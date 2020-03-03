Golden Aegis EA

GoldenAegis: A Specialized Gold EA for Prop Firm Challenges

GoldenAegis, a premier Expert Advisor from the Nirvana series, is a systematic trading tool engineered specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) and for traders aiming to pass prop firm challenges.

Core Strategy and Philosophy

This EA is the culmination of over a decade of hands-on market experience. The core philosophy is to automate a tested and disciplined trading strategy, removing emotional decision-making from the process. GoldenAegis is not just a robot; it is a strategic framework designed to execute trades based on a systematic approach on the M30 timeframe.

Key Features

Optimized for Prop Firms: The EA's logic is specifically calibrated to meet the typical requirements of prop firm evaluations, focusing on consistent growth and strict drawdown control. It is also perfectly suitable for live personal accounts.

Strategic Timeframe (M30): Operates exclusively on the 30-minute chart for Gold, a timeframe chosen to balance clear signal generation with the filtering of short-term market noise.

Universal Compatibility: Functions with any MT5 broker, on both ECN and Standard account types. There are no hidden restrictions or limitations.

Ready to Use: The package includes pre-optimized setting files (.set) provided by the author. Detailed instructions are included to ensure a quick and easy setup.

Risk Management

GoldenAegis features a built-in risk management system. Users can define risk per trade either as a fixed lot size or as a percentage of the account equity. This flexibility is essential for adhering to the strict risk parameters required by prop firms.

Due Diligence and Transparency

Transparency is a top priority. We strongly encourage all potential users to perform their own due diligence before purchasing:

Analyze the detailed backtest reports available in the screenshots section. Review all provided screenshots and videos on this product page to fully understand the EA's behavior. Run the free demo version in your MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester to evaluate its performance on your own.

Quick Setup Guide

Attach the GoldenAegis EA to a XAUUSD, M30 chart. Load the recommended .set file provided with your purchase. Adjust the risk management settings according to your personal trading plan or prop firm rules.

Support

For all questions and support inquiries, please use the "Comments" section on this page.