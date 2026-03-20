Aurora Session Pilot Ultimate Market Timer

  • Утилиты
  • Thorsten Fuehrmann
    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Thorsten Fuehrmann

    Founder of the Aurora Trading Suite.
    My mission is to bridge the gap between institutional logic and automated trading. I don't believe in "Black Box" algorithms. I believe in documented transparency, multi-layer confluence, and capital protection as a priority.
    3 комментария
  • Версия: 13.0
  • Обновлено: 8 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5

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SESSION PILOT MT4 – MARKET SESSION & NEWS FILTER

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Session Pilot is an intelligent filtering tool designed to focus trading activity on the most liquid market sessions and avoid trades during high-volatility news events. The system continuously monitors current time and upcoming economic announcements.

✔ MAIN FEATURES
• Automatic detection of London, New York, and Asian sessions
• Integrated news filter with economic calendar
• Time-based trading windows (Trading Hours)
• Automatic position closure before news events
• Customizable news impact levels (Low, Medium, High)
• Visual dashboard with session status
• Countdown to next news event


✔ TECHNICAL DETAILS
Session Pilot operates as an overlay system and can be combined with any Expert Advisor or manual trading strategy. News data is automatically loaded from external calendars and verified before each trade.

Configurable Parameters:
• Active Sessions: London, New York, Asian
• News Filter: High Impact, Medium Impact, Low Impact
• Time Buffer: Minutes before and after news events
• Auto-Close: Automatic closure of open positions before news


✔ SESSION TIMES (SERVER TIME)
• Asian Session: 00:00 - 09:00
• London Session: 08:00 - 17:00
• New York Session: 13:00 - 22:00
• London/New York Overlap: 13:00 - 17:00 (highest liquidity)


✔ RISK MANAGEMENT
Session Pilot reduces risk by avoiding trades during news-induced volatility. However, the system cannot guarantee profits. Slippage and gaps can occur even outside news events.


✔ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS
• MetaTrader 4
• Stable internet connection for news updates
• Compatible with all account types
• Minimum 512 MB RAM

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

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Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.

