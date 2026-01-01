Move TP and SL One Click Manager MT5
- Utilities
- Kholil Lurrohman
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 1 January 2026
Move TP & SL (MT5) is a trading utility script that allows you to quickly move Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) for active positions and pending orders with a single click.
Script Modes
The script supports two working modes:
-
Pips Mode: Set TP and SL based on a fixed pip distance from the order open price.
-
Price Mode: Set TP and SL directly at a specified price level.
Order Selection
You can choose which orders will be modified: all orders, active positions only, or pending orders only.
Execution Notification
After execution, the script displays a clear one-line notification showing the number of modified orders, the selected mode, and the applied TP and/or SL values.
If the input is invalid or no orders can be modified, the script displays a “No action taken” message.
How to Use
-
Open the chart of the symbol you want to manage.
-
Make sure there are active positions and/or pending orders on the chart.
-
Drag and drop the Move TP & SL (MT5) script onto the chart, or double-click it from the Navigator.
-
Set the input parameters (Target, Mode, TP, SL).
-
Click OK and the script will execute immediately.
Important Notes
-
This script does not open or close trades.
-
It only modifies Take Profit and/or Stop Loss.
-
The script works only on the symbol of the chart where it is executed.
-
This is a one-time execution script and must be run again to update TP or SL.
Example Notification
Done! 6 orders modified (Pips Mode) | TP: 50 pips | SL: 30 pips
No action taken (Pips Mode) | Invalid input