Trade management is a system that helps you manage your operations, that is, you perform the analysis, and we manage the operations as follows:

Note: Once activated in a currency, stock or index, Trade Managment will manage all trades that are open.

Note: Trailing Stop can be disabled.

The calculation of the maximum allowed risk takes into account the lot size as a divisor, in this way the higher the lot size, the closer the Stop Loss will be to the entry point.



