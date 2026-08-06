Dopamin Hedge EA

DOPAMIN HEDGE EA : The Ultimate Grid Breakout System

Dopamin EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered to dominate the Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) markets through highly disciplined, pre-emptive execution. By abandoning reckless averaging and fusing the precision of Straddle Breakout mechanics, Tiered Lot sizing, and strict Cycle Targets, this EA provides a sophisticated solution for traders seeking consistent profits with professional-grade, multi-layered risk management.

DOPAMIN HEDGE promo price $100 final price $499


Core Strategy: The Advanced Infinity Grid System Rather than chasing the market or fighting trends with floating drawdowns, the EA anticipates volatility. It utilizes a highly structured "Pending Order" approach to trap price movements :

  • Pre-emptive Breakout: The EA dynamically deploys a dual-sided net of BUY STOP and SELL STOP pending orders at precise, calculated distances from the current price. It catches momentum breakouts in either direction.

  • Tiered Volume Control: Replaces dangerous Martingale multipliers with a safe, calculated Tiered Lot system. The grid is divided into Near-tier, Mid-tier, and Far-tier zones, allocating different lot sizes based on the breakout distance to optimize risk-to-reward.

  • Cycle Target: Uses a highly optimized cycle-reset algorithm. Once the collective floating profit of the active basket reaches a predefined USD target, the EA instantly locks in the profit, deletes all remaining pending orders, and resets a fresh grid.

Key Features & Advanced Protections

  • Absolute Precision Spacing (Pips-Based): Total control over grid architecture. Features independent parameters for the Initial Gap (distance from running price to the first level) and Grid Spacing (distance between subsequent levels), ensuring pinpoint accuracy.

  • Hard Daily Limits & Penalty Protocol: An institutional-grade equity protector. Features hard Daily Profit Caps to secure daily goals, and Hard Daily Loss Caps. If the loss limit is hit, the EA executes a failsafe protocol to cut all orders and strictly blocks trading for a designated "Penalty Timeout" (1-4 days) to prevent revenge trading.

  • Per-Leg Trailing Stop: Maximizes individual breakout potential. The EA monitors each order independently; once a specific level reaches the profit threshold, it arms a trailing stop to lock in gains pip-by-pip without waiting for the whole basket to close.

  • Auto Balance Lot Sizing (Optional): A dynamic money management feature that automatically scales your Tiered Lots proportionally as your account balance grows.

  • Strict Synchronous Execution: Engineered with an advanced validation system to prevent order-stacking and server spam. The EA guarantees exactly one order per price level, ensuring your margin is never accidentally exhausted by execution lag.

Recommendations

  • Minimum Balance: $100 (Equivalent to 10,000 cents). A Cent account is highly recommended for optimal safety, smoother equity curves, and maximum grid tier flexibility.

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5.

  • Instrument: Highly optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) due to its high daily volatility and breakout nature.

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5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
Experts
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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