Episode Health Monitor

You already have positions open. The question is whether the episode is still under control.

Floating P/L tells you the result. It does not tell you the condition.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79. Next price: $49.

Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost.

MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows.

After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

A position group can still show a small gain while inventory load, hold time, adverse drift, weakening recovery, and spread expansion are already building pressure in the background. By the time the P/L number turns negative, the episode is already stressed.

Episode Health Monitor was built to surface those conditions before they become obvious.

What this tool does

It reads your open positions in real time and turns the underlying pressure signals into a clean, readable on-chart dashboard. No prediction. No entry signals. No automation.

Just a clear picture of whether your current episode is healthy, stretched, or starting to break down.

The dashboard

Three main numbers anchor the panel: Health, Risk, and Distance.

Health shows the overall condition of the active position structure. Risk shows the current level of accumulated pressure. Distance shows how much room remains before the episode enters a more difficult state. These three numbers update continuously and are color-coded so you can read the situation at a glance.

Below that, the panel breaks down the individual pressure signals: Age, Drift, Load, Recovery, Stress, and Spread. If one of these is driving the risk reading higher than the others, the Main Pressure line will identify it directly, so you know what the actual problem is rather than just that a problem exists.

Action states

The panel classifies the episode into one of six condition states: HOLD OK, WATCH, NO ADD, REDUCE, FREEZE, or EXIT.

These are not trading signals. They are condition labels for manual review. The difference matters.

HOLD OK means the episode is stable and pressure is contained. EXIT means the structure has deteriorated to a point where survival should come before anything else. The states in between reflect the gradual accumulation of pressure that most traders feel but rarely see clearly until it is too late.

Version 1.1 additions

The original version tracked the core pressure signals. Version 1.1 adds the practical details that matter when you are actually managing a live episode.

Live floating P/L is now shown directly on the panel. Worst DD tracks the deepest floating loss the episode has reached, which matters more than the current number when you are trying to assess actual exposure.

Main Pressure identification tells you which signal is doing the most damage. If inventory load and hold time are the combined driver, the panel says so. If drift is the issue, it says that instead.

Risk profiles and equity-adjusted inventory load make the readings more appropriate across different account sizes and lot sizes. A 0.10 lot position on a $1,000 account carries different weight than the same lot on a $20,000 account. Version 1.1 accounts for that.

Spread is now displayed as a ratio such as 1.0x rather than raw points. When spread doubles relative to normal, the ratio shows 2.0x. Cleaner and easier to read under pressure.

Alert support has been added for the conditions that matter most: REDUCE, FREEZE, EXIT, significant risk jumps, and distance collapse. Popup, sound, push, and email alerts are all available. A cooldown setting prevents the same alert from firing repeatedly during a sustained high-risk period.

Who this is for

Episode Health Monitor is most useful if you regularly manage more than one open position, trade Gold on MT5, use hedge-style or inventory-based approaches, or simply want a clearer read on whether a trade episode is in good shape before deciding to hold, add, or reduce.

It can monitor the current chart symbol, all open positions across symbols, manual trades only, or a specific magic number depending on your settings. Compact mode is available if panel size is a concern.

What this tool does not do

It does not open or close trades. It does not modify stop losses or take profits. It does not hedge positions automatically. It does not give buy or sell signals. It is not a grid system, martingale strategy, or recovery EA.

Different brokers and account types may produce slightly different readings because of tick flow, spread, commission, swap, contract size, and execution conditions. Testing on a demo account first is strongly recommended before using the tool on a live account.

A deeper explanation, input breakdown, and usage guide is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?

Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial markets involves risk. Episode Health Monitor provides analytical information about active positions, but it cannot remove trading risk or guarantee any outcome. Past performance of any tool or strategy does not guarantee future results. Use this tool as part of your own risk management process, not as a substitute for it.

