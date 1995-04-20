Vortex oscillator mt4
- インディケータ
- Vincent Albert Feugier
- バージョン: 1.0
- アクティベーション: 20
🔥 VORTEX OSCILLATOR: Master the Volume Flow
VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a high-performance trading tool that reimagines the classic Vortex indicator as an ultra-responsive precision oscillator. Designed for traders who demand absolute clarity, it fuses price action with Tick Volume to reveal the true momentum behind every market move.
💎 Why VORTEX OSCILLATOR is a Game Changer
Most indicators only track price, often reacting too late. VORTEX OSCILLATOR uses a sophisticated Volume-Weighted Flow algorithm. It doesn't just show you where the price is going—it tells you if the market has the "fuel" (volume) to sustain the trend.
📊 Professional Structure & Visuals
-
Normalized Scale (-100 to +100): A standardized reading across all assets. No more guessing—the scale remains consistent whether you trade Gold, FX, or Indices.
-
Zero Pivot Line: The ultimate line of demarcation between bulls and bears. Simple, clean, and effective.
-
Impulse Zones (+50 / -50): Instantly identify "Super Trends" and momentum breakouts.
-
Dynamic Dual Curves:
-
🟢 Green Line (VI+): Measures Bullish Buying Pressure.
-
🔴 Red Line (VI-): Measures Bearish Selling Pressure.
-
🎯 How to Trade with VORTEX OSCILLATOR
Designed to be instinctive for both Scalpers and Swing Traders:
-
The Confirmation Crossover: Enter a Buy trade when the Green line crosses above the Red line.
-
The Zero-Line Filter: For maximum safety, wait for the dominant line to cross the 0 level. This confirms the trend is backed by real volume flow.
-
Exit Strategy: Close your position when the lines converge back toward the zero level, signaling a loss of momentum.
🛠 Product Features
-
Multi-Asset & Multi-Timeframe: Optimized for Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (DAX, NASDAQ, US30), and Crypto.
-
Low-Lag Algorithm: A refined calculation designed to minimize delay while providing smooth, actionable curves.
-
EA Ready: Clearly defined buffers for easy integration into your own Expert Advisors.
-
Visual Comfort: Perfectly balanced colors for dark and light backgrounds.