Vortex oscillator mt4

🔥 VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow

VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move.

💎 Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer

Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorithm. It doesn't just show you where the price is going—it tells you if the market has the "fuel" (volume) to sustain the trend.

📊 Professional Structure & Visuals

Normalized Scale (-100 to +100) : A standardized reading across all assets. No more guessing—the scale remains consistent whether you trade Gold, FX, or Indices.

Zero Pivot Line : The ultimate line of demarcation between bulls and bears. Simple, clean, and effective.

Impulse Zones (+50 / -50) : Instantly identify "Super Trends" and momentum breakouts.

Dynamic Dual Curves : 🟢 Green Line (VI+) : Measures Bullish Buying Pressure. 🔴 Red Line (VI-) : Measures Bearish Selling Pressure.



🎯 How to Trade with VORTEX OSCILLATOR

Designed to be instinctive for both Scalpers and Swing Traders:

The Confirmation Crossover: Enter a Buy trade when the Green line crosses above the Red line. The Zero-Line Filter: For maximum safety, wait for the dominant line to cross the 0 level. This confirms the trend is backed by real volume flow. Exit Strategy: Close your position when the lines converge back toward the zero level, signaling a loss of momentum.

🛠 Product Features