Fund Mode Pro MT5

This EA is an automated trading system that combines Price Action and Grid Trading, enhanced with an advanced risk management syste
Recommended Trading Conditions
• Minimum Starting Capital: $2,000
• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
• Recommended Timeframes:
• M5 (5 Minutes)
• M15 (15 Minutes)
• Recommended Account Type: ECN Account
Notes:
• XAUUSD is preferred due to its strong volatility and liquidity, which works well with the EA’s Price Action and Grid systems.
• An ECN account is strongly recommended to benefit from lower spreads, faster execution, and reduced slippage, especially when running grid strategies.
• Ensure sufficient free margin is available to safely handle multiple grid positions.
🔧 Core Systems
1. Entry System
• Uses Candlestick Patterns, with a strong focus on Engulfing Patterns
• Supports 5 types of Engulfing patterns:
• Standard Engulfing (basic)
• Momentum Engulfing
• Expansion Engulfing (range expansion)
• Failed Break Engulfing (rejection)
• Smart Money Engulfing
• Incorporates Signal Strength and indicator confirmations
⸻
2. Risk Management
• 2 main modes:
• Global Risk Mode: Individual TP/SL per position
• Basket Mode: Combined TP/SL for all positions (recommended for grid trading)
• Drawdown Control:
• Daily Drawdown Limit
• Maximum Drawdown Limit
• Equity Lock System
⸻
3. Grid System
• Adds new positions when price moves against the current direction
• Controls the maximum number of grid trades (Max_Grid_Trades)
• 6 lot calculation modes:
1. Fixed Lot
2. Sequential Growth
3. Linear Growth
4. Exponential Growth
5. Anti-Martingale (lot reduction)
6. ATR Adaptive (volatility-based)
⸻
4. Filter Systems
• EMA Filter: Dual EMA (Fast & Slow)
• ADX Filter: Trend strength filtering
• RSI Multi-Timeframe: 3 timeframes
• Trading Hours: Time-based trading control
• Spread Control: Maximum spread limitation
⸻
🎯 Highlights for the MQL5 Market
Key Selling Points
1. All-in-One System – Combines trend trading and grid trading
2. Professional Dashboard – Displays comprehensive real-time data
3. Theme System – Automatic chart color adjustment
4. Recovery System – Restores positions after EA restart
5. Multi-Timeframe Analysis – Advanced market analysis
⸻
🔧 Important User Settings
// Trading Mode
Allow_Buy = true/false // Enable Buy
Allow_Sell = true/false // Enable Sell
// Risk Management Mode
Use_Basket_Mode = true // Enable Basket Mode (recommended for grid)
Use_Fix_Lot = true // Use fixed lot
Fix_Lot_Size = 0.01 // Lot size
// Grid Trading
Use_Grid_System = true // Enable grid system
Max_Grid_Trades = 5 // Maximum grid trades
Grid_Lot_Mode = GRID_LOT_LINEAR // Lot calculation mode
// Risk Protection
Daily_DD_Limit = 30.0 // Maximum daily drawdown (%)
Max_DD_Limit = 60.0 // Maximum overall drawdown (%)
⸻
⚠️ Risk Warnings
1. Best suited for ranging / sideways markets due to the grid system
2. Requires sufficient margin to support multiple positions
3. Strongly recommended to test on a demo account first
4. Closely monitor Basket Drawdown, especially when using Basket Mode
⸻
🚀 Recommended Initial Settings
1. Start with a small fixed lot size
2. Use Basket Mode together with Grid System
3. Set Max_Grid_Trades = 3–5
4. Enable Daily Drawdown Limit for protection
5. Start with Engulfing Preset = STANDARD
⸻
📊 Display & Visualization
• Real-time dashboard
• Candle visualization (ASCII style)
• Recovery status after EA restart
• Automatic theme adjustment
⸻
✅ Summary
This EA is suitable for traders who are looking for:
• A fully automated trading system
• Multi-layer risk management
• Both trend trading and grid trading
• Real-time performance monitoring
Note: Users should fully understand how the Grid System works before using this EA on a live account, as adding positions against the market direction carries inherent risk.
⸻