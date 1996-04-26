Market Structure Pro Scanner MT4

The Market Structure Pro Scanner MT4 is a comprehensive multi-symbol, multi-timeframe dashboard indicator that continuously monitors the Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), and Lower Low (LL) fractal market structure across all currency pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Instead of switching between charts and timeframes to track market structure manually, this scanner aggregates every signal in one responsive panel, organized by currency group, and sends real-time alerts the moment a confirmed structure shift occurs.

The dashboard is built on the same fractal logic used in the standalone Market Structure Pro indicator. On every new bar, the scanner evaluates fractal highs and lows against the previous confirmed swing point, classifies the resulting structure as HH, HL, LH, or LL, and immediately reflects that in the panel grid. Two alert modes work in tandem: individual timeframe alerts fire as soon as a signal appears on a specific pair and timeframe, while confluence alerts only trigger when all selected timeframes on a given pair align simultaneously in the same direction, filtering out weaker isolated signals and presenting only the highest-probability setups.

Installation Guide for MQL Products | Updating Purchased MQL Products on MT4/MT5

Key Features

  • Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Scanning: Monitors any list of symbols across up to nine timeframes (M1 through MN) simultaneously from a single chart, with the pair list fully configurable from the input settings.
  • Currency-Group Panel Layout: Symbols are automatically organized into EUR, USD, GBP, NZD, AUD, CAD, CHF, and Other groups, making it easy to spot cross-pair correlation and currency-level structure shifts at a glance.
  • Dual Alert Architecture: Individual timeframe alerts notify you immediately when any single timeframe signals a structure change; confluence alerts fire only when all enabled confluence timeframes on the same symbol agree on direction, delivering the strongest setups.
  • Two Entry Strategies: Strategy 1 triggers a buy signal when both HH and HL are present and price breaks above the most recent HH; Strategy 2 triggers on a LH and HL combination with a similar breakout condition. Sell conditions mirror these rules using LH and LL formations.
  • Configurable Exit Awareness: Optional exit signals detect when market structure breaks against an open directional bias, with two independently selectable exit modes.
  • Responsive Dashboard Panel: Panel dimensions adapt dynamically to the chart window size via percentage-based width, height, and text size inputs. Hide and Pause Alert buttons allow one-click control without detaching the indicator.
  • Full Color Customization: Individual colors for HH, LH, LL, and HL labels, per-currency-group header tints, and separate bullish and bearish signal colors keep the panel readable across any chart theme.
  • On-Chart Label Drawing: HH, HL, LH, and LL text labels are drawn directly on the chart bars of the attached symbol, with ATR-scaled vertical offset to avoid overlap with price action.
  • Comprehensive Notification Support: Supports MetaTrader pop-up alerts, mobile push notifications, and email alerts, all individually toggleable from the inputs panel.
  • Backtesting Safe: The indicator uses only confirmed closed bars for fractal detection, so all historical labels and signals are stable and do not repaint after the bar closes.

Note: This scanner detects and notifies you of potential Market Structure Pro signals. It does not place trades automatically.

You can also explore related products for enhanced functionality:

I would greatly appreciate a positive review if you are happy with your purchase. Please contact me to find a solution if you are not.

Check all my products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50/seller

Contact me for support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/biswait50

Interested in a free 7-day trial? Feel free to reach out to me via my profile section.

#tags market structure pro scanner mt4 higher high lower low HH HL LH LL fractal multi currency scanner multi timeframe forex dashboard confluence alert swing structure indicator

