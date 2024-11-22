Close all position by ARAN
- Utilities
-
Aiireza Arjmandi NezhadI have been active in financial markets since 2015.
Over the years I have failed and won.
I have a channel on the TradingView site and I recently started my activity on the site
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DISCOUNT LIFE TIME JUST 1 MONTH
UNLIMITED USAGE JUST 30 $
Product Name: Close all position by ARAN (MT5 Utility)
Introduction
Close all position by ARAN is a lightweight, configurable tool for managing simultaneous trade exits in MetaTrader 5. It lets you close all trades based on user-defined P/L thresholds (positive or negative). This product does not provide signals or market forecasts and does not guarantee any results.
Features
- Close all at positive P/L threshold: When total profit/loss reaches the specified positive value, all positions are closed.
- Close all at negative P/L threshold: When total profit/loss reaches the specified negative value, all positions are closed.
- Independent control for each mode: Enable or disable the positive and negative close-all modes separately.
- Temporarily pause the EA without turning off AutoTrading: Greater flexibility in managing trades.
- Optional auto-disable chart grid on start: A cleaner chart view.
- Optimized execution and simple UI: Suitable for users with different experience levels.
How to Use
- Attach the EA to a chart in MT5.
- Set the positive and negative P/L thresholds as needed (in the account currency).
- Toggle the positive/negative close-all modes independently.
- Enable the grid auto-disable option if needed.
- Keep the chart open while the EA is active so that conditions can be monitored.
Notes and Compatibility
- Works on any symbol and timeframe in MT5.
- Results depend on user settings, market conditions, and broker characteristics.
- It is recommended to test on a demo account or Strategy Tester before using on a live account.
Disclaimer and Risk Management
- This tool is a management utility for batch closing of trades; it provides no signals, trading strategies, or guarantees about results.
- Trading in financial markets involves risk. Users are fully responsible for their usage and outcomes.
- Past performance is not indicative of future results.
Version
- Version 1.0 — Initial release.