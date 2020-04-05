NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO
NEXA Ichimoku Trail System PRO is an Expert Advisor designed to perform automated trading based on Ichimoku analysis and price structure.
It evaluates market direction and conditions to execute trades and manage positions automatically.
Overview
The system uses Ichimoku components to identify market trends and applies predefined conditions for trade entries.
After entering a position, it manages risk and trade progression using structured exit and protection rules.
Features
- Trend identification based on Ichimoku
- Entry conditions using cloud breakout logic
- Volatility and trend strength filters
- Automatic stop loss and target management
- Step-based protection (break-even and trailing)
- Single or limited position control
- Time and session-based trading filters
How It Works
The Expert Advisor operates as follows:
- Determines market direction using Ichimoku indicators
- Executes trades when predefined conditions are met
- Applies additional filters such as volatility and strength
- Manages open positions with protective logic
- Closes positions when opposite conditions appear
Input Parameters
The inputs are organized into the following groups:
- General settings (lot size, risk, magic number)
- Time settings (trading hours and days)
- Ichimoku settings (Tenkan, Kijun, Senkou)
- Filter settings (ATR, ADX, candle conditions)
- Risk management (stop loss, target ratio)
- Position management (break-even, trailing, exit rules)
All parameters can be adjusted according to trading preferences.
Usage
- Attach the Expert Advisor to a chart
- Configure the input parameters
- Enable automated trading
- The system will operate based on defined conditions
Notes
This product performs automated trading operations.
Trading results may vary depending on market conditions.
Users are responsible for monitoring and managing their trading activity.