Ari Gold Bot
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Ari Gold Bot — Liquidity-Sweep Momentum EA for XAUUSD
The Ari Gold Bot trades a single, precise setup on Gold (XAUUSD): a liquidity sweep of a recent swing high/low, followed by a three-candle continuation pattern confirming the move. Rather than guessing reversals, it waits for the market to trap late traders on the wrong side, then rides the resulting continuation — a structural edge, not a lagging indicator.
Why it's different
- Multi-timeframe confirmation — structure is read on higher timeframes (H2/H4/D1), entries are timed on H1/H2/H3/M30, filtering out noise that single-timeframe systems miss.
- Adaptive risk, not fixed lots — position size is tiered to your account balance (higher risk% on smaller accounts to stay meaningful, tighter risk% as the account grows), and stop-loss distance adapts to current volatility via ATR rather than a static pip value.
- One position at a time — no grid, no martingale, no multi-layered exposure. Every trade is sized and risked independently.
- Built-in daily loss circuit breaker — trading halts for the rest of the day if the daily loss threshold is hit, protecting the account from a single bad session snowballing.
Backtest results (validated, 2-year window, XAUUSD H1)
Tested via MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester over 2024.07.31–2026.07.30:
- Starting balance: $1,000 → ended at $59,620.62
- 169 total closed trades, 39.1% win rate
- Maximum drawdown: 35.3%
Past performance does not guarantee future results. This is a real, validated backtest — not a curve-fitted equity curve — but markets change, and no strategy is risk-free. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
Key parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|Risk % (tiered)
|Risk per trade scales by account size — higher % below a configurable balance threshold, lower % above it
|Stop-loss mode
|ATR-adaptive (multiplier configurable) — adjusts to current volatility instead of a fixed distance
|Take-profit
|Fixed reward:risk ratio (default 3:1)
|Max positions
|1 (single position at a time, no stacking)
|Daily loss limit
|Configurable per-tier; halts new trades for the remainder of the day once hit
|Entry/structure timeframes
|Fully configurable (defaults: H1/H2/H3 entries, H2/H4/D1 structure)
All parameters are exposed and adjustable — nothing is hardcoded, so you can tune it to your own risk tolerance or account size.
Recommended use
Attach to a single XAUUSD chart, H1 timeframe. Start on a demo account to confirm behavior matches your expectations before going live.