News and Events Companion

The News and Events Trading EA is designed to capitalize on market volatility driven by economic news and events. It strategically places trades based on the impact levels of various news releases, ensuring you capture the best trading opportunities.

The strategies work best with accounts that include the commission in the spread amount

Key Features:

  • Impact Level Filtering:
    • Trades are triggered only for news events that meet predefined impact levels (low, medium, high).
    • Customizable settings allow traders to select which impact levels to trade on, maximizing control over risk and reward.
  • Automated Trade Execution:
    • Automatically opens, manages, and closes trades based on real-time news data.
    • Supports setting stop loss (SL) and take profit (TP) levels for all trades, ensuring robust risk management.
  • News Source Integration:
    • Integrates with multiple reliable news sources to ensure timely and accurate news data.
    • Automatically adjusts trading strategy based on incoming news updates.
  • Customizable News Calendar:
    • Users can customize the news calendar to include only the most relevant events for their trading strategy.
    • Provides a visual overview of upcoming events and their potential impact on the market.
  • Performance Optimization:
    • Designed for high-speed execution to take advantage of rapid market movements following news releases.
    • Ideal for use on fast VPS (Virtual Private Server) environments to minimize latency.
  • Comprehensive Reporting:
    • Generates detailed logs and performance reports for all trades executed based on news events.
    • Real-time updates and notifications keep users informed of trading activities and performance.

Benefits:

  • Opportunity: Leverages market volatility during news releases to identify and execute profitable trades.
  • Automation: Removes the need for manual monitoring of news events, ensuring timely trade execution.
  • Control: Customizable settings allow traders to tailor the EA’s behavior to their risk tolerance and trading preferences.
  • Reliability: Dependable integration with top-tier news sources ensures that trading decisions are based on accurate and timely information.

Ideal Users:

  • Traders who capitalize on market news and events.
  • Professional traders looking for an automated solution to trade economic news releases.
  • Individual traders seeking to enhance their strategies with news-driven trading opportunities.
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[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR 6 MONTHS PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_60000067 Follow the channel for the latest update .  JOIN GROUP:   Click here Other EAs You May Like AI AURUM PIVOT  | AI VEGA BOT  | Golden Blitz  I
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