Fund Mode Pro MT5


This EA is an automated trading system that combines Price Action and Grid Trading, enhanced with an advanced risk management syste

Recommended Trading Conditions

Minimum Starting Capital: $2,000

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Recommended Timeframes:

M5 (5 Minutes)

M15 (15 Minutes)

Recommended Account Type: ECN Account


Notes:

XAUUSD is preferred due to its strong volatility and liquidity, which works well with the EA’s Price Action and Grid systems.

An ECN account is strongly recommended to benefit from lower spreads, faster execution, and reduced slippage, especially when running grid strategies.

Ensure sufficient free margin is available to safely handle multiple grid positions.

🔧 Core Systems

1. Entry System
Uses Candlestick Patterns, with a strong focus on Engulfing Patterns
Supports 5 types of Engulfing patterns:
Standard Engulfing (basic)
Momentum Engulfing
Expansion Engulfing (range expansion)
Failed Break Engulfing (rejection)
Smart Money Engulfing
Incorporates Signal Strength and indicator confirmations


2. Risk Management
2 main modes:
Global Risk Mode: Individual TP/SL per position
Basket Mode: Combined TP/SL for all positions (recommended for grid trading)
Drawdown Control:
Daily Drawdown Limit
Maximum Drawdown Limit
Equity Lock System


3. Grid System
Adds new positions when price moves against the current direction
Controls the maximum number of grid trades (Max_Grid_Trades)
6 lot calculation modes:
1. Fixed Lot
2. Sequential Growth
3. Linear Growth
4. Exponential Growth
5. Anti-Martingale (lot reduction)
6. ATR Adaptive (volatility-based)


4. Filter Systems
EMA Filter: Dual EMA (Fast & Slow)
ADX Filter: Trend strength filtering
RSI Multi-Timeframe: 3 timeframes
Trading Hours: Time-based trading control
Spread Control: Maximum spread limitation


🎯 Highlights for the MQL5 Market

Key Selling Points
1. All-in-One System – Combines trend trading and grid trading
2. Professional Dashboard – Displays comprehensive real-time data
3. Theme System – Automatic chart color adjustment
4. Recovery System – Restores positions after EA restart
5. Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Advanced market analysis


🔧 Important User Settings

// Trading Mode
Allow_Buy = true/false          // Enable Buy
Allow_Sell = true/false         // Enable Sell

// Risk Management Mode
Use_Basket_Mode = true          // Enable Basket Mode (recommended for grid)
Use_Fix_Lot = true              // Use fixed lot
Fix_Lot_Size = 0.01             // Lot size

// Grid Trading
Use_Grid_System = true          // Enable grid system
Max_Grid_Trades = 5             // Maximum grid trades
Grid_Lot_Mode = GRID_LOT_LINEAR // Lot calculation mode

// Risk Protection
Daily_DD_Limit = 30.0           // Maximum daily drawdown (%)
Max_DD_Limit = 60.0             // Maximum overall drawdown (%)



⚠️ Risk Warnings
1. Best suited for ranging / sideways markets due to the grid system
2. Requires sufficient margin to support multiple positions
3. Strongly recommended to test on a demo account first
4. Closely monitor Basket Drawdown, especially when using Basket Mode


🚀 Recommended Initial Settings
1. Start with a small fixed lot size
2. Use Basket Mode together with Grid System
3. Set Max_Grid_Trades = 3–5
4. Enable Daily Drawdown Limit for protection
5. Start with Engulfing Preset = STANDARD


📊 Display & Visualization
Real-time dashboard
Candle visualization (ASCII style)
Recovery status after EA restart
Automatic theme adjustment


✅ Summary

This EA is suitable for traders who are looking for:
A fully automated trading system
Multi-layer risk management
Both trend trading and grid trading
Real-time performance monitoring

Note: Users should fully understand how the Grid System works before using this EA on a live account, as adding positions against the market direction carries inherent risk.

Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Fund Mode MT5
Nunthasak Aunkaew
Uzman Danışmanlar
Fund Mode MT5 – Price Action EA for XAUUSD (M5) Fund Mode MT5 is a Price Action–based Expert Advisor (EA) No Grid No Martingale Specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe , with a strong focus on safety, consistency, and small account suitability . Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Trading involves risk Key Features 1️⃣ Trading System Strategy: Price Action + Engulfing Patterns Main Timeframe: M5 Does NOT use: Grid, Martingale, or Hedge Trade
