watch with names matching your broker exactly (including suffixes). Configure timeframe columns and symbol lists in inputs. Use the toolbar to control overlays and alerts.

Requirements

MetaTrader 4. Works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto where your broker provides data. Analysis tool only — does not open or manage trades. Past behaviour does not predict future results. Trading involves risk; all decisions remain yours.

Related products

For the MetaTrader 5 version, see Connix MT5 on the same seller profile. For full BTMM cycle logic and peak formation scanning, see G-Labs BTMM State Engine Pro. For chart-only SMC mapping, see Smart Market Structure Toolkit.

Keywords

Connix, SMC, smart money concepts, ICT, order blocks, fair value gap, FVG, break of structure, BOS, change of character, CHoCH, VWAP, multi-pair scanner, multi-timeframe, premium discount, MetaTrader 4 indicator, G-Labs
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There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
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INTRAQUOTES
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First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
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