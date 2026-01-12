Fund Mode Pro MT5

This EA is an automated trading system that combines Price Action and Grid Trading, enhanced with an advanced risk management syste

Recommended Trading Conditions

• Minimum Starting Capital: $2,000

• Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

• Recommended Timeframes:

• M5 (5 Minutes)

• M15 (15 Minutes)

• Recommended Account Type: ECN Account





Notes:

• XAUUSD is preferred due to its strong volatility and liquidity, which works well with the EA’s Price Action and Grid systems.

• An ECN account is strongly recommended to benefit from lower spreads, faster execution, and reduced slippage, especially when running grid strategies.

• Ensure sufficient free margin is available to safely handle multiple grid positions.

🔧 Core Systems