NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO

NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to perform automated trading based on Ichimoku analysis and price structure.

It evaluates market direction and conditions to execute trades and manage positions automatically.

Overview

The system uses Ichimoku components to identify market trends and applies predefined conditions for trade entries.

After entering a position, it manages risk and trade progression using structured exit and protection rules.

Features

Trend identification based on Ichimoku

Entry conditions using cloud breakout logic

Volatility and trend strength filters

Automatic stop loss and target management

Step-based protection (break-even and trailing)

Single or limited position control

Time and session-based trading filters

How It Works

The Expert Advisor operates as follows:

Determines market direction using Ichimoku indicators

Executes trades when predefined conditions are met

Applies additional filters such as volatility and strength

Manages open positions with protective logic

Closes positions when opposite conditions appear

Input Parameters

The inputs are organized into the following groups:

General settings (lot size, risk, magic number)

Time settings (trading hours and days)

Ichimoku settings (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou)

Filter settings (ATR, ADX, candle conditions)

Risk management (stop loss, target ratio)

Position management (break-even, trailing, exit rules)

All parameters can be adjusted according to trading preferences.

Usage

Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart Configure the input parameters Enable automated trading The system will operate based on defined conditions

Notes

This product performs automated trading operations.

Trading results may vary depending on market conditions.

Users are responsible for monitoring and managing their trading activity.