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Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем SuperTrend MT4, современный индикатор, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в точном определении рыночных трендов. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы forex, трейдером акций, криптовалют или товаров, этот мощный инструмент предоставляет четкие сигналы на покупку и продажу, позволяя вам принимать обоснованные решения и максимизировать ваш торговый успех. С SuperTrend MT4 вы получаете значительное преимущество в вашей торговой стратегии. Пользователи сообщают о повышенной точности в опр
FREE
Grid Trade Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
4 (2)
Утилиты
Представляем вам EA GridTradeManager MT4, мощного торгового советника, разработанного для оптимизации ваших стратегий сетевой торговли на платформе MetaTrader 4. Этот инструмент идеально подходит как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся автоматизировать размещение и управление сетевыми ордерами, эффективно используя колебания рынка. Руководство по установке MQL продуктов | Обновление приобретенных MQL продуктов на MT4/MT5 | Общее руководство по устранению неполадок | Общее руко
FREE
Higher High and Lows
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Higher High and Lower Low Scanner MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для пользователей MetaTrader 4, которые стремятся улучшить свои стратегии торговли на основе ценового действия. Этот инструмент использует фрактальный анализ для эффективного определения ключевых точек разворота и паттернов, определяющих тренды, что делает его незаменимым активом для трейдеров на различных рынках, включая forex, акции и криптовалюты. Этот индикатор предлагает значительные преимущества, точн
FREE
Trailing Stop and Breakeven Manager
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем вам Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5, мощный Expert Advisor, разработанный для повышения вашей торговой эффективности за счет автоматизации управления уровнями стоп-лосса. Идеально подходит как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, этот EA гарантирует максимизацию ваших прибылей при минимизации рисков благодаря динамическим корректировкам уровней безубыточности и трейлинг-стопов. С Ea TrailingStop BreakEven MT5 трейдеры могут наслаждаться значительными преимуществами оптимизирован
FREE
MT4 Local Trade Copier Pro
Biswarup Banerjee
3.82 (11)
Утилиты
Представляем Local Trade Copier Pro MT4, идеальный инструмент для трейдеров, которые хотят эффективно копировать сделки между различными MT4 аккаунтами. Этот мощный инструмент разработан для трейдеров, желающих автоматизировать свою торговую стратегию и повысить свою эффективность, используя несколько аккаунтов без усилий. Испытайте преимущества копирования сделок в реальном времени с минимальной задержкой, что гарантирует, что вы никогда не упустите прибыльную возможность. Независимо от того, у
Rsi Divergence Pro Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам RSI Divergence MT4, мощный индикатор, разработанный для выявления разворотов тренда путем анализа взаимосвязи между движениями цен и RSI (Индекс относительной силы). Идеален для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить свой процесс принятия решений, этот инструмент предлагает идеи о потенциальных сигналах на покупку и продажу на основе паттернов дивергенции. С его способностью обнаруживать как бычьи, так и медвежьи дивергенции, RSI Divergence MT4 дает трейдерам возможность замечать ослаб
FREE
Double Top And Bottom Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
DPO Histogram MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для отображения Детрендированного Ценового Осциллятора в виде гистограммы. Этот мощный инструмент помогает трейдерам выявлять циклические ценовые движения и потенциальные изменения тренда, что делает его идеальным как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. С его оповещениями в реальном времени и удобным интерфейсом DPO Histogram MT4 позволяет трейдерам быстро реагировать на изменения на рынке, улучшая их торговые стратег
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelope EA
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA MT4 — это мощный экспертный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые хотят извлечь выгоду из разворотов тренда на валютном рынке. Этот EA использует индикатор Nadaraya-Watson Envelope для определения потенциальных разворотов цен на границах конверта, предоставляя простую, но эффективную торговую стратегию, специально адаптированную для пользователей MetaTrader 4. С его надежными возможностями обратного тестирования Nadaraya Watson Envelope Strategy EA M
Close Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем вам Ea CloseManager MT5, специализированный Expert Advisor (EA), разработанный для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для упрощения и автоматизации процесса закрытия сделок. Этот мощный инструмент приносит пользу как для ручных, так и для автоматизированных торговых стратегий, обеспечивая точный контроль над критериями выхода, что делает его идеальным для трейдеров с различным уровнем опыта. С Ea CloseManager MT5 пользователи получают значительную экономию времени в управлении сделками и
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Fibonacci Alert MT4 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в определении ключевых Fibonacci уровней в реальном времени. Предоставляя своевременные уведомления, когда цена приближается к этим критическим уровням или пробивает их, он позволяет трейдерам принимать обоснованные решения и оптимизировать свои торговые стратегии. Этот индикатор полезен как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, так как упрощает сложную задачу отслеживания Fibonacci уровней, предлаг
FREE
Consecutive Candle Indicator MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем вам Consecutive Candle MT5, инновационный индикатор, разработанный для улучшения вашей торговой стратегии путем выявления последовательностей бычьих или медвежьих свечей. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров в forex, акциях, криптовалюте и товарных рынках, предоставляя четкие сигналы и оповещения, которые помогут вам принимать обоснованные решения. Благодаря своей способности предоставлять своевременные оповещения для подтверждения трендов и потенциальных разворотов, Cons
FREE
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alerts
Biswarup Banerjee
2 (2)
Индикаторы
Повысьте свою торговую стратегию с помощью Nadaraya Watson Envelope Alert MT4 , передового индикатора, использующего непараметрическую ядерную регрессию для обеспечения плавного, адаптивного анализа тенденций. Вдохновленный оценщиком Надрая-Ватсона, этот инструмент применяет гауссово сглаживание ядра к ценовым данным, создавая динамические оболочки, которые адаптируются к волатильности рынка без чрезмерного запаздывания традиционных скользящих средних. Широко признанный на платформах вроде Tradi
