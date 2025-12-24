Zigzag star

ZigZag Expert Advisor – Strategy Description

The ZigZag Expert Advisor (EA) is an advanced price-action trading system designed to identify significant market swings, trend structure, and high-probability reversal zones using the ZigZag algorithm.

The EA filters market noise by focusing only on meaningful highs and lows, allowing it to trade in harmony with market structure rather than reacting to random price fluctuations.

Core Strategy Logic

Detects higher highs, higher lows, lower highs, and lower lows using the ZigZag indicator

Automatically identifies trend direction and structure shifts

Executes trades at key swing points and pullback zones

Avoids choppy markets by ignoring minor price movements



Recommendation: symbol: EUR/USD Timeframe:15min or H4 Account type: Any (propfirms fiendly) Note: The EA setting very advance and you can choose your own way for tradng



Trading Behavior

Buy Trades : Triggered during bullish structure when price forms higher lows and confirms upward momentum

Sell Trades : Triggered during bearish structure when price forms lower highs and confirms downward momentum

Trades only when a clear ZigZag pattern is present, reducing false entries

Risk & Trade Management

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional trailing stop based on swing points

Fixed or dynamic lot sizing

Maximum trade and drawdown control

Key Advantages