Dashpro Reborn

Trade.
Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart.
Trading operations:
-
Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click.
-
Specify lot size manually before opening a trade.
-
Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels.
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips, symbol-aware).
-
Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatting.
Position management:
-
Close all Buy positions on the current symbol with one click.
-
Close all Sell positions on the current symbol with one click.
-
Works with both Hedging and Netting accounts.
Information panel.
Displays essential real-time information:
-
Current chart symbol.
-
Live account equity.
-
All values are updated automatically.
Price handling.
-
Stop Loss and Take Profit are entered and displayed as real prices, not points.
-
Prices are automatically formatted according to the symbol:
-
Example:
-
EURUSD → 1.17184
-
XAUUSD → 4439.850
-
-
-
SL/TP default distance is calculated using the symbol’s point value.
User interface.
-
Compact and lightweight trading panel.
-
Designed to stay unobtrusive and not block chart analysis.
-
Optimized for manual trading and fast execution.
Important notes.
-
This product is a basic version of a Risk / Trade Manager.
-
It is intended as a foundation tool for manual trade execution.
-
Advanced features such as:
-
Risk percentage calculation
-
Trailing stop
-
Break-even automation
-
Partial close
-
Trade statistics
-
Order grids
are not included in this version.
-
Future upgrades.
This tool will be extended and upgraded based on user requirements.
Possible future enhancements include:
-
Risk-based lot calculation
-
Break-even and trailing stop management
-
Partial close buttons
-
Advanced risk limits
-
Trade statistics and reports
-
UI customization options
Custom features can be developed on request.
Compatibility.
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Trading mode: Manual
-
Account types: Hedging / Netting
-
Works on real and demo accounts