Gold Algo Lab builds practical, risk-first MT5 tools for serious XAUUSD traders, shaped by 8 years of developing and trading real systems to help traders identify clearer setups, manage risk with greater confidence and execute with more discipline.
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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
作者的更多信息
MACD Ultimate MTF
Hoai Nam Trinh
5 (1)
指标
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Most MACD crossovers on a five-minute or fifteen-minute gold chart mean nothing on their own. The signal fires, price moves a few points, then reverses. What looks like momentum on the lower timeframe is often just noise against a higher-timeframe structure that was never in agreement. After years of reading XAUUSD intraday,
FREE
Support Resistance Break Zones
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Most traders can draw support and resistance by hand. The hard part is doing it consistently when the session is active, price is moving fast, and the chart is already cluttered with levels from two days ago that no longer matter. Support Resistance Break Zones Free v1.1 was built for that situation. It maps pivot-confirmed
FREE
Trend Flip Detector
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Let me be honest with you - most indicators either clutter your chart with noise or give you signals so late that the move is already done by the time you act. I built Trend Flip Detector after spending years staring at gold charts, watching perfectly good setups get ruined by one thing: not knowing whether price was still c
FREE
Gold Candle Timer
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Eight years of watching charts has taught me one thing most traders overlook: a lot of bad entries happen in the last few seconds of a candle. The setup looks clean. The move seems confirmed. You click buy - and then the candle closes flat, or reverses, and the whole picture changes. Not because your read was wrong, but beca
FREE
Supertrend Clarity
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. I've been trading XAUUSD for years, and one thing I kept running into was this: Supertrend is a solid concept, but watching it in live market conditions is a different story. Price spikes through a level, a candle closes just barely on the wrong side, and suddenly your read flips - only to flip right back two bars later. On
FREE
WaveTrend Clarity
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Most WaveTrend indicators give you the lines. What they don't give you is enough visual structure to read what those lines are actually doing. On a fast XAUUSD M5 chart, a cross can form and fade before you finish deciding whether it's worth acting on. You're left chasing, or you hesitate and miss it entirely. That's the pro
FREE
Squeeze Momentum Clarity
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. Gold can look ready when it is not. That is one of the harder lessons on XAUUSD. Price starts to move fast, the histogram expands, the chart feels like a breakout is forming - and then it reverses, or chops sideways for the next twenty candles. The move looked real. The compression had not actually released. After spending y
FREE
Smart TP SL Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Smart TP SL Manager MT5 is a position management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to work with positions that are already open and to help manage protection rules directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years
Gold Equity Protector
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Most traders know exactly what their daily loss limit should be. They just don't stop when they hit it. One more trade. Just recovering a little. This feels different. That's how a manageable drawdown turns into a devastating session. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, an
Gold ATR Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
If you've ever stared at a gold chart, done the math in your head three times, and still second-guessed your lot size right before entry - this tool was built for you. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAU
Gold Previous Week High Low MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. If you've been trading Gold long enough, you already know the drill. Before the session opens, you pull up the chart and start looking for the same levels you've been marking every week: previous week high, previous week low, the midpoint, and yesterday's high and low. You draw them manually, label them, and keep an eye on t
FREE
Gold Risk Radar
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
After downloading, message me via MQL5 inbox to receive your FREE User Kit - setup guide, practical checklist, and workflow resources built specifically for XAUUSD traders. After years of trading Gold, one thing becomes clear fast: the P/L number alone does not tell you whether your position structure is clean or quietly building pressure. You can have a positive float while simultaneously carrying too many layered positions, a one-sided exposure that is not hedged, a margin level that is slowl
FREE
Gold Trade Manager MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
专家
Gold Trade Manager MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who open trades manually and want a clearer way to manage existing positions directly from the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built fr
Gold Trade Manager PRO
Hoai Nam Trinh
专家
Gold Trade Manager PRO MT5 is a manual trade management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want to open, protect and manage positions directly from the chart without switching between multiple terminal windows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and
Gold Session Box Trading Sessions for MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
Drawing session boxes by hand every day takes time and can easily become inconsistent. Gold Session Box MT5 helps automate that part of intraday analysis by marking the Asia, London and New York sessions directly on the MetaTrader 5 chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Card
Gold Spread Monitor MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
The question most Gold traders forget to ask You check the chart. Structure looks clean. Candle confirms. You are ready to press Buy or Sell. But what is the spread right now? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing struct
Risk Ratio Planner
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Most trading mistakes do not happen during the trade. They happen in the thirty seconds before it. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 35 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 in
Gold Daily Range MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
After years of watching traders get stopped out not because their direction was wrong, but because they entered too late in the day - I built this tool to answer one question first, every time:   How much range does this day still have left? Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Ca
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of dev
Gold Risk Calculator MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Gold does not move gently. A 300-point stop that looks reasonable on the chart can carry very different real-world risk depending on your account size, your broker's contract specification, how the volume step rounds your lot, and what the spread looks like at the moment you actually enter. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 34 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Prese
Gold One Click Trader MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Anyone who trades Gold manually has been through this: price moves fast, you have a clear read on the market, but you are still fumbling through input windows to adjust lot size, recalculate risk, place a pending order, or close a position before it turns. By the time the action is done, the level is gone. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional
Inventory Control Tool MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Most basket-related blow-ups do not happen because of one bad trade. They happen because the trader kept adding while the inventory was already heavy, the losing side kept growing, and the structure quietly became unmanageable. By the time the account equity started moving, the basket was already too far in to exit cleanly. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources includ
Gold Bias Regime Filter
Hoai Nam Trinh
指标
Most traders don't blow accounts because they lack a strategy. They blow accounts because they trade a good strategy in the wrong environment. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. Af
Gold Stop Guardian MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Most Gold trades don't blow up at entry. They bleed out because the stop was never set, set too wide, or left sitting in the wrong place while the market moved. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD tra
Position Stress Monitor
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
You have 5 positions open on XAUUSD. Net floating is +$30 - looks fine. But look closer: 3 buys, 2 sells. The buys are carrying 0.60 lots, the sells only 0.20. One of those buys has been sitting underwater for 90 minutes. Margin level is at 390% and drifting down. Stress is building - quietly, invisibly - while the terminal just shows you a list of rows. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 4
Trading Control System
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Trading Control System MT5 is an on-chart control panel for traders who want to monitor exposure, manage open positions, and control daily risk conditions directly from MetaTrader 5. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developin
Equity Protector Pro MT5
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
One sharp gold move can change the whole account situation in seconds. When several XAUUSD positions are open, daily loss, floating drawdown and risk room can move faster than most traders can calculate manually. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - b
Master Decision Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Master Decision Engine MT5 is an on-chart decision support utility for manual traders who want a more structured way to read market conditions before entering a trade. Current price: $59 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $119 . Next price: $69 . Complete Buyer Kit: 40 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured X
Breakout Map Engine
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Gold breaks levels every single day. Most of those breaks go nowhere. Price punches through a Daily high, pulls in late buyers, then collapses back inside the range within the next two candles. It happens on XAUUSD more than any other instrument, because the liquidity sitting above and below key levels is exactly what the market is hunting. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 36 Professional
Gold Decision Assistant
Hoai Nam Trinh
实用工具
Most bad gold trades don't start with a bad strategy. They start with a bad moment - spread sitting at 35 points, London session not yet open, structure that hasn't confirmed anything, or a setup that was fine on paper but wrong in context. The strategy was fine. The timing wasn't. Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $79 . Next price: $49 . Complete Buyer Kit: 37 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF G
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