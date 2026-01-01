Move TP and SL One Click Manager MT5

Move TP & SL (MT5) is a trading utility script that allows you to quickly move Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for active positions and pending orders with a single click.

Script Modes

The script supports two working modes:

  • Pips Mode: Set TP and SL based on a fixed pip distance from the order open price.

  • Price Mode: Set TP and SL directly at a specified price level.

Order Selection

You can choose which orders will be modified: all orders, active positions only, or pending orders only.

Execution Notification

After execution, the script displays a clear one-line notification showing the number of modified orders, the selected mode, and the applied TP and/or SL values.

If the input is invalid or no orders can be modified, the script displays a “No action taken” message.

How to Use

  • Open the chart of the symbol you want to manage.

  • Make sure there are active positions and/or pending orders on the chart.

  • Drag and drop the Move TP & SL (MT5) script onto the chart, or double-click it from the Navigator.

  • Set the input parameters (Target, Mode, TP, SL).

  • Click OK and the script will execute immediately.

Important Notes

  • This script does not open or close trades.

  • It only modifies Take Profit and/or Stop Loss.

  • The script works only on the symbol of the chart where it is executed.

  • This is a one-time execution script and must be run again to update TP or SL.

Example Notification

Done! 6 orders modified (Pips Mode) | TP: 50 pips | SL: 30 pips

No action taken (Pips Mode) | Invalid input

More from author
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
Indicators
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review