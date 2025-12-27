Flow Monitor

5

Summary: Tick Delta Flow is a professional order flow analysis tool designed for Scalpers and Day Traders. Unlike standard volume indicators, it decomposes every price tick to reveal the actual aggressive buying and selling pressure (Delta) inside each candlestick. It provides a real-time "X-Ray" view of the market microstructure.

Key Features:

  1. Candle-by-Candle Analysis (Main Chart):

    • Displays real-time Buy Tick Count, Sell Tick Count, and Net Delta above/below each candle.

    • Helps identify exhaustion, absorption, and aggressive breakouts instantly.

    • Visuals (Text size, color, distance) are fully customizable.

  2. Live Dashboard (Heads-Up Display):

    • A clean, fixed panel in the top-left corner summarizes the current bar's statistics.

    • Monitor the battle between bulls and bears without counting numbers manually.

  3. Advanced Sub-Window Oscillator:

    • Power Lines: Two distinct lines tracking the accumulation of Buy vs. Sell ticks.

    • Delta Histogram: Visualizes the net volume difference (Green for positive, Red for negative).

    • Crossover Signals: Plots non-repainting arrows when Buy/Sell momentum shifts (Golden Cross/Death Cross).

    • Noise Filtering: Includes a Threshold parameter to filter out insignificant crossovers during low volatility.

How It Works: The indicator processes tick data from your broker in real-time.

  • Green Histogram/Line: Indicates buyers are dominating the current auction.

  • Red Histogram/Line: Indicates sellers are aggressive.

  • Arrows: Mark the specific moment when dominance shifts from one side to the other within the bar.

Important Note:

  • Since this tool relies on live tick data (Buy/Sell flags), it calculates data from the moment it is attached to the chart. It does not download historical tick data to ensure lightweight performance.

  • Best suitable for volatile pairs and indices (e.g., XAUUSD, US30, EURUSD).

Input Parameters:

  • Threshold : Sensitivity filter for signal arrows (Higher = fewer, stronger signals).

  • Visual Settings : Adjust colors, arrow sizes, and dashboard position to fit your screen.


Reviews 1
TAO su
241
TAO su 2025.12.29 06:30 
 

great and amazing !

Chen Fu Huang
537
Reply from developer Chen Fu Huang 2025.12.29 07:25
thank you very much
Reply to review