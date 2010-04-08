How our robot works

The MT5 Robot designed for Prop Firms

In the forex, CFD and currency markets, the majority of robots fail for the same reason: They execute signals without taking into account volatility, stop-loss, lot, trading account or the real context in which traders operate.

Titan Breakout is the complete opposite of this logic. It's a complete algorithmic system, designed to replicate the decisions of a disciplined forex trader working under the strict conditions of a prop firm like FTMO.

It acts like a professional autopilot, able to optimize every position taken according to currency pairs, liquidity, trends and the foreign exchange market.





Architecture designed as a professional system

The Titan Breakout code isn't just a suite of indicators.

It's a strategic architecture organized to measure, filter, execute, protect and clean up every transaction.





System bricks include :

EMA H1 + D1 filtering → Reliable trend monitoring, avoids misinterpretation

→ Reliable trend monitoring, avoids misinterpretation Breakout Donchian → Reacts only to real breaks

→ Reacts only to real breaks ADX + RSI → Quality filtering, false signal suppression

→ Quality filtering, false signal suppression Global ATR → Dynamic management of SL, TP, BE, TS depending on volatility

→ Dynamic management of SL, TP, BE, TS depending on Anti-correlation & global Mutex → No double exposure on currency pairs

→ No double exposure on Real money management → Calculation based on real lot, real SL and dollar or USD value

Titan Breakout does not "attempt" a trade:

It only takes a position if all the conditions are met.





H1 Only: Consistency above all else

The robot is designed to work on H1, with global confirmation on D1.

This multi-timeframe approach eliminates the majority of common consumer robot errors.

The short term takes action

The long term validates direction

No execution is required on other timeframes:

This is a deliberate choice to ensure absolute consistency.





Mathematical Money Management

Titan Breakout applies money management identical to that of a professional trader:

Fixed risk

Purely mathematical management

SL value measured in silver, not pips

Batch control according to volatility

This approach protects capital in both demo and live accounts, avoiding emotional drift and excessive exposure.





Filtered, never forced execution

Before each position opening, Titan Breakout checks :

Trend (EMA H1 + D1)

ADX > Threshold

RSI in healthy zone

Valid Donchian break

Spread acceptable

Active time window

Anti-correlation

Free global Mutex

If only one of these filters fails → No open position.

EA even explains its refusal thanks to Debug Mode





Real-life technical safeguards

Titan Breakout reproduces the demands of a professional trader:

Control stop levels & freeze levels

Margin check (no "not enough money")

Multi-symbol anti-correlation

Account protection

Risk management tailored to the financial and forex markets

and Automatic cleaning of global variables





Break-Even & Trailing intelligent

The CheckBreakEven() module:

Use the ATR to validate progress

Respects the broker 's minimum stop

's minimum stop Activates progressive trailing

Transforms stop-loss into dynamic profit management

The result: fluid, realistic management, a far cry from basic robots.





The power of Mutex Global

Mutex Global prevents two pairs from triggering a trade simultaneously.

Combined with anti-correlation, it avoids over-exposure and the multiplication of useless positions.

This is a rare behavior, absent from the majority of robots on the market, even among the most expensive.





A design calibrated for Prop Firms

Titan Breakout respects all the major constraints of prop firm trading:

Mandatory stop-loss

Risk % fixed

No martingale

No grid

Multi-symbol protection

Strict opening and closing logic

Spread control

Margin check

Consistency of open positions

Philosophy: Few trades, but clean, consistent trades.





Key benefits

Clear modular structure

Multi-timeframe filtering

Complete management via ATR

Global control via Mutex + anti-correlation

Audit-ready logs

Long-term account protection

Optimization for beginners and advanced traders





In summary: The strategy of order in chaos

Titan Breakout is not an impulsive robot.

It's a disciplined, mathematical, reliable system, designed to offer total consistency in the forex market.

He doesn't try to guess the market.

He tries never to provoke losing conditions.