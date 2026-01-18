WallGrid EA

WallGrid EA — Grid-Based Scalping System

WallGrid EA is a grid-based scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured execution, controlled exposure, and disciplined profit management. The system is optimized for short-term range market conditions and focuses on fast trade closures using micro price movements.

Code2Profit EA Channel & Guides

Trading Style Scalping Grid
Market Condition Range / Sideways Market
Execution Logic Grid-based position management without fixed stop loss
Supported Instruments Forex Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD
Forex Minors & Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDUSD
Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 (broker dependent)
Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (broker dependent)

Strategy Overview

WallGrid EA operates using a structured grid logic where positions are opened and managed within a defined price range. Trades are typically closed quickly, often within small price fluctuations, allowing the system to adapt dynamically to short-term market behavior.

The EA does not rely on fixed stop-loss levels. Instead, positions are managed through grid spacing, position aggregation, and session-level profit and loss control.

Timeframe Comparison Overview

Timeframe Recommendation Level Risk Level Notes
M15 Very High Medium Best overall balance between stability and activity
M5 Moderate High More aggressive behavior, requires experience
H1 High Low Calmer execution with fewer trades
M1 Not Recommended Very High High sensitivity to spread and execution conditions

Important Information About Backtesting

Due to the nature of scalping grid strategies — including fast trade closures, micro price targets, and sensitivity to spread and execution speed — strategy tester results may appear weaker or inconsistent.

This behavior is expected and does not accurately reflect real market execution, where live liquidity, broker conditions, and real-time tick data play a significant role.

Backtest Behavior May appear unstable or limited
Real Market Execution Designed to react to live price behavior and execution conditions

Trading Philosophy

WallGrid EA follows a realistic trading mindset. There is no such thing as risk-free trading. The system is designed for traders who understand exposure, discipline, and controlled execution rather than aggressive speculation.

Risk Approach Controlled exposure, no fixed stop loss
Trader Type Risk-aware traders
Trading Logic Structured grid with session-based management

Golden Rule — Capital Protection

Once a predefined profit amount is reached, it is strongly recommended to withdraw profits.

Keeping all funds inside the trading account increases exposure to market uncertainty. Regular profit withdrawal is a key part of long-term capital protection when using grid-based systems.

Recommended Usage

  • Use during clear range market conditions
  • Optimal range duration: 1–2 hours
  • Do not force trading during strong directional trends
  • It is acceptable to stop and restart the EA multiple times within a session
  • Short trading sessions help reduce exposure to unpredictable market behavior
Recommended Broker Exness
Account Type Unlimited
Recommended Leverage 1:500-1000 or Unlimited
Minimum Balance $50
Symbols All supported symbols (instrument behavior depends on broker conditions)

Final Notes

WallGrid EA is not a fully passive or guaranteed system. It is a professional trading tool intended for users who understand market structure, timing, and capital management. Proper usage and disciplined risk control are essential.

PropGuardian EA
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Uzman Danışmanlar
PropGuardian EA PropGuardian EA , sıkı risk disiplini ve prop firm kurallarına tam uyum esas alınarak geliştirilmiş yarı otomatik bir trend takip işlem sistemidir. Bu Expert Advisor, EMA tabanlı trend yapısını ADX güç onayı ve kontrollü pozisyon yönetimi ile birleştirir. EA yalnızca H1 grafiğine eklenmelidir. Piyasa yönü üst zaman dilimi göstergeleri kullanılarak belirlenir ve tüm sinyal doğrulama ile emir yürütme işlemleri sadece H1 grafik üzerinden gerçekleştirilir. İşlemler, trend yönü, güç,
TickStorm Scalper PRO
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
4.25 (4)
Uzman Danışmanlar
TickStorm Scalper EA Precision Scalping Engine for M1, M5, M15 Important Notes Strategy Type Structured scalping with confirmation layers (no grid / no martingale / no averaging / no HFT) Risk Level User-controlled (SL/TP, daily limits, session filters) Prop-Firm Compatibility Suitable for firms with strict risk limits Broker Requirements Any MT5 broker (low spreads recommended) Setup Difficulty Beginner-friendly (all parameters visible) Product Overview TickStorm Scalper EA is a controlled and
Titanium Flux
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Titanium Flux EA Titanium Flux is an automated trading system built on support and resistance levels combined with impulse-based confirmation logic. The Expert Advisor applies structured risk control, adaptive position management, and internal protection mechanisms designed for prop firm accounts. The EA analyzes market structure using higher timeframe levels and executes trades based on confirmed signals on the H1 timeframe . Trades are opened only when market conditions, volatility, and techni
Equity Paragon EA
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Equity Tabanlı Swing Trading Sistemi Önemli Bilgiler Strateji Türü Equity tabanlı maruziyet kontrolü ile swing trading (grid yok, martingale yok, ortalama yok) Risk Seviyesi Equity koruması, günlük limitler ve maruziyet filtreleri aracılığıyla kullanıcı tarafından kontrol edilir Prop-Firm Uyumluluğu Günlük ve toplam equity kayıp koruması dahildir Broker Gereksinimleri Herhangi bir MT5 brokeri (ECN / RAW hesaplar önerilir) Kurulum Zorluğu Yeni başlayanlar için uygundur, tüm parametrel
FlexTF Signal Sender
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
Göstergeler
Multi-Timeframe High/Low Signal Confirmation Indicator Important Information Product Type Technical signal indicator (no automated trading) Strategy Concept Higher timeframe High/Low touch with lower timeframe candle confirmation Risk Level User-controlled (signals only, no trade execution) Prop-Firm Compatibility Fully compatible (no trading actions) Setup Difficulty Beginner-friendly, configurable parameters Product Overview FlexTF Signal Sender is a multi-timeframe High/Low confirmation indic
