RSI Sniper Pro V5

【Introduction】 Are you tired of standard RSI indicators generating false "overbought/oversold" reversal signals during strong trends? Trading against the dominant trend is the fastest way to lose money.

​traditional RSI usage.

The core philosophy of this system is: "Follow the trend, wait for the pullback, snipe the entry." It only targets high-precision entries when the dominant trend resumes after a correction, filtering out 0inant trend resumes after a correction, filtering out 80%.

【Strategy Logic (The 4 Filters)】 This indicator employs a rigorous four-stage filtering process to ensure every signal is high quality:

  1. Trend Filter (EMA 200):

    • It only looks for Buy signals when the price is above the 200 EMA, and Sell signals below the 200 EMA. Never trade against the major trend.

  2. Momentum Filter (ADX):

    • Integrated ADX filter (default > 20) automatically avoids low-volatility, sideways, "dead" markets.

  3. Sniper Trigger (RSI Pullback):

    • It waits for the RSI to pull back to specific zones (Buy < 45 / Sell > 55) and hook back in the trend direction before triggering.

  4. Price Action Confirmation:

    • The signal candle must have significant body size, showing real market commitment, filtering out indecisive Doji candles.

【Key Features & Benefits】

  • No Repaint: Once a signal is confirmed (on candle close), the arrow never disappears or shifts.

  • Smart Cooldown Mechanism: Built-in signal cooldown prevents overtrading caused by consecutive signals in a short period.

  • Clear Visualization: Bright Lime Green (Buy) and Magenta (Sell) arrows provide clear entry points without cluttering your chart.

  • Fully Customizable: You can adjust the EMA period, RSI thresholds, and ADX strength requirements to suit different assets and timeframes.

【How to Trade】

  • 🟢 Buy Signal: A Green arrow appears. This means the price is ABOVE the 200 EMA, and the RSI has completed a pullback and turned upwards.

  • 🟣 Sell Signal: A Magenta arrow appears. This means the price is BELOW the 200 EMA, and the RSI has completed a rally and turned downwards.

【Recommended Settings】

  • Assets: Major Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (eg, US30, NAS100).

  • Timeframes: M15, H1, H4 (Higher timeframes offer more stable trends).


Short Description: A specialized technical indicator designed for Gold (XAUUSD) trading. It automatically identifies market swings, plots key 0.382 and 0.618 Fibonacci retracement levels, and sends mobile push notifications when price touches these levels. 【Key Features】 Dual Monitoring Mode: Simultaneously tracks the 0.382 (Shallow Retracement) and 0.618 (Deep Retracement) levels. Automatic Swing Identification: Automatically calculates highs and lows based on the Lookback period, eliminating manual work.
