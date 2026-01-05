RSI Sniper Pro V5
【Introduction】 Are you tired of standard RSI indicators generating false "overbought/oversold" reversal signals during strong trends? Trading against the dominant trend is the fastest way to lose money.
The core philosophy of this system is: "Follow the trend, wait for the pullback, snipe the entry." It only targets high-precision entries when the dominant trend resumes after a correction, filtering out 80% of low-quality signals.
【Strategy Logic (The 4 Filters)】 This indicator employs a rigorous four-stage filtering process to ensure every signal is high quality:
Trend Filter (EMA 200):
It only looks for Buy signals when the price is above the 200 EMA, and Sell signals below the 200 EMA. Never trade against the major trend.
Momentum Filter (ADX):
Integrated ADX filter (default > 20) automatically avoids low-volatility, sideways, "dead" markets.
Sniper Trigger (RSI Pullback):
It waits for the RSI to pull back to specific zones (Buy < 45 / Sell > 55) and hook back in the trend direction before triggering.
Price Action Confirmation:
The signal candle must have significant body size, showing real market commitment, filtering out indecisive Doji candles.
【Key Features & Benefits】
✅ No Repaint: Once a signal is confirmed (on candle close), the arrow never disappears or shifts.
✅ Smart Cooldown Mechanism: Built-in signal cooldown prevents overtrading caused by consecutive signals in a short period.
✅ Clear Visualization: Bright Lime Green (Buy) and Magenta (Sell) arrows provide clear entry points without cluttering your chart.
✅ Fully Customizable: You can adjust the EMA period, RSI thresholds, and ADX strength requirements to suit different assets and timeframes.
【How to Trade】
🟢 Buy Signal: A Green arrow appears. This means the price is ABOVE the 200 EMA, and the RSI has completed a pullback and turned upwards.
🟣 Sell Signal: A Magenta arrow appears. This means the price is BELOW the 200 EMA, and the RSI has completed a rally and turned downwards.
【Recommended Settings】
Assets: Major Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (eg, US30, NAS100).
Timeframes: M15, H1, H4 (Higher timeframes offer more stable trends).