Trade Managment

Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows:

  • Automatic Stop Loss once the trade is opened is a short or long with a maximum risk of 1% of the account. 
  • Trailing Stop as the price moves in your favor. 
  • Risk management is handled in a 2:1, once the operation reaches a 1:1 move Stop Loss to break even
  • Once the trade reaches a 2:1 closes half the lot, securing the profit and allowing the operation to continue generating more profits.
  • Button to set brake even manually, 2 spreads from open price.

Note: Once activated in a currency, stock or index, Trade Managment will manage all trades that are open.

Note: Trailing Stop can be disabled.

CAUTION: The calculation of the maximum allowed risk takes into account the lot size as a divisor, in this way the higher the lot size, the closer the Stop Loss will be to the entry point.



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Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
Indicators
Wilder's Moving Average (Wilder's MA) is a smoothing technique developed by J. Welles Wilder, designed to reduce the impact of short-term price fluctuations and highlight longer-term trends. Unlike the standard Exponential Moving Average (EMA), Wilder's MA uses a unique smoothing factor, which gives it a slower and more stable response to changes in price. The calculation method emphasizes a more gradual adaptation to market changes, making it particularly useful in volatile markets. It helps tr
Wilders MACD
Marco Antonio Cruz Dawkins
Indicators
Wilder's MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) is a variation of the traditional MACD indicator, incorporating Wilder's smoothing technique for more accurate trend signals. The indicator consists of three main components: MACD Line : This is the difference between two Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) — a "Fast" EMA and a "Slow" EMA. The default periods are typically 12 for the Fast EMA and 26 for the Slow EMA. Signal Line : A smoothed version of the MACD Line using Wilder's Moving Avera
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