PropGuardian EA is a semi-automated trend-following trading system built with strict risk discipline and prop firm compliance as a core priority. The Expert Advisor combines EMA-based trend structure with ADX strength confirmation and controlled position management.

The EA is designed to be attached to the H1 chart. Market direction is defined using higher-timeframe indicators, while all signal validation and order execution are managed from the H1 chart only. Trades are opened exclusively when trend direction, strength, price location, and internal safety rules are fully aligned.

Core Strategy Logic

  • Primary market trend is defined using a higher-timeframe EMA
  • Trend strength is confirmed using the ADX indicator and directional movement (+DI / -DI)
  • The EA must be attached to the H1 chart for correct operation
  • Entry logic is validated through price interaction with a secondary EMA
  • EMA retest and distance filters prevent late or extended entries
  • Trades are executed only in the direction of the confirmed trend
  • Opposite positions are automatically closed when a valid trend change is detected

Risk and Lot Management

  • Fixed lot size trading for precise and predictable risk control
  • Configurable number of orders per valid signal
  • Optional daily order limitation to prevent overtrading
  • All order execution respects broker-specific pip size and symbol conditions

Stop Loss and Position Management

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit defined in pips
  • Trailing Stop system that activates only after reaching a predefined profit threshold
  • Trailing Stop moves strictly in the profit direction and never increases risk
  • All positions can be force-closed after trailing stop events for capital protection

Signal Filters and Confirmation

  • EMA distance validation to ensure healthy entry positioning
  • EMA retest confirmation using candle structure logic
  • ADX minimum strength filter to avoid low-volatility conditions
  • Directional confirmation using +DI and -DI relationship

These filters are designed to improve execution stability and reduce false signals.

Order Limitations

  • The maximum number of orders per signal is strictly limited
  • An optional daily order cap blocks trading once limits are reached

Prop Firm and Account Protection

  • Daily maximum loss limit based on equity performance
  • Overall account drawdown protection
  • Automatic trading suspension after reaching defined profit targets
  • All positions are closed immediately when any limit is violated
  • Daily limits are reset automatically at the start of a new trading day

This protection module is designed specifically for prop firm challenge and evaluation accounts.

Supported Trading Instruments

Major Forex Pairs EURUSD
USDJPY
USDCHF
USDCAD
AUDUSD
NZDUSD
Popular Cross Forex Pairs EURGBP
EURJPY
EURAUD
EURNZD
GBPJPY
GBPCHF
AUDJPY
AUDNZD
NZDJPY
CADJPY
CHFJPY
Metals XAUUSD
Indices US30
NAS100

Each instrument must be traded on a separate H1 chart. Running multiple symbols on a single chart is not recommended.

Technical Specifications

Platform MetaTrader 5
Trading Type Semi-automated trend-following EA
Chart Timeframe H1 (mandatory)
Timeframe Logic Multi-timeframe (higher TF trend / H1 execution)
Indicators Used EMA, ADX, Directional Movement Index
Account Type Compatible with hedging and netting accounts

Important Notes

  • The EA must be attached to the H1 chart only
  • The system is designed for disciplined trend-following trading
  • Prop firm protection settings should remain enabled for evaluation accounts
  • Testing on a demo account before live usage is strongly recommended
  • Results depend on broker execution, spread, and market conditions
