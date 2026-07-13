The Market Structure Pro Scanner MT4 is a comprehensive multi-symbol, multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that continuously monitors the Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), and Lower Low (LL) fractal market structure across all currency pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Instead of switching between charts and timeframes to track market structure manually, this scanner aggregates every signal in one responsive panel, organized by currency group, and sends real-time alerts the moment a confirmed structure shift occurs.

The dashboard is built on the same fractal logic used in the standalone Market Structure Pro indicator. On every new bar, the scanner evaluates fractal highs and lows against the previous confirmed swing point, classifies the resulting structure as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and immediately reflects that in the panel grid. Two alert modes work in tandem: individual timeframe alerts fire as soon as a signal appears on a specific pair and timeframe, while confluence alerts only trigger when all selected timeframes on a given pair align simultaneously in the same direction, filtering out weaker isolated signals and presenting only the highest-probability setups.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Monitors any list of symbols across up to nine timeframes (M1 through MN) simultaneously from a single chart, with the pair list fully configurable from the input settings.

Currency-Group Panel Layout: Symbols are automatically organized into EUR, USD, GBP, NZD, AUD, CAD, CHF, and Other groups, making it easy to spot cross-pair correlation and currency-level structure shifts at a glance.

Dual Alert Architecture: Individual timeframe alerts notify you immediately when any single timeframe signals a structure change; confluence alerts fire only when all enabled confluence timeframes on the same symbol agree on direction, delivering the strongest setups.

Two Entry Strategies: Strategy 1 triggers a buy signal when both HH and HL are present and price breaks above the most recent HH; Strategy 2 triggers on a LH and HL combination with a similar breakout condition. Sell conditions mirror these rules using LH and LL formations.

Configurable Exit Awareness: Optional exit signals detect when market structure breaks against an open directional bias, with two independently selectable exit modes.

Responsive Dashboard Panel: Panel dimensions adapt dynamically to the chart window size via percentage-based width, height, and text size inputs. Hide and Pause Alert buttons allow one-click control without detaching the indicator.

Full Color Customization: Individual colors for HH, LH, LL, and HL labels, per-currency-group header tints, and separate bullish and bearish signal colors keep the panel readable across any chart theme.

On-Chart Label Drawing: HH, HL, LH, and LL text labels are drawn directly on the chart bars of the attached symbol, with ATR-scaled vertical offset to avoid overlap with price action.

Comprehensive Notification Support: Supports MetaTrader pop-up alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts, all individually toggleable from the inputs panel.

Backtesting Safe: The indicator uses only confirmed closed bars for fractal detection, so all historical labels and signals are stable and do not repaint after the bar closes.

Note: This scanner detects and notifies you of potential Market Structure Pro signals. It does not place trades automatically.

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#tags market structure pro scanner mt4 higher high lower low HH HL LH LL fractal multi currency scanner multi timeframe forex dashboard confluence alert swing structure indicator