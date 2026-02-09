MarketAura EA

MarketAura EA – AI Momentum Breakout Expert Advisor for MT4

Gold Trading Robot | XAUUSD Breakout EA | Smart Pending Orders | Risk-Controlled Forex Robot | Automated Trading System

Overview

MarketAura EA is a professional automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs.
The system focuses on detecting real market momentum and breakout movements, allowing trades to be executed only when strong price pressure confirms a valid opportunity.

The EA uses dynamic Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders combined with intelligent trailing logic to follow institutional-style momentum. This helps avoid random entries during sideways market conditions and reduces exposure to market noise.

MarketAura EA is built for traders who prefer structured algorithmic trading with controlled risk, instead of aggressive martingale or uncontrolled grid strategies.

Core Trading Strategy

MarketAura EA uses a momentum breakout trading model designed to capture strong market moves with precision.

Main strategy components:

• Detects high-probability market strength zones
• Places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders near breakout levels
• Trailing pending order system follows price momentum
• Trades are triggered only after confirmed breakout movement
• Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit assignment
• Integrated trailing stop and break-even management

This structure allows the EA to capture clean momentum moves while filtering weak signals.

Professional Risk & Money Management

MarketAura EA integrates a comprehensive risk-management system designed for stable and controlled automated trading.

Key features include:

• Fixed lot size option
• Automatic risk-based lot calculation (% risk per trade)
• Daily profit target and stop-trading protection
• Spread filter to avoid unstable trading conditions
• Trading session time filter
• Anti-overtrading protection (candle and order limits)
• Combined basket trailing stop system
• Break-even protection for open trades

These features help maintain capital protection and disciplined trading behavior.

Advanced Trading Features

MarketAura EA includes multiple professional tools designed for efficient automated trading.

Features include:

• Momentum breakout entries for high-probability trades
• Dynamic trailing pending order system
• Optional martingale and grid recovery module (disabled by default)
• Compatible with ECN and RAW spread brokers
• Automatic pending order expiration and deletion
• Real-time trading information dashboard
• Custom magic number and order comment support
• Full parameter customization for optimization and strategy tuning

Recommended Trading Environment

For optimal performance, the following configuration is recommended:

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M1
Risk: 0.5% – 2% per trade (conservative mode recommended)
Account Type: ECN / RAW Spread account
Optimal Spread: 7–10 points or lower
VPS: Recommended for stable execution

Default settings are configured for low-risk operation with martingale and grid disabled.

Why MarketAura EA Stands Out

MarketAura EA focuses on structured breakout trading with controlled risk management.

Key advantages:

• Momentum-based professional trade execution
• Pending order breakout logic
• No random entries during low-volatility markets
• Suitable for scalping and breakout trading strategies
• Configurable risk settings for different trading styles
• Prop-firm friendly configuration options available

Suitable For

MarketAura EA is designed for traders who:

• Trade Gold (XAUUSD) using automated strategies
• Prefer momentum breakout trading systems
• Avoid aggressive martingale and grid trading systems
• Use risk-controlled or prop-firm style accounts
• Want a structured and disciplined algorithmic trading system

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and XAUUSD involves significant financial risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account and apply proper risk management.


