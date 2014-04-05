Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5

G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard - Exclusive Seasonal Offer

Elevate your trading with the original G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard, available for a limited time at just $70 USD. Ideal for starter traders, this dashboard has been enhanced with new features and now includes a comprehensive training video.

This indicator is for people trading the market makers method and is the entry level dashboard for that strategy is available for both mt4 and mt5. its a market scanner in real time showing peak formations highs and lows how far from them we are in ADR based on the 3 levels of 3 ADR cycle real time and max information. Asian Ranges , cycle projections . stop hunt information Daily range of pair ADR of the pair also and also real time rsi value of the pair for entry time frame of m15.

Key Features:

Ideal for Beginners: Tailored for newcomers, with recent enhancements for superior performance.

Inclusive Training Video: Simplify your learning curve with our detailed training materials.

Advanced Market Maker Cycle Insight: Gain strategic insights into market maker cycles.

Additional Tools on MQL5 from us :

Order Block Indicator: A must-have for comprehensive trend analysis, available for separate purchase on my MQL5 profile.

Trade Manager: Discover our Trade Manager to effectively manage your trades and calculate risk, enhancing your trading efficiency.

Support and Solutions:

Dedicated Assistance: For support, connect with us via my MQL5 profile.

Diverse Trading Portfolio: Explore a range of trading tools, including ICT indicators and order block tools.

Exclusive Offer Details:

Seasonal Limited-Time Deal: Only a few licenses available at this special price, perfect for those starting in trading.

Template Installer and Training:

Commonly faced issues https://youtu.be/5tYlRSnnamY please see this and training video on this page you will also be able to see my other videos and trainings on youtube



