Farman trendline
- Indicators
- Aiireza Arjmandi Nezhad
- Version: 12.2
- Activations: 5
FARMAN TREND V12 – Ultra Fast Multi-Timeframe Trend Engine (christmas off)
FARMAN TREND V12 is a professional adaptive trend indicator based on fractal market structure and volume-sensitive calculations.
It delivers fast, smooth, and reliable trend detection across all timeframes with a true multi-timeframe engine.
✔ Adaptive Dynamic Mode
✔ Real Multi-Timeframe Analysis
✔ No Repaint – No Lag
✔ Ultra Fast & Backtest Optimized
✔ Perfect for Scalping & Prop Trading
🔥 FARMAN TREND V12 – ULTRA FAST MULTI-TIMEFRAME TREND ENGINE
FARMAN TREND V12 is a next-generation trend analysis indicator designed for traders who demand precision, speed, and adaptability.
Unlike traditional moving averages and static indicators, FARMAN V12 uses an Adaptive Fractal Algorithm that dynamically reacts to market volatility and volume behavior, providing cleaner trends and earlier confirmations.
🧠 Adaptive Calculation Engine
FARMAN V12 offers two professional calculation modes:
📊 STATIC MODE
-
Fixed calculation period
-
Ideal for backtesting and stable market conditions
-
Fully repeatable results
🧠 DYNAMIC MODE (Recommended)
-
Automatically adjusts its calculation period based on real-time volume
-
Faster response during high activity
-
Noise filtering during low liquidity
-
Mimics professional discretionary trend analysis
⏱️ True Multi-Timeframe Technology
FARMAN TREND V12 is built with a real MTF engine, not visual simulation.
✔ Select any reference timeframe from M1 to MN1
✔ Display higher timeframe trend on lower timeframe charts
✔ Trade in the direction of the dominant trend
✔ No repainting, no delays
🎨 Smart Color-Coded Trend Line
-
🟢 Green – Bullish trend (price above FARMAN line)
-
🔴 Red – Bearish trend (price below FARMAN line)
-
🟡 Gold – Neutral / transition phase
Instant visual clarity without chart clutter.
⚡ Ultra Fast & Optimized Performance
-
Calculates only new bars
-
Cached higher timeframe data
-
Optimized for Strategy Tester
-
Smooth performance even on low-end systems
Perfect for:
-
Scalping
-
Day trading
-
Prop firm challenges
-
Multi-chart setups
📊 Professional Live Control Panel
In live trading mode, FARMAN V12 provides an advanced control panel:
-
One-click timeframe selection
-
Static / Dynamic mode switching
-
Live display of:
-
Fractal Dimension
-
Alpha Coefficient
-
Total calculations
-
-
Processing status LED
This allows traders to understand market structure, not just see signals.
🎯 Who Is This Indicator For?
✔ Professional & advanced traders
✔ Scalpers & intraday traders
✔ Prop firm traders
✔ Smart Money & price action traders
✔ Anyone tired of lagging indicators
✅ Key Features Summary
✔ Adaptive Fractal Trend Algorithm
✔ Volume-Based Dynamic Period
✔ True Multi-Timeframe Engine
✔ No Repaint
✔ Ultra Fast & Stable
✔ Built-in Control Panel
✔ MetaTrader 5 Compatible
FARMAN TREND V12 is not just an indicator —
it is a professional trend intelligence system.