The Ari Gold Bot — Liquidity-Sweep Momentum EA for XAUUSD

The Ari Gold Bot trades a single, precise setup on Gold (XAUUSD): a liquidity sweep of a recent swing high/low, followed by a three-candle continuation pattern confirming the move. Rather than guessing reversals, it waits for the market to trap late traders on the wrong side, then rides the resulting continuation — a structural edge, not a lagging indicator.

Why it's different

Multi-timeframe confirmation — structure is read on higher timeframes (H2/H4/D1), entries are timed on H1/H2/H3/M30, filtering out noise that single-timeframe systems miss.

— structure is read on higher timeframes (H2/H4/D1), entries are timed on H1/H2/H3/M30, filtering out noise that single-timeframe systems miss. Adaptive risk, not fixed lots — position size is tiered to your account balance (higher risk% on smaller accounts to stay meaningful, tighter risk% as the account grows), and stop-loss distance adapts to current volatility via ATR rather than a static pip value.

— position size is tiered to your account balance (higher risk% on smaller accounts to stay meaningful, tighter risk% as the account grows), and stop-loss distance adapts to current volatility via ATR rather than a static pip value. One position at a time — no grid, no martingale, no multi-layered exposure. Every trade is sized and risked independently.

— no grid, no martingale, no multi-layered exposure. Every trade is sized and risked independently. Built-in daily loss circuit breaker — trading halts for the rest of the day if the daily loss threshold is hit, protecting the account from a single bad session snowballing.

Backtest results (validated, 2-year window, XAUUSD H1)

Tested via MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester over 2024.07.31–2026.07.30:

Starting balance: $1,000 → ended at $59,620.62

169 total closed trades, 39.1% win rate

Maximum drawdown: 35.3%

Past performance does not guarantee future results. This is a real, validated backtest — not a curve-fitted equity curve — but markets change, and no strategy is risk-free. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Key parameters

Parameter Description Risk % (tiered) Risk per trade scales by account size — higher % below a configurable balance threshold, lower % above it Stop-loss mode ATR-adaptive (multiplier configurable) — adjusts to current volatility instead of a fixed distance Take-profit Fixed reward:risk ratio (default 3:1) Max positions 1 (single position at a time, no stacking) Daily loss limit Configurable per-tier; halts new trades for the remainder of the day once hit Entry/structure timeframes Fully configurable (defaults: H1/H2/H3 entries, H2/H4/D1 structure)

All parameters are exposed and adjustable — nothing is hardcoded, so you can tune it to your own risk tolerance or account size.

Recommended use

Attach to a single XAUUSD chart, H1 timeframe. Start on a demo account to confirm behavior matches your expectations before going live.