WallGrid EA
- Experts
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 20
WallGrid EA — Grid-Based Scalping System
WallGrid EA is a grid-based scalping Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured execution, controlled exposure, and disciplined profit management. The system is optimized for short-term range market conditions and focuses on fast trade closures using micro price movements.
|Code2Profit EA Channel & Guides
https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/010572c40a78dc01
|Trading Style
|Scalping Grid
|Market Condition
|Range / Sideways Market
|Execution Logic
|Grid-based position management without fixed stop loss
|Supported Instruments
|Forex Majors: EURUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD
Forex Minors & Crosses: EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, NZDUSD
Metals: XAUUSD, XAGUSD
Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 (broker dependent)
Crypto CFDs: BTCUSD, ETHUSD (broker dependent)
Strategy Overview
WallGrid EA operates using a structured grid logic where positions are opened and managed within a defined price range. Trades are typically closed quickly, often within small price fluctuations, allowing the system to adapt dynamically to short-term market behavior.
The EA does not rely on fixed stop-loss levels. Instead, positions are managed through grid spacing, position aggregation, and session-level profit and loss control.
Timeframe Comparison Overview
|Timeframe
|Recommendation Level
|Risk Level
|Notes
|M15
|Very High
|Medium
|Best overall balance between stability and activity
|M5
|Moderate
|High
|More aggressive behavior, requires experience
|H1
|High
|Low
|Calmer execution with fewer trades
|M1
|Not Recommended
|Very High
|High sensitivity to spread and execution conditions
Important Information About Backtesting
Due to the nature of scalping grid strategies — including fast trade closures, micro price targets, and sensitivity to spread and execution speed — strategy tester results may appear weaker or inconsistent.
This behavior is expected and does not accurately reflect real market execution, where live liquidity, broker conditions, and real-time tick data play a significant role.
|Backtest Behavior
|May appear unstable or limited
|Real Market Execution
|Designed to react to live price behavior and execution conditions
Trading Philosophy
WallGrid EA follows a realistic trading mindset. There is no such thing as risk-free trading. The system is designed for traders who understand exposure, discipline, and controlled execution rather than aggressive speculation.
|Risk Approach
|Controlled exposure, no fixed stop loss
|Trader Type
|Risk-aware traders
|Trading Logic
|Structured grid with session-based management
Golden Rule — Capital Protection
|Once a predefined profit amount is reached, it is strongly recommended to withdraw profits.
Keeping all funds inside the trading account increases exposure to market uncertainty. Regular profit withdrawal is a key part of long-term capital protection when using grid-based systems.
Recommended Usage
- Use during clear range market conditions
- Optimal range duration: 1–2 hours
- Do not force trading during strong directional trends
- It is acceptable to stop and restart the EA multiple times within a session
- Short trading sessions help reduce exposure to unpredictable market behavior
|Recommended Broker
|Exness
|Account Type
|Unlimited
|Recommended Leverage
|1:500-1000 or Unlimited
|Minimum Balance
|$50
|Symbols
|All supported symbols (instrument behavior depends on broker conditions)
Final Notes
WallGrid EA is not a fully passive or guaranteed system. It is a professional trading tool intended for users who understand market structure, timing, and capital management. Proper usage and disciplined risk control are essential.