Description

Interested users may contact the developer through the internal messaging system of mql5.com to request information about the possibility of evaluating the product for a limited period before using it on a live account.

Manzano Risk Manager Pro is a professional risk management utility for MetaTrader 5.The Expert Advisor allows monitoring open positions and closing trades automatically or manually, fully or partially, when user-defined risk conditions are met.

The product does not open trades and does not modify trading strategies.

Main features

Automatic position closing

The product supports two risk calculation modes:

Money mode (equity difference)

Positions are closed when the difference between current equity and initial equity reaches the defined profit or loss value in account currency.

Points mode (sum of points)

Positions are closed when the total sum of points of all open positions reaches the configured profit or loss threshold.

The active mode can be selected directly from the panel.

Scope control

The user can define which positions are managed:

All account positions

Only positions of the current chart symbol

An optional Magic Number filter can be used.

Manual control

The panel provides immediate manual actions:

Close all positions according to the selected scope

Partial close of positions By volume percentage By fixed lot size



These actions are intended for fast exposure reduction or profit securing.

On-chart visual panel

The Expert Advisor includes an on-chart panel displaying real-time information such as:

System status (AUTO, scope and partial mode)

Initial equity and current equity

Equity difference

Sum of open position points

Positions summary and total volume

Used margin and free margin

Spread cost estimation

Risk simulation information

Broker-related warnings (spread, stop level, freeze level)

All information is displayed directly on the chart.

Compatibility and calculations

Works with MetaTrader 5 hedging and netting accounts

Compatible with Forex, CFDs, indices and cryptocurrencies

Independent of symbol digits

Uses current Bid and Ask prices for calculations

What the product does not do

Does not open trades

Does not place Stop Loss or Take Profit orders

Does not guarantee trading results

Does not replace a trading strategy

The product is strictly a risk management tool.

Usage recommendations

Run the Expert Advisor on a single chart

Enable AutoTrading in the terminal

Test on a demo account before live use

Use conservative risk values initially

Risk notice

Trading involves financial risk.

Manzano Risk Manager Pro is provided as a technical risk management tool.

The user is fully responsible for configuration, usage and trading decisions.