Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read confirmed swing highs, swing lows, HH, HL, LH, LL, BOS and CHoCH directly on the chart.

Current price: $39 - increases by $10 after every 20 purchases until reaching the final price of $89. Next price: $49. Complete Buyer Kit: 38 Professional Resources included at no additional cost. MT5 Presets, PDF Guides, Checklists, Mindmaps, Reference Cards, and Excel Workbooks - built from 8 years of developing structured XAUUSD trading workflows. After purchase, please message me via MQL5 inbox. Your complete Buyer Kit will be delivered within 24 hours.

The main purpose of this tool is simple: reduce manual structure marking and make the current market context easier to read. This can be useful on XAUUSD, where price often moves quickly, pulls back sharply and changes structure faster than many traders can mark by hand.

Version 1.1 is a major update focused on cleaner structure reading, closed-bar confirmation, visual break markers, alerts, EA/iCustom buffers and a compact Blue Utility panel.

This is an analysis and visualization tool. It does not open trades and does not manage positions.

Main Features



Automatic swing high and swing low detection

HH, HL, LH and LL market structure labels

Current market state: uptrend, downtrend, range or transition

Bias reading: bullish, bearish or neutral

BOS detection with closed-bar confirmation

CHoCH detection for structure shift context

Historical BOS/CHoCH markers on the chart

Structure lines connecting confirmed swing points

Compact Blue Utility dashboard with gold title

Popup, sound, push and email alert support

EA/iCustom friendly hidden buffers for structure data access

The panel shows market state, action context, bias, structure condition, BOS/CHoCH status, confirmation mode and the last confirmed structure point.

What Changed in Version 1.1



Version 1.1 improves both the internal structure logic and the way information is displayed on the chart.

The update includes cleaner HH/HL/LH/LL classification, closed-bar BOS/CHoCH confirmation, historical break markers, structure line mapping, improved object layering, better panel wording and a more practical Blue Utility Theme.

The indicator also now includes hidden buffers that can be accessed through EA/iCustom workflows. These buffers are useful for users who want to read structure state, bias, BOS, CHoCH and related values from another tool or Expert Advisor.

Practical Use



Gold Market Structure PRO can help traders answer basic structure questions more quickly:

Is the market building HH/HL or LH/LL?

Is the current condition trending, ranging or shifting?

Where was the last confirmed structure point?

Has price broken a previous structure level?

Is the current chart context clear enough to continue analysis?

BOS and CHoCH markers are not automatic buy or sell signals. They are structure events that should be interpreted together with your own trading plan, timeframe, risk rules and market conditions.

Inputs and Customization



The indicator includes adjustable swing sensitivity, minimum swing distance, wick/body mode, recent label display, structure lines, historical break markers, alert options and panel settings.

BOS and CHoCH are confirmed on closed bars by default to reduce noise from the active candle. A live preview option is also available for users who prefer earlier visual feedback.

Product Guide



Want to understand this tool before adding it to your workflow?

Every Gold Algo Lab product includes a comprehensive MQL5 Product Guide covering real trading scenarios, workflow, limitations, FAQs, and practical usage.

👉 Read the full guide here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772064

Not sure where this tool fits in your trading process?



Each Gold Algo Lab tool is built to solve one specific part of the trading workflow. The Gold Algo Lab Tool Map shows how our MT5 tools connect across 6 practical stages for XAUUSD traders: market context, setup selection, risk planning, trade execution, position management and account protection.

→ Gold Algo Lab Tool Map: Where to Actually Start With MT5 Tools for XAUUSD

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/771930

You do not need every tool. Start with the stage where your process breaks down most often, then build your workflow one layer at a time.

Important Notes and Risk Disclaimer

Gold Market Structure PRO MT5 is a market structure analysis tool only. It does not execute trades, close trades, manage risk or guarantee market direction.

Different brokers may show small differences because of candle data, digits, spread, session history and symbol settings. Test the indicator on a demo account first and adjust the inputs to match your symbol and timeframe.

Detailed explanation: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/769009

Trading financial markets involves risk. This indicator provides structure visualization and market context inside MetaTrader 5. It does not guarantee profit and should not be used as a standalone trading strategy.