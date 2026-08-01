Ari Gold Bot

The Ari Gold Bot — Liquidity-Sweep Momentum EA for XAUUSD

The Ari Gold Bot trades a single, precise setup on Gold (XAUUSD): a liquidity sweep of a recent swing high/low, followed by a three-candle continuation pattern confirming the move. Rather than guessing reversals, it waits for the market to trap late traders on the wrong side, then rides the resulting continuation — a structural edge, not a lagging indicator.

Why it's different

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation — structure is read on higher timeframes (H2/H4/D1), entries are timed on H1/H2/H3/M30, filtering out noise that single-timeframe systems miss.
  • Adaptive risk, not fixed lots — position size is tiered to your account balance (higher risk% on smaller accounts to stay meaningful, tighter risk% as the account grows), and stop-loss distance adapts to current volatility via ATR rather than a static pip value.
  • One position at a time — no grid, no martingale, no multi-layered exposure. Every trade is sized and risked independently.
  • Built-in daily loss circuit breaker — trading halts for the rest of the day if the daily loss threshold is hit, protecting the account from a single bad session snowballing.

Backtest results (validated, 2-year window, XAUUSD H1)

Tested via MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester over 2024.07.31–2026.07.30:

  • Starting balance: $1,000 → ended at $59,620.62
  • 169 total closed trades, 39.1% win rate
  • Maximum drawdown: 35.3%

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This is a real, validated backtest — not a curve-fitted equity curve — but markets change, and no strategy is risk-free. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Key parameters

Parameter Description
Risk % (tiered) Risk per trade scales by account size — higher % below a configurable balance threshold, lower % above it
Stop-loss mode ATR-adaptive (multiplier configurable) — adjusts to current volatility instead of a fixed distance
Take-profit Fixed reward:risk ratio (default 3:1)
Max positions 1 (single position at a time, no stacking)
Daily loss limit Configurable per-tier; halts new trades for the remainder of the day once hit
Entry/structure timeframes Fully configurable (defaults: H1/H2/H3 entries, H2/H4/D1 structure)

All parameters are exposed and adjustable — nothing is hardcoded, so you can tune it to your own risk tolerance or account size.

Recommended use

Attach to a single XAUUSD chart, H1 timeframe. Start on a demo account to confirm behavior matches your expectations before going live.

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Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
Experts
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
Experts
Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Experts
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
Prestige 5
M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
Experts
Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (8)
Experts
Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
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