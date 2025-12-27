TrendVision Swing Pro - Professional Swing Trading Indicator





Trend Vision Swing Pro is the swing-trading extension of the Trend Vision indicator family, built for traders who want higher-timeframe confirmation with precise swing entries.





WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT:

Unlike basic indicators that flood your chart with signals, TrendVision Swing Pro uses intelligent filtering to show only high-probability setups. It explains WHY signals appear or are blocked, so you always understand the market context.





KEY FEATURES:





Trend Detection System

• Triple EMA stack (20/50/200) for clear trend identification

• Structure-based confirmation using Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, Lower Lows

• Higher timeframe alignment to filter against-trend trades

• Visual trend background shading





Smart Structure Analysis

• Automatic swing point detection with HH/HL/LH/LL labels

• Connecting lines between swing points for visual clarity

• Structure-based support and resistance zones

• Automatic cleanup of outdated structure points





Precision Entry System

• Fibonacci pullback zones (38.2% - 61.8%)

• Multiple confirmation candle types: Engulfing, Pin Bar, Strong Close

• Setup quality scoring: Weak, Moderate, Strong

• Minimum quality filter to avoid low-probability trades





Risk Management Tools

• Automatic Stop Loss calculation (structure or ATR-based)

• Multiple Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) based on risk-reward ratio

• Visual risk/reward boxes on chart

• Clear RR ratio display





Context Explanation Engine

• Real-time messages explaining why signals are allowed or blocked

• 7 different suppression reasons tracked

• Never wonder "why no signal?" again





Professional Dashboard

• Current timeframe mode display

• Trend direction with color coding

• HTF trend alignment status

• Setup quality indicator

• Context message panel





Timeframe Intelligence

• 5 automatic modes: Execution (M1-M5), Refinement (M15-M30), Primary (H1), Bias (H4), Macro (D1+)

• Different zone limits and behavior per timeframe

• Signals disabled on bias timeframes (H4+) to prevent overtrading





Alert System

• Entry signal alerts with quality rating

• Trend change notifications

• Push notifications to mobile

• Email alerts





PERFECT FOR:

• Swing traders on H1-D1 timeframes

• Traders who want to understand WHY setups form

• Those seeking clean, uncluttered charts

• Traders who value quality over quantity of signals





Works on all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks