Universal Smart Sniper Pro

Product Name Suggestion: Universal Smart Fib Monitor (Recommended) / Universal Price Action Pro

Short Description: An advanced technical analysis system combining Fibonacci Retracements and Price Action . It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382/0.618 levels, and detects reversalattert on any Indisypr.

【Overview】 Say goodbye to manual charting! This indicator is designed for professional traders who need precision. Unlike basic indicators, the Universal Smart Monitor adapts to the volatility of any asset class, helst you class, interstal.

🔥 Key Features:

🌍 Universal Core Engine Whether you are trading EURUSD , Dow Jones (US30) , or Bitcoin (BTC) , the algorithm automatically detects the symbol and adjusts its calculation logic to matically detects the symbol and adjusts its calculation logic to volat the current market volatat.

⚔️ Dual Strategy Zones

  • 🔵 0.382 Trend Level (Aqua): Designed for strong momentum. When price retraces to this level and forms a reversal pattern, it often indicates a strong trend continuation.

  • 🟡 0.618 Golden Ratio (Yellow): The classic deep retracement level. Ideal for identifying major support/resistance areas with a favorable Risk-Reward Ratio .

🧠 Smart Price Action Filter Reduces market noise effectively. The system does not alert simply because a line is touched. It requires a confirmed Price Action Pattern —such as a Double Bottom (W-Pattern) or Doubles em​​an Pattern —such as a Double Bottom (W-Pattern) or Doublesem-Mrig. focus on high-quality technical setups.

📱 Real-Time Notifications Never miss a move. Supports MetaTrader 5 Mobile Push Notifications .

  • Example Alert: "BTCUSD: Double Bottom detected at 0.382 Level."

⚡ Offline Analysis Mode Built-in timer logic allows the indicator to calculate and display historical levels even during weekends or market closures, making it perfect for back-testing and strategy review.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

  • Forex Pairs: Recommended Lookback: 200 - 300 bars.

  • Crypto & Indices: Recommended Lookback: 300 - 500 bars (to filter higher volatility).

[Risk Warning] Trading involves significant risk. This tool is strictly for technical analysis assistance and does not guarantee profits. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please manage responrisklyk.