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Мультивалютный сканер Среднего Направленного Индекса(ADX) MT5 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для одновременного анализа нескольких валютных пар. Он приносит пользу трейдерам, стремящимся улучшить процесс принятия решений, предоставляя сигналы в реальном времени на основе Среднего Направленного Индекса, что позволяет эффективно анализировать рыночные тренды. Этот инструмент упрощает торговый опыт, облегчая определение силы тренда и направленного движения, что делает его нез
Balance Martingale MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Представляем вам Balanced Martingale EA MT5, сложное торговое решение, разработанное специально для платформы MetaTrader 5. Этот экспертный советник использует уникальную стратегию мартингейла и обратного мартингейла, позволяя трейдерам эффективно использовать ежедневные тренды. С помощью своих передовых алгоритмов Balanced Martingale EA MT5 предоставляет трейдерам конкурентное преимущество, управляя сделками разумно, максимизируя прибыль и минимизируя риски. Идеально подходит как для новичков,
Nadaraya Watson Envelop Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Разблокируйте потенциал вашей торговой стратегии с Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5, инновационным индикатором, разработанным для предоставления трейдерам точного анализа трендов и динамических уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Идеален для forex, товарных рынков и криптовалютных трейдеров, этот инструмент улучшает принятие решений и точность в определении разворотов рынка и продолжений трендов. Nadaraya Watson Envelope MT5 выделяется использованием переднего края гауссовского сглаживания для создан
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Ultimate Trade Panel MT5 — это мощная утилита, разработанная исключительно для MetaTrader 5, направленная на улучшение торгового опыта как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Предлагая интуитивно понятный интерфейс и мощные функции, она помогает пользователям более эффективно управлять сделками и с большей точностью. Эта утилита упрощает торговые задачи, позволяя пользователям сосредоточиться на стратегии, а не на ручных процессах. С такими функциями, как торговля в один клик и настраивае
Pip Movement Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Представляем вам STC MT4, продвинутый торговый индикатор, разработанный для эффективного анализа рыночных трендов и циклов, что делает его незаменимым инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся улучшить процесс принятия решений. Этот индикатор полезен как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, которые ищут оптимальные точки входа и выхода на основе циклических ценовых движений и изменений импульса. STC MT4 предлагает значительные преимущества, предоставляя своевременные сигналы, которые помогаю
FREE
Account Trailing Stop Manager MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Представляем вам EA AccountTrailingStop MT5, продвинутый Expert Advisor, разработанный для улучшения вашей торговой стратегии за счет автоматического управления и защиты ваших прибылей на MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент идеально подходит как для новичков, так и для профессиональных трейдеров, предлагая надежное решение для динамического блокирования прибыли в различных торговых условиях. С EA AccountTrailingStop MT5 пользователи получают значительные преимущества, такие как улучшенное удержание пр
FREE
Volume Oscilator Indicator
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Volume Oscilator is a popular indicator available in trading view which is very popular among traders Definition The Volume Oscillator is an indicator made up of two Moving Averages (MA) surrounding volume, one being fast and the other slow. The slow volume MA value is then subtracted from the value of the fastlow Moving Average. The Volume Oscillator measures volume by analyzing the relationship between the two Moving Averages mentioned. When combined with other indicators it provides a very st
FREE
Day and Week Separator
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Улучшите свой торговый опыт с Day and Week Separator MT5, мощным индикатором, предназначенным для plot настраиваемых разделительных линий для дней и недель. Этот инструмент идеально подходит для трейдеров, стремящихся ориентироваться в сложностях различных часовых поясов брокеров, обеспечивая ясность и точность в их анализе графиков. Четко обозначая торговые сессии и переходы между днями и неделями, Day and Week Separator MT5 значительно улучшает способность трейдеров планировать и реализовывать
FREE
STM Trade Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Утилиты
Представляем STM Trade Panel MT4, необходимую утилиту, разработанную специально для трейдеров, использующих MetaTrader 4. Этот мощный инструмент упрощает выполнение и управление сделками, обеспечивая оптимизированный опыт как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров, стремящихся повысить свою торговую эффективность. STM Trade Panel MT4 предлагает ключевые преимущества, такие как размещение заказов в один клик и настраиваемые параметры торговли, что позволяет пользователям быстро реагировать на
FREE
Risk Management Panel
Biswarup Banerjee
Утилиты
Risk Management Panel is unique to tool calculate your risk quickly and place trades based on your account money. There are two options for the user  Account Equity Account Balance Tools like these is specially useful when you have to take a quickly decision about your trade but dont have the time to calculate the risk. It works with magic number. So the advantage is a trade placed by this panel could be manipulated by the other expert advisors as well
FREE
Angle Of Price
Biswarup Banerjee
1 (1)
Индикаторы
Angle of Price It is a trend following indicator. The idea behind this indicator is very simple. it calculates the angle of certain price type with its N candle back price type. When the price is moving toward upward direction positive angle histograms will be created and vice versa for downward direction. There are couple of price type supported in this indicator. Which is as follows Close Open High Low Median Typical Weighted When combined with other indicators it could be used as a very power
FREE
Angle of Averages
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Повысьте точность своих торговых решений с помощью   Angle of Moving Average MT4 , инновационного индикатора, который измеряет угол наклона скользящих средних, предоставляя ясное понимание направления и силы тренда. Основанный на принципе измерения углового наклона скользящих средних за определенное количество баров, этот инструмент стал основой технического анализа с момента его появления в торговых сообществах около 2010 года. Широко обсуждаемый на форумах, таких как Forex Factory, и высоко о
Hedge Range Breakout
Biswarup Banerjee
Эксперты
Description This Expert Advisor mainly works on range breakout on a particular timeframe. The logic behind the this pretty simple. When a range is formed in any time frame (e.g. the range should be less than 20 pips and there must be atleast 30 candle in that range), this ea will wait for the range to be broken out on any direction. If the range is broken on the upper side it will enter into the buy position and hedge the lower ragne with sell position(Could be martingale multiplied lots). If i
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