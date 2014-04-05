Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5

G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard - Exclusive Seasonal Offer

Elevate your trading with the original G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard, available for a limited time at just $70 USD. Ideal for starter traders, this dashboard has been enhanced with new features and now includes a comprehensive training video.

This indicator is for people trading the market makers method and is the entry level dashboard for that strategy is available for both mt4 and mt5. its a market scanner in real time showing peak formations highs and lows how far from them we are in ADR based on the 3 levels of 3 ADR cycle real time and max information. Asian Ranges , cycle projections . stop hunt information  Daily range of pair ADR of the pair also and also real time rsi value of the pair for entry time frame of m15. 

Key Features:

  • Ideal for Beginners: Tailored for newcomers, with recent enhancements for superior performance.
  • Inclusive Training Video: Simplify your learning curve with our detailed training materials.
  • Advanced Market Maker Cycle Insight: Gain strategic insights into market maker cycles.

Additional Tools on MQL5 from us :

  • Order Block Indicator: A must-have for comprehensive trend analysis, available for separate purchase on my MQL5 profile.
  • Trade Manager: Discover our Trade Manager to effectively manage your trades and calculate risk, enhancing your trading efficiency.

Support and Solutions:

  • Dedicated Assistance: For support, connect with us via my MQL5 profile.
  • Diverse Trading Portfolio: Explore a range of trading tools, including ICT indicators and order block tools.

Exclusive Offer Details:

  • Seasonal Limited-Time Deal: Only a few licenses available at this special price, perfect for those starting in trading.

Template Installer and Training:

Commonly faced issues https://youtu.be/5tYlRSnnamY please see this and training video on this page  you will also be able to see my other videos and trainings on youtube 


More from author
Market Maker Dashboard by G labs
Garry James Goodchild
4.6 (10)
Indicators
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard - Exclusive Seasonal Offer Elevate your trading with the original G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard, available for a limited time at just $70 USD. Ideal for starter traders, this dashboard has been enhanced with new features and now includes a comprehensive training video. This indicator is for people trading the market makers method and is the entry level dashboard for that strategy is available for both mt4 and mt5. its a market scanner in real time showing peak
G Cash IC Breaker order blocks
Garry James Goodchild
4.5 (4)
Indicators
G-Ca$H IC Breaker   (Source and Breaker Order Block Indicator)   If you need support you can message via profile please check out the video and description where I try to answer the most common issues and how to use indicator there is also another short video i have made here  https://youtu.be/yB9VutPfr-A We want to help you get the most out of the indicator and we like helping our customers . Please also see our other product  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58535?source=Unknown%3Ahttps
G Labs Trade Manager
Garry James Goodchild
Utilities
Trade manager  Auto calculates % risk per trade  Manual lot size input  $ Risk amount  Displays profit to loss ratio  Shows value of stop loss and take profit in pips and dollars  Shows Balance equity and open profit and loss  On screen trade entry lines with entry stop loss and take profit . All with lots size , pip value dollar value and  price level of line  The value of these lines is also displayed in the panel  Buttons on panel for  Close Winners, Close all, Execute .  Trade panel has func
