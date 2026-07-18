Minibull Sniper Ama Indicator

**Minibull AMA Sniper — No-Repaint Signal Indicator**





Minibull AMA Sniper is a trend-positioning indicator built around two Kaufman Adaptive Moving Averages — AMA200 and AMA9 — combined with a unique Slope Confirm filter that stops you from trading a flat, indecisive market.





**How it works**





The indicator tracks where price sits relative to both AMAs:

- **BUY** when price closes above both AMA200 and AMA9

- **SELL** when price closes below both AMA200 and AMA9

- **NEUTRAL** when price is trapped between the two averages





Price position alone is not enough. The Slope Confirm filter checks that the AMA itself is actually sloping in the signal's direction — a sideways AMA cancels the signal back to Neutral, filtering out weak, whipsaw-prone setups.





**Auto Swing / Scalp mode**





The indicator automatically adapts its slope-filter sensitivity to the timeframe you're trading: Swing settings (looser, longer lookback) on Daily and above, Scalp settings (stricter, shorter lookback, higher slope threshold) on anything below Daily. You can also force either mode manually.





**Key features**





- 100% non-repainting: every historical BUY/SELL arrow is calculated from a strictly backward-looking, causal formula and is stored per-bar — it never changes on recalculation

- AMA200 + AMA9 adaptive moving average lines plotted directly on the chart

- Slope Confirm filter with independent Swing/Scalp settings (lookback bars, minimum slope threshold, which AMA(s) must confirm)

- Clean, redesigned on-chart info panel showing: current mode, live signal, AMA200/AMA9 values, slope filter status

- Previous Day (D1) reference block: yesterday's closed daily candle close, and the live price's distance from it in both price units and percent

- Wilder ATR(14) calculated on closed D1 bars — a quick read on the instrument's daily volatility

- Optional native Alert() notification the moment a new confirmed signal appears

- Works on any symbol and any timeframe — indices, FX, metals, crypto CFDs





**Who it's for**





Traders who want a clear, objective trend-and-momentum read without repainting surprises — whether you trade discretionarily off the signal or use it as a filter inside your own system.





*This is a signal/visual indicator. It does not open, close, or manage trades. Past performance of any indicator or strategy is not a guarantee of future results.*





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