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News Trader Pro - это уникальный робот, который позволяет торговать по новостям. Он загружает все новости с нескольких популярных сайтов Forex. Вы можете выбрать любую новость и заранее задать стратегию торговли. News Trader Pro начнет торговать в соответствии с выбранной стратегией автоматически, как только выйдет новость. Выход новости дает возможность заработать, поскольку изменения в цене в этот момент могут быть значительными. С появлением данного инструмента торговать по новостям стало про
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Утилиты
FFx Watcher PRO - панель для отображения на одном графике текущего направления стандартных индикаторов (до 15 одновременно) на нескольких таймфреймах (до 9). Панель работает в двух режимах: 1. Режим Watcher: Мульти-индикаторный Пользователь может выбрать до 15 индикаторов для отображения Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения 2. Watcher mode: Мультивалютный Пользователь может выбрать любое количество символов Пользователь может выбрать до 9 таймфреймов для отображения В это
Elliott Wave Counter
Omar Alkassar
Утилиты
Elliott Wave Counter — это панель для быстрой и удобной ручной разметки волн Эллиотта. Можно выбрать цвет и уровень оценок. Также есть функции для удаления последней разметки и всей разметки, сделанной инструментом. Разметка производится в один клик. Нажмите пять раз - будет пять волн! Счетчик волн Эллиотта станет отличным инструментом как для начинающих, так и для профессиональных аналитиков волн Эллиотта. Руководство по установке и вводу волнового счетчика Эллиотта если ты хочешь получить    
Personal Assistant Tool
Omar Alkassar
5 (1)
Утилиты
Если вы хотите рисовать линии Поддержки и Сопротивления, просматривать: дневные уровни открытия рынка, классические уровни разворота, уровни разворота Фибоначчи, трендовые линии, уровни Фибоначчи, время до закрытия свечи, а также текущий спред. Если вы хотите выставлять ваши ордера с точным лотом, который отвечает вашему желаемому риску стоп-лосса. Если вы хотите делать все это и много другое всего одним кликом, тогда это идеальный инструмент для вас. Этот инструмент позволит вам чувствовать себ
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Omar Alkassar
5 (2)
Утилиты
Telegram Publisher Agent   — это надстройка, которая позволяет трейдерам отправлять сигналы в свои каналы и группы Telegram в режиме реального времени. С помощью настраиваемых сообщений, снимков экрана и других функций этот инструмент помогает трейдерам делиться своими торговыми идеями и стратегиями со своими подписчиками. Инструмент также имеет красивый дизайн с переключением светлой и темной темы, предоставляя пользователям эстетичный и функциональный торговый опыт. Telegram Publisher Agent б
Dashboard Babon Scalping System
Wang Yu
1 (1)
Утилиты
提供专业的EA编程服务，推出特色仪表盘EA编程，将您的交易策略自动化，可视化，一个图表管理多个交易货币对，详情查看: http://www.ex4gzs.com   Providing quick Developments and Conversion of MT4/MT5 EAs, Indicators, Scripts, and Tools. If you are looking for an Dashboard EA to turn your trading strategy into auto trading algo and to manage multi trades in one chart with visualizing tool, come and visit http://www.ex4gzs.com/en for more details. 如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feat
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Индикатор PairsTrade предназначен для полуавтоматической парной торговли. Позволяет совмещать графики двух произвольных инструментов, даже если расписания их торговых сессий различаются. Отображает график спреда в виде гистограммы с наложенной на нее скользящей средней. Рассчитывает своп, который будет начисляться на синтетическую позицию (в валюте депозита). На графике спреда можно установить уровень автоматического открытия синтетической позиции (аналог отложенного ордера "sell limit"). Торгов
Corporate Report
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Утилиты
Программа (скрипт) выводит на монитор информацию о корпоративных отчетах и дивидендах акций; информация скачивается с сайта   investing.com: Дата отчета Прибыль на акцию (EPS) Доход (Revenue) Рыночная капитализация Размер дивидендов Дата выплаты дивидендов Дивидендный доход Продукт нельзя протестировать в тестере   (так как там нет возможности получать информацию из интернета). Перед использованием :   н еобходимо добавить   2   URL  https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalenda
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Утилиты
Советник Stacker: Автоматически устанавливает стоп-лосс для нового ордера Автоматически устанавливает тейк-профит для нового ордера Устанавливает группы (то есть открывает до 4 дополнительных) ордеров при открытии нового ордера, SL/TP можно задать отдельно для каждого ордера. Предоставляет прозрачную замену стандартных кнопок "торговли в 1 клик" в MetaTrader 4 (эти кнопки по-прежнему работают, SL/TP также будут устанавливаться автоматически, как и дополнительные ордера). Автоматически рассчитыва
FXFledgling Exit Tool
Joel Protusada
Утилиты
FXFledgling Exit Tool — это полноценный инструмент управления рисками, который анализирует как открытые сделки, так и направление движения пары, по которой открыта сделка. При строгом соблюдении предлагаемых правил управления входами и размером лота у вас будет высокая вероятность (но не гарантия) получения положительного результата. Принцип работы Утилита используется для выхода из сделок. Помогает трейдерам управлять сделками, открытыми вручную. Функции: Трейлинг-стоп Динамический стоп-лосс,
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Утилиты
Новые возможности для анализа криптовалют в привычном МetaТrader 4. Например: Выбираем символ криптовалюты и прикрепляем любые индикаторы, советники или скрипты (ниже представлена подробная инструкция). Режим запуска Просмотр криптовалют; Сбор данных. Возможности Работайте как со стандартным графиком; Автоматическое обновление открытых графиков; Выбор отдельных криптовалют для обновления; Выбор отдельных таймфреймов для обновления; Работайте на желаемом таймфрейме; Открытые графики никак не вл
Telegram Notify
Kin Hang Tan
1 (1)
Утилиты
Утилита Notify Telegram позволяет подключить ваш терминал MetaTrader 4 к чату/каналу в Telegram. Это позволит вам отслеживать события на вашем счете, например, открытие сделок, изменение стоп-уровней и т.д., благодаря присылаемым утилитой уведомлениям. Утилита не совершает сделок на вашем счете, а лишь отслеживает активность советников и ваши собственные действия. Параметры Token ="" - авторизационный токен (API token) вашего бота ChatID =0 - ваш Chat или Channel ID AlertOnTelegram =true - алер
Easy Strategy Builder
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (3)
Утилиты
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Утилиты
Утилита ChartSnap связывает ваши действия в MetaTrader 4 с вашим чатом/каналом/группой в Telegram. Она сделает снимок графика MetaTrader 4, к которому прикреплена, и отправит его в выделенный чат/группу/канал Telegram. Этот процесс снятия и отправки скриншотов будет повторяться на основе временного интервала, заданного пользователем. Это удобный инструмент для тех, кто любит получать информацию от своего индикатора, доступного только на компьютере с MetaTrader. Эта утилита особенно полезна при т
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Утилиты
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Утилиты
