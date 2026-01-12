Fund Mode Pro MT5





This EA is an automated trading system that combines Price Action and Grid Trading, enhanced with an advanced risk management syste Recommended Trading Conditions • Minimum Starting Capital: $2,000 • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) • Recommended Timeframes: • M5 (5 Minutes) • M15 (15 Minutes) • Recommended Account Type: ECN Account

Notes: • XAUUSD is preferred due to its strong volatility and liquidity, which works well with the EA’s Price Action and Grid systems. • An ECN account is strongly recommended to benefit from lower spreads, faster execution, and reduced slippage, especially when running grid strategies. • Ensure sufficient free margin is available to safely handle multiple grid positions. 🔧 Core Systems

1. Entry System

• Uses Candlestick Patterns, with a strong focus on Engulfing Patterns

• Supports 5 types of Engulfing patterns:

• Standard Engulfing (basic)

• Momentum Engulfing

• Expansion Engulfing (range expansion)

• Failed Break Engulfing (rejection)

• Smart Money Engulfing

• Incorporates Signal Strength and indicator confirmations





⸻





2. Risk Management

• 2 main modes:

• Global Risk Mode: Individual TP/SL per position

• Basket Mode: Combined TP/SL for all positions (recommended for grid trading)

• Drawdown Control:

• Daily Drawdown Limit

• Maximum Drawdown Limit

• Equity Lock System





⸻





3. Grid System

• Adds new positions when price moves against the current direction

• Controls the maximum number of grid trades (Max_Grid_Trades)

• 6 lot calculation modes:

1. Fixed Lot

2. Sequential Growth

3. Linear Growth

4. Exponential Growth

5. Anti-Martingale (lot reduction)

6. ATR Adaptive (volatility-based)





⸻





4. Filter Systems

• EMA Filter: Dual EMA (Fast & Slow)

• ADX Filter: Trend strength filtering

• RSI Multi-Timeframe: 3 timeframes

• Trading Hours: Time-based trading control

• Spread Control: Maximum spread limitation





⸻





🎯 Highlights for the MQL5 Market





Key Selling Points

1. All-in-One System – Combines trend trading and grid trading

2. Professional Dashboard – Displays comprehensive real-time data

3. Theme System – Automatic chart color adjustment

4. Recovery System – Restores positions after EA restart

5. Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Advanced market analysis





⸻





🔧 Important User Settings





// Trading Mode

Allow_Buy = true/false // Enable Buy

Allow_Sell = true/false // Enable Sell





// Risk Management Mode

Use_Basket_Mode = true // Enable Basket Mode (recommended for grid)

Use_Fix_Lot = true // Use fixed lot

Fix_Lot_Size = 0.01 // Lot size





// Grid Trading

Use_Grid_System = true // Enable grid system

Max_Grid_Trades = 5 // Maximum grid trades

Grid_Lot_Mode = GRID_LOT_LINEAR // Lot calculation mode





// Risk Protection

Daily_DD_Limit = 30.0 // Maximum daily drawdown (%)

Max_DD_Limit = 60.0 // Maximum overall drawdown (%)









⸻





⚠️ Risk Warnings

1. Best suited for ranging / sideways markets due to the grid system

2. Requires sufficient margin to support multiple positions

3. Strongly recommended to test on a demo account first

4. Closely monitor Basket Drawdown, especially when using Basket Mode





⸻





🚀 Recommended Initial Settings

1. Start with a small fixed lot size

2. Use Basket Mode together with Grid System

3. Set Max_Grid_Trades = 3–5

4. Enable Daily Drawdown Limit for protection

5. Start with Engulfing Preset = STANDARD





⸻





📊 Display & Visualization

• Real-time dashboard

• Candle visualization (ASCII style)

• Recovery status after EA restart

• Automatic theme adjustment





⸻





✅ Summary





This EA is suitable for traders who are looking for:

• A fully automated trading system

• Multi-layer risk management

• Both trend trading and grid trading

• Real-time performance monitoring





Note: Users should fully understand how the Grid System works before using this EA on a live account, as adding positions against the market direction carries inherent risk.





⸻