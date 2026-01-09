PropGuardian EA

PropGuardian EA is a semi-automated trend-following trading system built with strict risk discipline and prop firm compliance as a core priority. The Expert Advisor combines EMA-based trend structure with ADX strength confirmation and controlled position management.

The EA is designed to be attached to the H1 chart. Market direction is defined using higher-timeframe indicators, while all signal validation and order execution are managed from the H1 chart only. Trades are opened exclusively when trend direction, strength, price location, and internal safety rules are fully aligned.

Core Strategy Logic

Primary market trend is defined using a higher-timeframe EMA

Trend strength is confirmed using the ADX indicator and directional movement (+DI / -DI)

The EA must be attached to the H1 chart for correct operation

for correct operation Entry logic is validated through price interaction with a secondary EMA

EMA retest and distance filters prevent late or extended entries

Trades are executed only in the direction of the confirmed trend

Opposite positions are automatically closed when a valid trend change is detected

Risk and Lot Management

Fixed lot size trading for precise and predictable risk control

Configurable number of orders per valid signal

Optional daily order limitation to prevent overtrading

All order execution respects broker-specific pip size and symbol conditions

Stop Loss and Position Management

Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit defined in pips

Trailing Stop system that activates only after reaching a predefined profit threshold

Trailing Stop moves strictly in the profit direction and never increases risk

All positions can be force-closed after trailing stop events for capital protection

Signal Filters and Confirmation

EMA distance validation to ensure healthy entry positioning

EMA retest confirmation using candle structure logic

ADX minimum strength filter to avoid low-volatility conditions

Directional confirmation using +DI and -DI relationship

These filters are designed to improve execution stability and reduce false signals.

Order Limitations

The maximum number of orders per signal is strictly limited

An optional daily order cap blocks trading once limits are reached

Prop Firm and Account Protection

Daily maximum loss limit based on equity performance

Overall account drawdown protection

Automatic trading suspension after reaching defined profit targets

All positions are closed immediately when any limit is violated

Daily limits are reset automatically at the start of a new trading day

This protection module is designed specifically for prop firm challenge and evaluation accounts.

Supported Trading Instruments

Major Forex Pairs EURUSD

USDJPY

USDCHF

USDCAD

AUDUSD

NZDUSD Popular Cross Forex Pairs EURGBP

EURJPY

EURAUD

EURNZD

GBPJPY

GBPCHF

AUDJPY

AUDNZD

NZDJPY

CADJPY

CHFJPY Metals XAUUSD Indices US30

NAS100

Each instrument must be traded on a separate H1 chart. Running multiple symbols on a single chart is not recommended.

Technical Specifications

Platform MetaTrader 5 Trading Type Semi-automated trend-following EA Chart Timeframe H1 (mandatory) Timeframe Logic Multi-timeframe (higher TF trend / H1 execution) Indicators Used EMA, ADX, Directional Movement Index Account Type Compatible with hedging and netting accounts

Important Notes