NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO

NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO

NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to perform automated trading based on Ichimoku analysis and price structure.
It evaluates market direction and conditions to execute trades and manage positions automatically.

Overview

The system uses Ichimoku components to identify market trends and applies predefined conditions for trade entries.
After entering a position, it manages risk and trade progression using structured exit and protection rules.

Features

  • Trend identification based on Ichimoku
  • Entry conditions using cloud breakout logic
  • Volatility and trend strength filters
  • Automatic stop loss and target management
  • Step-based protection (break-even and trailing)
  • Single or limited position control
  • Time and session-based trading filters

How It Works

The Expert Advisor operates as follows:

  • Determines market direction using Ichimoku indicators
  • Executes trades when predefined conditions are met
  • Applies additional filters such as volatility and strength
  • Manages open positions with protective logic
  • Closes positions when opposite conditions appear

Input Parameters

The inputs are organized into the following groups:

  • General settings (lot size, risk, magic number)
  • Time settings (trading hours and days)
  • Ichimoku settings (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou)
  • Filter settings (ATR, ADX, candle conditions)
  • Risk management (stop loss, target ratio)
  • Position management (break-even, trailing, exit rules)

All parameters can be adjusted according to trading preferences.

Usage

  1. Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart
  2. Configure the input parameters
  3. Enable automated trading
  4. The system will operate based on defined conditions

Notes

This product performs automated trading operations.
Trading results may vary depending on market conditions.
Users are responsible for monitoring and managing their trading activity.


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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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