Titan Breakout

How our robot works

The MT5 Robot designed for Prop Firms


In the forex, CFD and currency markets, the majority of robots fail for the same reason:

They execute signals without taking into account volatility, stop-losslottrading account or the real context in which traders operate.


 Titan Breakout   is the complete opposite of this logic.

It's a complete algorithmic system, designed to replicate the decisions of a disciplined forex trader working under the strict conditions of a prop firm like FTMO.
It acts like a professional autopilot, able to optimize every position taken according to currency pairs, liquidity, trends and the foreign exchange market.


 Architecture designed as a professional system

The  Titan Breakout code isn't just a suite of indicators.
It's a strategic architecture organized to measure, filter, execute, protect and clean up every transaction.


System bricks include :

  • EMA H1 + D1 filtering → Reliable trend monitoring, avoids misinterpretation
  • Breakout Donchian → Reacts only to real breaks
  • ADX + RSI → Quality filtering, false signal suppression
  • Global ATR → Dynamic management of SL, TP, BE, TS depending on volatility
  • Anti-correlation & global Mutex → No double exposure on currency pairs
  • Real money management → Calculation based on real lot, real SL and dollar or USD value

Titan Breakout does not "attempt" a trade:
 It only takes a position if all the conditions are met.


 H1 Only: Consistency above all else

The robot is designed to work on H1, with global confirmation on D1.
This multi-timeframe approach eliminates the majority of common consumer robot errors.

 The short term takes action
 The long term validates direction

No execution is required on other timeframes:
This is a deliberate choice to ensure absolute consistency.


 Mathematical Money Management

Titan Breakout  applies money management identical to that of a professional trader:

  • Fixed risk
  • Purely mathematical management
  • SL value measured in silver, not pips
  • Batch control according to volatility

This approach protects capital in both demo and live accounts, avoiding emotional drift and excessive exposure.


 Filtered, never forced execution

Before each position opening, Titan Breakout checks :

  • Trend (EMA H1 + D1)
  • ADX > Threshold
  • RSI in healthy zone
  • Valid Donchian break
  • Spread acceptable
  • Active time window
  • Anti-correlation
  • Free global Mutex

If only one of these filters fails → No open position.
EA even explains its refusal thanks to Debug Mode


 Real-life technical safeguards

Titan Breakout reproduces the demands of a professional trader:

  • Control stop levels & freeze levels
  • Margin check (no "not enough money")
  • Multi-symbol anti-correlation
  • Account protection
  • Risk management tailored to the financial and forex markets
  • Automatic cleaning of global variables

 Break-Even & Trailing intelligent

The CheckBreakEven() module:

  • Use the ATR to validate progress
  • Respects the broker's minimum stop
  • Activates progressive trailing
  • Transforms stop-loss into dynamic profit management

The result: fluid, realistic management, a far cry from basic robots.


 The power of Mutex Global

Mutex Global prevents two pairs from triggering a trade simultaneously.
Combined with anti-correlation, it avoids over-exposure and the multiplication of useless positions.

This is a rare behavior, absent from the majority of robots on the market, even among the most expensive.


 A design calibrated for Prop Firms

Titan Breakout  respects all the major constraints of prop firm trading:

  • Mandatory stop-loss
  • Risk % fixed
  • No martingale
  • No grid
  • Multi-symbol protection
  • Strict opening and closing logic
  • Spread control
  • Margin check
  • Consistency of open positions

Philosophy: Few trades, but clean, consistent trades.


 Key benefits

Clear modular structure

Multi-timeframe filtering

Complete management via ATR

Global control via Mutex + anti-correlation

Audit-ready logs

Long-term account protection

Optimization for beginners and advanced traders


 In summary: The strategy of order in chaos

Titan Breakout  is not an impulsive robot.
It's a disciplined, mathematical, reliable system, designed to offer total consistency in the forex market.

He doesn't try to guess the market.
He tries never to provoke losing conditions.

