Titanium Flux EA

Titanium Flux is an automated trading system built on support and resistance levels combined with impulse-based confirmation logic. The Expert Advisor applies structured risk control, adaptive position management, and internal protection mechanisms designed for prop firm accounts.

The EA analyzes market structure using higher timeframe levels and executes trades based on confirmed signals on the H1 timeframe. Trades are opened only when market conditions, volatility, and technical filters are aligned.

Core Strategy Logic

Key HIGH/LOW (support and resistance) levels are identified from higher timeframes

Price interaction with these levels defines trade preparation zones

Signal confirmation is performed on the H1 timeframe using candle close, impulse, and body size

Additional technical filters are applied to reduce false entries

The EA automatically detects breakouts, reversals, and trend continuation

Risk and Lot Management

Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

Manual fixed-lot trading option

Predefined risk modes: Conservative Balanced Aggressive Maximum Prop Firm Step 1 / Step 2 Manual (custom risk)



Risk calculation is performed using the actual Stop Loss distance and broker-specific trading conditions.

Stop Loss and Position Management

Fixed or adaptive Stop Loss and Take Profit

Break Even mechanism that moves Stop Loss after a defined profit level is reached

Trailing Stop that automatically follows price movement

Broker stop-level and technical constraints are fully validated

Positions can be closed as a group to reduce overall exposure

Signal Filters and Confirmation

RSI-based overbought and oversold filtering

Pin-bar and candle structure rejection logic

ATR-based impulse and volatility validation

Multi-timeframe confirmation system

These filters are designed to improve signal quality and execution stability.

Order Limitations

The maximum number of orders per signal is strictly limited

Prop Firm and Account Protection

Daily maximum loss limit

Overall account drawdown control

Automatic trading suspension after reaching profit targets

All positions are closed and the EA is paused when limits are violated

This module is designed specifically for prop firm challenge and evaluation accounts.

Technical Specifications

Platform MetaTrader 5 Trading Type Fully automated Timeframe H1 (with multi-timeframe confirmation) Instrument XAUUSD only Default Signal Timeframe H1 (can be changed in settings) Minimum Deposit 500 USD Recommended Deposit 1000 USD Account Type Compatible with hedging and netting accounts

Important Notes