Market Structure Pro Scanner MT4

The Market Structure Pro Scanner MT4 is a comprehensive multi-symbol, multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that continuously monitors the Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), and Lower Low (LL) fractal market structure across all currency pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Instead of switching between charts and timeframes to track market structure manually, this scanner aggregates every signal in one responsive panel, organized by currency group, and sends real-time alerts the moment a confirmed structure shift occurs.

The dashboard is built on the same fractal logic used in the standalone Market Structure Pro indicator. On every new bar, the scanner evaluates fractal highs and lows against the previous confirmed swing point, classifies the resulting structure as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and immediately reflects that in the panel grid. Two alert modes work in tandem: individual timeframe alerts fire as soon as a signal appears on a specific pair and timeframe, while confluence alerts only trigger when all selected timeframes on a given pair align simultaneously in the same direction, filtering out weaker isolated signals and presenting only the highest-probability setups.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Monitors any list of symbols across up to nine timeframes (M1 through MN) simultaneously from a single chart, with the pair list fully configurable from the input settings.
  • Currency-Group Panel Layout: Symbols are automatically organized into EUR, USD, GBP, NZD, AUD, CAD, CHF, and Other groups, making it easy to spot cross-pair correlation and currency-level structure shifts at a glance.
  • Dual Alert Architecture: Individual timeframe alerts notify you immediately when any single timeframe signals a structure change; confluence alerts fire only when all enabled confluence timeframes on the same symbol agree on direction, delivering the strongest setups.
  • Two Entry Strategies: Strategy 1 triggers a buy signal when both HH and HL are present and price breaks above the most recent HH; Strategy 2 triggers on a LH and HL combination with a similar breakout condition. Sell conditions mirror these rules using LH and LL formations.
  • Configurable Exit Awareness: Optional exit signals detect when market structure breaks against an open directional bias, with two independently selectable exit modes.
  • Responsive Dashboard Panel: Panel dimensions adapt dynamically to the chart window size via percentage-based width, height, and text size inputs. Hide and Pause Alert buttons allow one-click control without detaching the indicator.
  • Full Color Customization: Individual colors for HH, LH, LL, and HL labels, per-currency-group header tints, and separate bullish and bearish signal colors keep the panel readable across any chart theme.
  • On-Chart Label Drawing: HH, HL, LH, and LL text labels are drawn directly on the chart bars of the attached symbol, with ATR-scaled vertical offset to avoid overlap with price action.
  • Comprehensive Notification Support: Supports MetaTrader pop-up alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts, all individually toggleable from the inputs panel.
  • Backtesting Safe: The indicator uses only confirmed closed bars for fractal detection, so all historical labels and signals are stable and do not repaint after the bar closes.

Note: This scanner detects and notifies you of potential Market Structure Pro signals. It does not place trades automatically.

You can also explore related products for enhanced functionality:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

#tags market structure pro scanner mt4 higher high lower low HH HL LH LL fractal multi currency scanner multi timeframe forex dashboard confluence alert swing structure indicator

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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
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Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
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Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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