RSI Sniper Pro V5

[Product Overview] Transform RSI into a Precision Trend-Following Weapon

Are you tired of traditional RSI indicators generating premature "Overbought/Oversold" reversal signals during strong trends, causing you to trade against the flow and incur losses?

。 ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​signals in trending markets.

The core philosophy of this system is: "Follow the Trend, Trade the Pullback, Snipe the Entry."

It focuses on finding high-probability pullback entries only when the trend is clear and momentum is strong, effectively filtering out the majority of low-quality ranging signals and risky counter-trend setups.

【Core Strategy Logic: The 4-Stage Filter System】

This indicator uses a rigorous quad-filter mechanism to ensure every signal is of high quality:

1. Trend Filter (EMA 200)

Strict Trend Adherence: It only looks for Buy signals when the price is above the 200 EMA and Sell signals when the price is below the 200 EMA. This fundamental rule prevents you from trading against the major trend.

2. Momentum Filter (ADX)

Volatility Check: The built-in ADX filter (Default > 20) automatically identifies and avoids "choppy" or ranging markets with low volatility, ensuring the market has enough power to move before you volatility, ensuring the market has enough power to move before you volatenter.

3. Sniper Trigger (RSI)

Precision Entry: Instead of chasing price blindly, the system waits for the RSI to pull back to a specific "value zone" (Bullish < 45 / Bearish > 55) and confirms a clear reversal hook before triggering a signal.

4. Price Action Confirmation

Candle Strength: The system forces a check on the signal candle's body size. It filters out indecisive Doji candles or weak movements, ensuring real momentum is present at the trigger point.

【Key Features & Benefits】

✅ 100% No Repaint: Once a signal is confirmed (on Candle Close), the arrow never disappears or shifts. This makes manual backtesting and review reliable.

✅ Smart Cooldown Mechanism: Built-in logic prevents "signal spamming" during short bursts of volatility, protecting you from Over-Trading.

✅ Clean Visualization: Features bright Lime Green (Buy) and Magenta (Sell) arrows. The interface is minimal and does not clutter your chart.

✅ Highly Customizable: You can fully adjust the EMA period, RSI thresholds, and ADX strength requirements to adapt to different assets and timeframes.

【How to Trade】

🟢 Buy Signal: Green Arrow appears. Conditions: Price is above EMA 200 + ADX shows strong momentum + RSI completes a pullback and hooks upward + Candle body confirms strength.

🟣 Sell Signal: Magenta Arrow appears. Conditions: Price is below EMA 200 + ADX shows strong momentum + RSI completes a rally and hooks downward + Candle body confirms strength.



【Recommended Settings】

Best Instruments: Forex Major Pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices (e.g., US30, NAS100, DAX).

Best Timeframes: M15, H1, H4. (Note: Higher timeframes generally offer more stable trends and fewer false signals).

Risk Warning: No technical indicator can guarantee 100% profit. It is strongly recommended to test this system on a Demo account first to understand the logic and to practice proper risk management.