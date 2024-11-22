Close all position by ARAN

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Product Name: Close all position by ARAN (MT5 Utility)

Introduction
Close all position by ARAN is a lightweight, configurable tool for managing simultaneous trade exits in MetaTrader 5. It lets you close all trades based on user-defined P/L thresholds (positive or negative). This product does not provide signals or market forecasts and does not guarantee any results.

Features

  • Close all at positive P/L threshold: When total profit/loss reaches the specified positive value, all positions are closed.
  • Close all at negative P/L threshold: When total profit/loss reaches the specified negative value, all positions are closed.
  • Independent control for each mode: Enable or disable the positive and negative close-all modes separately.
  • Temporarily pause the EA without turning off AutoTrading: Greater flexibility in managing trades.
  • Optional auto-disable chart grid on start: A cleaner chart view.
  • Optimized execution and simple UI: Suitable for users with different experience levels.

How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a chart in MT5.
  2. Set the positive and negative P/L thresholds as needed (in the account currency).
  3. Toggle the positive/negative close-all modes independently.
  4. Enable the grid auto-disable option if needed.
  5. Keep the chart open while the EA is active so that conditions can be monitored.

Notes and Compatibility

  • Works on any symbol and timeframe in MT5.
  • Results depend on user settings, market conditions, and broker characteristics.
  • It is recommended to test on a demo account or Strategy Tester before using on a live account.

Disclaimer and Risk Management

  • This tool is a management utility for batch closing of trades; it provides no signals, trading strategies, or guarantees about results.
  • Trading in financial markets involves risk. Users are fully responsible for their usage and outcomes.
  • Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Version

  • Version 1.0 — Initial release.


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