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Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
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Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
Avato
Nikolaos Bekos
Эксперты
Советник Avato - один из наших автономных инструментов. (Сигнал на основе советника будет в будущем представлен на сайте). Он разработан на основе комбинированной формы хеджирования и мартингейла и использует сложные алгоритмы и фильтры для размещения сделок. Эксперт использует стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, размер лота рассчитывается автоматически на основе соответствующих настроек. Это готовый инструментарий для опытных трейдеров. Разработан для рынка золота, однако его можно протестировать и на дру
AreaFiftyOne
Valeri Balachnin
Эксперты
Торговый робот генерирует сигналы об изменениях тренда. Генерация сигналов может происходить с использованием различных стратегий. При открытии позиция оснащается тейк-профитом и стоп-лоссом. Если позиция становится прибыльной, на основе указанных значений (TrailingStep и DistanceStep) для нее устанавливается динамический стоп-лосс и постоянно подтягивается. Это позволяет всегда закрывать позиции в плюсе. Параметры Основные настройки LotSize = 0.01 - Фиксированный размер позиции; LotAutoSize = f
Price Breakthrough EA
Jun Hu
Эксперты
Внимание : Значение спреда, проскальзывание брокера и скорость VPS влияют на результаты торговли советника. Рекомендации: золото со спредом до 3, USDJPY со спредом до 1,7, EURUSD со спредом до 1,5. Чем лучше условия, тем лучше будут результаты. Значение задержки между VPS и сервером брокера должно быть не выше 10 мс. Кроме того, чем меньше стоп-уровень брокера, тем лучше. Идеальным является стоп-уровень = 0. Советник основан на системе пробоя, а после открытия сделок он сопровождает все открытые
Milch Cow Extra
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования и стратегии кратных. Он поддерживает использование любой возможности в любом направлении, как и MILCH COW MIX, но с увеличенным количеством совершаемых сделок. Советник Milch Cow Mix начинает открывать хеджирующие сделки на первом уровне, но этот советник открывает хеджирующие сделки на каждом уровне. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуе
Milch Cow Turbo
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
MILCH COW Turbo - мультивалютная стратегия. Поддерживает до 10 валют (GBPJPY, GBPUSD, EURCHF,EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY). При Trade_Calc = false включена только одна пара. Советник использует специальный индикатор для установки ордеров Buy stop, Buy limit, Sell stop и Sell limit Примечание: при Pendingorders = false советник использует цены, отображаемые на графике в реальном времени (покупка и продажа). В этом случае советник использует скрытые стоп-ордера. Отложенные ордера
AnyWay
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
"ANYWAY EA" - это инструмент для управления сделками с другой концепцией, который не запускает трейлинг с фиксирования прибыли. Он просто переносит стоп-лосс на 1. SL будет перемещаться с шагом 1, поэтому с каждым пипсом SL будет устанавливаться на 19, 18, 17 и т.д. Брокеры видят это и ничего не могут с этим сделать. А в этом время вы будете ожидать, пока советник зафиксирует пункты, которые он накопил. Все уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит можно скрыть от брокера, выбрав SLnTPMode = Client. Запуск
Perfection
Mikhail Senchakov
Эксперты
Perfection - это мультивалютный, полностью автоматизированный и безопасный торговый робот. Робот предназначен как для портфельной торговли, так и для торговли на одном инструменте. Советник не использует усредняющие методы, объем позиций строго регулируется. Ордера открываются только в сторону движения рынка по принципу сетки. Благодаря этому, робот чувствует себя уверенно на любых сильных движениях. Алгоритм принятия решений не использует индикаторы, вместо этого робот самостоятельно рассчитыва
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Эксперты
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник Milch Cow Zone работает с убыточными сделками без использования стоп-лосса и обеспечивает прибыльный или по крайней мере безубыточный результат независимо от направления рынка при закрытии ордеров в соответствии с механизмом интеллектуального хеджирования "back-and-forth" (туда-сюда). Советник работает, меняя общее направление сделки с помощью более крупных хеджирующих сделок в противоположных направлениях. Робот начинает с открытия одной сделки по тренду, сделки по вашему выбору либо х
Demiro
Mehmet Serdar Demir
Эксперты
Советник Demiro совершает сделки по полосам Боллинджера и ценовому действию (price action). Советник ожидает ценовое действие, если цена превышает верхнюю полосу Боллинджера или опускается ниже нижней. Робот может открывать несколько ордеров. Только первый ордер открывается с учетом полос Боллинджера и ценовым действием. Последующие ордера выставляются только в соответствии с движением цены. Если текущая цена выше или ниже цены первого ордера, советник открывает новый ордер с тем же объемом. Тей
Smart Trade
Phong Vu
Эксперты
Введение в Smart Trade Price Action Smart Trade Price Action — это экспертный советник (EA) с разнообразной стратегией работы, который функционирует на 15 валютных парах с временными рамками H4. Это повышает шансы на устойчивый рост и снижает риск зависимости от одной пары или отдельных сделок. Управление рисками строго контролируется. Вам не нужны специальные знания, так как конфигурация очень проста и не требует оптимизации. Не нужно беспокоиться о том, следует ли активировать EA, поскольку ег
Tiger GBP power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
Tiger EUR Power
Yang Wu
Эксперты
ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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