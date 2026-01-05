Akali EA guide

Welcome to the official guide for Akali EA. Akali is a precision-based scalping tool with a tight trailing SL specifically for Gold (XAUUSD). Below you will find the recommended setup, the "Smart Approach" to managing risk, and a detailed explanation of the input parameters.



⚡ Core Setup Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M1 (1 Minute)

Recommended Broker: Vantage Markets (Raw ECN Account)

Why is the Broker Selection Critical?

Akali EA is a scalping strategy that utilizes a very tight trailing Stop Loss. Because the trailing stop follows the price so closely to lock in profits, the spread is the most critical factor in your success.

I have extensively tested and optimized this EA specifically on Vantage Markets using their Raw ECN account.

If you want to replicate my results: I strongly recommend using Vantage Markets.

If you use a different broker: High spreads or slippage will likely cause the trailing stop to trigger prematurely, turning potential winning trades into break-even trades or small losses.

🧠 The "Smart Approach"

Akali EA is designed as a High Win-Rate System. This means that while it wins the vast majority of trades, the average loss is larger than the average win.

The Statistical Edge:

Based on historical performance, losses are rare. It is common to encounter a single loss and then not see another loss for 2 months or more.

How to trade this:

You can run the EA directly on your live account, but if you want to be conservative, you can use the Smart Approach:

Run Akali EA on a Demo Account (ensure it is the same broker/server time as your real account). Wait for the EA to hit a Stop Loss on the Demo account. As soon as the loss occurs on the Demo account, switch the EA to your Real Account. This aims to capitalize on the high probability of a subsequent long winning streak.

🛠️ Input Parameters Explained

1. Strategy Selection

Strategy Mode: Tighter Trailing (Recommended): This mode uses the tightest settings for maximum profit locking. Warning: Only use this mode with Vantage Markets Raw ECN or a broker with equally low spreads. Wider Trailing: Use this mode if you are insisting on using a different broker with standard spreads. Important Note on Timezones: If you use a broker other than Vantage, you must ensure their server time matches Vantage's configuration: GMT+2 in Standard Time, shifting to GMT+3 during Daylight Saving Time (DST).

Delete Opposite Pending Order: False (Default): Both Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders remain active even if one is triggered. True : As soon as one pending order is triggered (e.g., Buy), the opposite order (e.g., Sell) is immediately deleted.



2. Risk Settings

Risk Calculation Method: Risk percent of balance : The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on a percentage of your account balance. Fixed lot size : The EA uses the same manual lot size for every trade.

Risk Percent (%): If using percentage risk, define the value here (e.g., 1.0 for 1% risk per trade).

Fixed Lot Size: If using fixed lots, define the volume here (e.g., 0.01 ).

Magic Number: A unique ID for the EA's trades (Default: 249 ).

3. Trading Days

Trade Monday - Friday: These inputs allow you to filter specific trading days. Set to True to trade on that day, or False to skip it.





