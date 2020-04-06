Titan Breakout
- エキスパート
- Frederic Jean Andre Jouillerot
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 5
How our robot works
The MT5 Robot designed for Prop Firms
In the forex, CFD and currency markets, the majority of robots fail for the same reason:
They execute signals without taking into account volatility, stop-loss, lot, trading account or the real context in which traders operate.
Titan Breakout is the complete opposite of this logic.
It's a complete algorithmic system, designed to replicate the decisions of a disciplined forex trader working under the strict conditions of a prop firm like FTMO.
It acts like a professional autopilot, able to optimize every position taken according to currency pairs, liquidity, trends and the foreign exchange market.
Architecture designed as a professional system
The Titan Breakout code isn't just a suite of indicators.
It's a strategic architecture organized to measure, filter, execute, protect and clean up every transaction.
System bricks include :
- EMA H1 + D1 filtering → Reliable trend monitoring, avoids misinterpretation
- Breakout Donchian → Reacts only to real breaks
- ADX + RSI → Quality filtering, false signal suppression
- Global ATR → Dynamic management of SL, TP, BE, TS depending on volatility
- Anti-correlation & global Mutex → No double exposure on currency pairs
- Real money management → Calculation based on real lot, real SL and dollar or USD value
Titan Breakout does not "attempt" a trade:
It only takes a position if all the conditions are met.
H1 Only: Consistency above all else
The robot is designed to work on H1, with global confirmation on D1.
This multi-timeframe approach eliminates the majority of common consumer robot errors.
The short term takes action
The long term validates direction
No execution is required on other timeframes:
This is a deliberate choice to ensure absolute consistency.
Mathematical Money Management
Titan Breakout applies money management identical to that of a professional trader:
- Fixed risk
- Purely mathematical management
- SL value measured in silver, not pips
- Batch control according to volatility
This approach protects capital in both demo and live accounts, avoiding emotional drift and excessive exposure.
Filtered, never forced execution
Before each position opening, Titan Breakout checks :
- Trend (EMA H1 + D1)
- ADX > Threshold
- RSI in healthy zone
- Valid Donchian break
- Spread acceptable
- Active time window
- Anti-correlation
- Free global Mutex
If only one of these filters fails → No open position.
EA even explains its refusal thanks to Debug Mode
Real-life technical safeguards
Titan Breakout reproduces the demands of a professional trader:
- Control stop levels & freeze levels
- Margin check (no "not enough money")
- Multi-symbol anti-correlation
- Account protection
- Risk management tailored to the financial and forex markets
- Automatic cleaning of global variables
Break-Even & Trailing intelligent
The CheckBreakEven() module:
- Use the ATR to validate progress
- Respects the broker's minimum stop
- Activates progressive trailing
- Transforms stop-loss into dynamic profit management
The result: fluid, realistic management, a far cry from basic robots.
The power of Mutex Global
Mutex Global prevents two pairs from triggering a trade simultaneously.
Combined with anti-correlation, it avoids over-exposure and the multiplication of useless positions.
This is a rare behavior, absent from the majority of robots on the market, even among the most expensive.
A design calibrated for Prop Firms
Titan Breakout respects all the major constraints of prop firm trading:
- Mandatory stop-loss
- Risk % fixed
- No martingale
- No grid
- Multi-symbol protection
- Strict opening and closing logic
- Spread control
- Margin check
- Consistency of open positions
Philosophy: Few trades, but clean, consistent trades.
Key benefits
Clear modular structure
Multi-timeframe filtering
Complete management via ATR
Global control via Mutex + anti-correlation
Audit-ready logs
Long-term account protection
Optimization for beginners and advanced traders
In summary: The strategy of order in chaos
Titan Breakout is not an impulsive robot.
It's a disciplined, mathematical, reliable system, designed to offer total consistency in the forex market.
He doesn't try to guess the market.
He tries never to provoke losing conditions.