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Утилиты
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
EA Hedging Martingale Buy Sell Lot Multiplier
Amin Rusli
2 (1)
Утилиты
The advantage of using this EA This EA directly updates takeprofit and stop losses that are still empty in a manual order Parameters Multiplier: Multiplier value of the previous transaction Distance: Distance hedging from the previous order Takeprofit: take profit taken from the last price + the value of this column We recommend that you do not add more than one manual transaction in the same pair martingale hedging | manual hedging | hedging manual | hedging lot | best robot | best ea
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Утилиты
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Утилиты
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Opening at bar closing
Maksim Slovakov
Утилиты
По факту вы выставляете виртуальные Buy Stop и Sell Stop которые срабатывают после закрытия свечи. Данный помощник позволяет заранее выставить уровень Stop Loss и Take Profit. Так-же имеется демо режим для предварительного расчёта параметра риск/прибыль. Помощник имеет следующие настройки "Лот" по умолчанию "0.01" "Проскальзывание" по умолчанию "60"        (Значение в пунктах) "Номер Ордера" по умолчанию "0"               (Магический номер ордера) "Цвет Комментариев" по умолчанию "Black"  "Шрифт
TFA Trade Manager
TFA Global Pte. Ltd.
Утилиты
(8th Feb 2019 Launch Promo: $97/lifetime just for 1 day! Price goes to $180/lifetime in 24 hours!) The TFA Trade Manager helps you easily manage your trades with an intelligent vertical "bars" system. You easily now easily click + drag your entry, stop loss, take profit, breakeven, partial profit and trailing stop with a few simple mouse clicks. You can also easily calculate the risk you wish to allocate to each trade by telling the trade manager your desired risk %, lot size or $dollars to risk
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Утилиты
Эта утилита автоматически чертит трендовый канал на графике цены. Для интервала времени от указанной даты и до текущего бара начерченный канал является почти оптимальным. Помещая начало канала у более отдаленного исторического экстремума цены, вы получаете визуализацию более долгосрочного тренда. Наклон канала не является непрерывной величиной, а принимает одно из дискретных значений (в формате AxB, где A - это количество пунктов цены (поинтов), а B - количество таймфреймов). Эта программа работ
Signal Analyze Master
Shao Chen
Утилиты
--------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
Forex copier
Alexandr Bryzgalov
4.5 (2)
Утилиты
Предлагаю простое и надежное программное обеспечение, которое может копировать сделки между любыми счетами MT4. Простой в использовании копир MetaTrader, который экономит драгоценное время Надежный, поэтому вы защищены от технических проблем Мощный, с множеством доступных функций Кто может использовать этот копир MT4? Forex Copier - это решение для индивидуальных трейдеров или менеджеров по счетам, которым необходимо выполнять торговые сигналы из внешних источников или которым необходимо управ
MT4 EA 2 ways TradeCopier
Nguyen Van Hung
Утилиты
This is the ONLY Trade Copy EA that can copy TO and FROM many slave account. Trader can choose EA to work in ONE WAY (server => slaves) or TWO WAY (server <=> slaves) mode. The copy process is done without leaving magic number or any infomation in the comment field of the orders. Very clean. Order can be partialy closed on both server and slave account. EA only work with 28 currency pairs because CFD and metals sometime have different names on some brokers. EA has ability to protect account by s
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Утилиты
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
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Thorsten Fuehrmann
Эксперты
AURORA SENTINEL PRO Трендследящая система для золота (XAUUSD) Чистый трендследящий подход на XAUUSD Без мартингейла • Без сетки Управление направлением одним нажатием (LONG / SHORT вкл-выкл) Макрофильтр D1 для общего направления Работа на таймфрейме H1 Пирамидинг по правилам, строго в сторону прибыли Set-файлы не требуются — готов к работе сразу после загрузки Создан для трейдеров, которым нужен понятный и дисциплинированныйтрендследящий советник по золоту и которые понимают: та
Aurora Momentum Explosion
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Индикаторы
Aurora Momentum Explosion (AME) Is a clean momentum indicator for any instrument and timeframe. It shows, in a sub-window, how strongly price is being pushed in a direction and whether that push is expanding or fading: Trend-power histogram — green for up-momentum, red for down-momentum Explosion line — momentum expanding beyond volatility signals real drive Dead-zone threshold — filters out weak, going-nowhere momentum Works on any symbol and timeframe (built with defaults suited to
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Aurora Lot Dashboard
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Индикаторы
Aurora P&L Dashboard — Free Aurora P&L Dashboard puts your profit and loss right on the chart — so you can close the crowded terminal window and still keep the overview. Live on your chart: Today — realized P&L since midnight (server time) N days — realized P&L over a period you set Positions — number of open positions and total lot Floating — current open P&L Two modes: Account-wide — all symbols together Single symbol — type any symbol (e.g. EURUSD, USDJPY), or leave blank for the chart
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Aurora OS Account Guardian
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Утилиты
ACCOUNT GUARDIAN MT4 – PROFESSIONAL CAPITAL PROTECTION SYSTEM Account Guardian is a specialized risk management tool designed to protect your trading account from uncontrolled losses. The system continuously monitors your open positions and account equity, automatically intervening when predefined risk thresholds are reached. MAIN FEATURES • Automatic
Aurora Trend Pilot
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Утилиты
TREND PILOT MT4 – SMART MONEY TREND-FOLLOWING SYSTEM Trend Pilot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on Smart Money Concepts and structural market analysis. The system identifies trend reversals through Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHOCH), utilizing precise entry mechanisms for optimal position openings. NEW: Includes a trading
Aurora Sentinel Gold Hybrid
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Эксперты
AURORA SENTINEL PRO — HYBRID EDITION Автоматический трендовый советник по золоту + ручная панель управления сделками в одном продукте Полностью автоматический трендовый движок для золота (XAUUSD) Ручная панель управления сделками прямо на графике Автоматически, вручную или одновременно Управление направлением одним нажатием (LONG / SHORT вкл-выкл) Без мартингейла • Без сетки Работа на таймфрейме H1 Set-файлы не требуются — готов к работе сразу после загрузки Aurora Sentinel Pro
Aurora Auto Fibonacci Gold Edition
Thorsten Fuehrmann
Индикаторы
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Thorsten Fuehrmann
Индикаторы
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Эксперты
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