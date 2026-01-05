Dashpro Reborn

Trade.

Allows you to perform basic trading operations in one click directly from the chart.

Trading operations:

  • Open Buy and Sell market positions with one click.

  • Specify lot size manually before opening a trade.

  • Set Stop Loss and Take Profit as price levels.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit are automatically initialized at a fixed distance from the current market price (default: ±50 pips, symbol-aware).

  • Fully supports Forex, Metals (XAUUSD), Indices, and other MT5 symbols with correct price formatting.

Position management:

  • Close all Buy positions on the current symbol with one click.

  • Close all Sell positions on the current symbol with one click.

  • Works with both Hedging and Netting accounts.

Information panel.

Displays essential real-time information:

  • Current chart symbol.

  • Live account equity.

  • All values are updated automatically.

Price handling.

  • Stop Loss and Take Profit are entered and displayed as real prices, not points.

  • Prices are automatically formatted according to the symbol:

    • Example:

      • EURUSD → 1.17184

      • XAUUSD → 4439.850

  • SL/TP default distance is calculated using the symbol’s point value.

User interface.

  • Compact and lightweight trading panel.

  • Designed to stay unobtrusive and not block chart analysis.

  • Optimized for manual trading and fast execution.

Important notes.

  • This product is a basic version of a Risk / Trade Manager.

  • It is intended as a foundation tool for manual trade execution.

  • Advanced features such as:

    • Risk percentage calculation

    • Trailing stop

    • Break-even automation

    • Partial close

    • Trade statistics

    • Order grids
      are not included in this version.

Future upgrades.

This tool will be extended and upgraded based on user requirements.

Possible future enhancements include:

  • Risk-based lot calculation

  • Break-even and trailing stop management

  • Partial close buttons

  • Advanced risk limits

  • Trade statistics and reports

  • UI customization options

Custom features can be developed on request.

Compatibility.

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Trading mode: Manual

  • Account types: Hedging / Netting

  • Works on real and demo accounts

Tags

Trading Panel, Trade Manager, Manual Trading, One-Click Trading, Position Management, Buy Sell Panel, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Close Positions, Trading Assistant, Risk Manager Basic


