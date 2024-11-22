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Product Name: Close all position by ARAN (MT5 Utility)

Introduction

Close all position by ARAN is a lightweight, configurable tool for managing simultaneous trade exits in MetaTrader 5. It lets you close all trades based on user-defined P/L thresholds (positive or negative). This product does not provide signals or market forecasts and does not guarantee any results.

Features

Close all at positive P/L threshold: When total profit/loss reaches the specified positive value, all positions are closed.

Close all at negative P/L threshold: When total profit/loss reaches the specified negative value, all positions are closed.

Independent control for each mode: Enable or disable the positive and negative close-all modes separately.

Temporarily pause the EA without turning off AutoTrading: Greater flexibility in managing trades.

Optional auto-disable chart grid on start: A cleaner chart view.

Optimized execution and simple UI: Suitable for users with different experience levels.

How to Use

Attach the EA to a chart in MT5. Set the positive and negative P/L thresholds as needed (in the account currency). Toggle the positive/negative close-all modes independently. Enable the grid auto-disable option if needed. Keep the chart open while the EA is active so that conditions can be monitored.

Notes and Compatibility

Works on any symbol and timeframe in MT5.

Results depend on user settings, market conditions, and broker characteristics.

It is recommended to test on a demo account or Strategy Tester before using on a live account.

Disclaimer and Risk Management

This tool is a management utility for batch closing of trades; it provides no signals, trading strategies, or guarantees about results.

Trading in financial markets involves risk. Users are fully responsible for their usage and outcomes.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Version

Version 1.0 — Initial release.



