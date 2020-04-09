Telegram Alerts MT5
- 实用工具
- Teerathad Booranawisedkul
- 版本: 1.40
- 激活: 10
TurboSignal Pro – Ultimate MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier
TurboSignal Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Telegram Notification Expert Advisor designed for traders who want real-time, accurate, and beautifully formatted trade alerts without missing a single event.
Whether you trade manually or use multiple EAs, TurboSignal Pro keeps you fully informed — instantly on Telegram.
Key Features
Instant Trade Notifications
Receive Telegram alerts for:
-
Market Order Opened (BUY / SELL)
-
Order Closed
-
Take Profit Hit
-
Stop Loss Hit
-
Pending Orders (Limit / Stop / Stop-Limit)
All messages include clear emojis, clean formatting, and precise data.
Automatic Performance Reports
Stay on top of your trading performance with scheduled reports:
-
Daily Report
-
Weekly Summary
-
Monthly Summary
Each report includes:
-
Balance
-
Equity
-
Drawdown (%)
-
Number of trades
-
Wins / Losses
-
Total profit
Professional Message Design
Messages are designed to be:
-
Easy to read
-
Emotion-driven
-
Perfect for personal trading, signal services, or account monitoring
Smart & Accurate (No Zero Values)
-
Correct symbol, price, volume, profit, and time
-
No fake 0.00000 or 1970.01.01 issues
-
Uses MT5 Trade Transactions, not outdated methods
Lightweight & Stable
-
No chart clutter
-
Minimal CPU usage
-
Works with manual trades & all EAs
-
Compatible with any broker
Input Parameters
|Parameter
|Description
|EA_Name
|Custom EA name shown in all Telegram messages
|BotToken
|Telegram Bot Token
|ChatID
|Telegram Chat ID
|Enable Open Alerts
|Notify when new trades are opened
|Enable Close Alerts
|Notify when trades are closed
|Enable SL/TP Alerts
|Notify when SL or TP is hit
|Enable Pending Alerts
|Notify when pending orders are placed
|Daily Report Time
|Time to send daily report (server time)
|Weekly Report
|Enable weekly summary
|Monthly Report
|Enable monthly summary
Easy Setup (3 Steps)
-
Create a Telegram Bot via @BotFather
-
Get your Bot Token & Chat ID
-
Attach TurboSignal Pro to any MT5 chart
Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org