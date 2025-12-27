Trend Vision Swing Pro
- Indicators
- Miyambo Mumba
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 15
TrendVision Swing Pro - Professional Swing Trading Indicator
Trend Vision Swing Pro is the swing-trading extension of the Trend Vision indicator family, built for traders who want higher-timeframe confirmation with precise swing entries.
WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT:
Unlike basic indicators that flood your chart with signals, TrendVision Swing Pro uses intelligent filtering to show only high-probability setups. It explains WHY signals appear or are blocked, so you always understand the market context.
KEY FEATURES:
Trend Detection System
• Triple EMA stack (20/50/200) for clear trend identification
• Structure-based confirmation using Higher Highs, Higher Lows, Lower Highs, Lower Lows
• Higher timeframe alignment to filter against-trend trades
• Visual trend background shading
Smart Structure Analysis
• Automatic swing point detection with HH/HL/LH/LL labels
• Connecting lines between swing points for visual clarity
• Structure-based support and resistance zones
• Automatic cleanup of outdated structure points
Precision Entry System
• Fibonacci pullback zones (38.2% - 61.8%)
• Multiple confirmation candle types: Engulfing, Pin Bar, Strong Close
• Setup quality scoring: Weak, Moderate, Strong
• Minimum quality filter to avoid low-probability trades
Risk Management Tools
• Automatic Stop Loss calculation (structure or ATR-based)
• Multiple Take Profit levels (TP1, TP2, TP3) based on risk-reward ratio
• Visual risk/reward boxes on chart
• Clear RR ratio display
Context Explanation Engine
• Real-time messages explaining why signals are allowed or blocked
• 7 different suppression reasons tracked
• Never wonder "why no signal?" again
Professional Dashboard
• Current timeframe mode display
• Trend direction with color coding
• HTF trend alignment status
• Setup quality indicator
• Context message panel
Timeframe Intelligence
• 5 automatic modes: Execution (M1-M5), Refinement (M15-M30), Primary (H1), Bias (H4), Macro (D1+)
• Different zone limits and behavior per timeframe
• Signals disabled on bias timeframes (H4+) to prevent overtrading
Alert System
• Entry signal alerts with quality rating
• Trend change notifications
• Push notifications to mobile
• Email alerts
PERFECT FOR:
• Swing traders on H1-D1 timeframes
• Traders who want to understand WHY setups form
• Those seeking clean, uncluttered charts
• Traders who value quality over quantity of signals
Works on all markets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Stocks