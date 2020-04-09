Telegram Alerts MT5

TurboSignal Pro – Ultimate MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier

TurboSignal Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Telegram Notification Expert Advisor designed for traders who want real-time, accurate, and beautifully formatted trade alerts without missing a single event.

Whether you trade manually or use multiple EAs, TurboSignal Pro keeps you fully informed — instantly on Telegram.

Key Features

Instant Trade Notifications

Receive Telegram alerts for:

Market Order Opened (BUY / SELL)

Order Closed

Take Profit Hit

Stop Loss Hit

Pending Orders (Limit / Stop / Stop-Limit)

All messages include clear emojis, clean formatting, and precise data.

Automatic Performance Reports

Stay on top of your trading performance with scheduled reports:

Daily Report

Weekly Summary

Monthly Summary

Each report includes:

Balance

Equity

Drawdown (%)

Number of trades

Wins / Losses

Total profit

Professional Message Design

Messages are designed to be:

Easy to read

Emotion-driven

Perfect for personal trading, signal services, or account monitoring

Smart & Accurate (No Zero Values)

Correct symbol, price, volume, profit, and time

No fake 0.00000 or 1970.01.01 issues

Uses MT5 Trade Transactions, not outdated methods

Lightweight & Stable

No chart clutter

Minimal CPU usage

Works with manual trades & all EAs

Compatible with any broker

Input Parameters

Parameter Description EA_Name Custom EA name shown in all Telegram messages BotToken Telegram Bot Token ChatID Telegram Chat ID Enable Open Alerts Notify when new trades are opened Enable Close Alerts Notify when trades are closed Enable SL/TP Alerts Notify when SL or TP is hit Enable Pending Alerts Notify when pending orders are placed Daily Report Time Time to send daily report (server time) Weekly Report Enable weekly summary Monthly Report Enable monthly summary









Easy Setup (3 Steps)

Create a Telegram Bot via @BotFather Get your Bot Token & Chat ID Attach TurboSignal Pro to any MT5 chart

Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org







