Zigzag star
- Experts
- Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
- 버전: 2.50
- 업데이트됨: 24 12월 2025
ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description
The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings, trend structure, and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm.
The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations.
Core Strategy Logic
Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows using the ZigZag indicator
Automatically identifies trend direction and structure shifts
Executes trades at key swing points and pullback zones
Avoids choppy markets by ignoring minor price movements
Recommendation:
symbol: EUR/USD
Timeframe:15min or H4
Account type: Any (propfirms fiendly)
Note: The EA setting very advance and you can choose your own way for tradng
Trading Behavior
Buy Trades: Triggered during bullish structure when price forms higher lows and confirms upward momentum
Sell Trades: Triggered during bearish structure when price forms lower highs and confirms downward momentum
Trades only when a clear ZigZag pattern is present, reducing false entries
Risk & Trade Management
Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
Optional trailing stop based on swing points
Fixed or dynamic lot sizing
Maximum trade and drawdown control
Key Advantages
Structure-based trading (not indicator-lag dependent)
Works on all symbols and timeframes
Ideal for scalping, intraday, and swing trading
Clean logic, easy to optimize and backtest
MT5-optimized with fast execution