Telegram Alerts MT4

Telegram Trading Report Pro

Telegram Trading Report Pro is a professional MT4 Expert Advisor designed to keep traders fully informed about their trading activity through real-time Telegram notifications and automated performance reports.

This EA is ideal for traders who want full transparency, instant alerts, and clear performance summaries without staying in front of the trading terminal all day.

Real-Time Trade Notifications

  • Instant BUY / SELL order alerts

  • Detailed order open and order close notifications

  • Includes symbol, order type, lot size, open/close price, profit or loss, and ticket number

Automatic Performance Reports

  • Daily Summary (sent with each closed order)

  • Weekly Report (automatic, every Monday)

  • Monthly Report (automatic, on the first day of each month)


Each report includes:

  • Balance and Equity

  • Drawdown percentage

  • Total trades

  • Profit / Loss

  • Win and Loss statistics

Telegram Integration

  • Direct integration with Telegram Bot API

  • Fast and reliable message delivery

  • Works with private chats or group chats

Smart & Lightweight

  • No trading logic — does not open or manage trades

  • Safe to use with any EA or manual trading

  • Low CPU and memory usage

Input Parameters

Parameter Description
EA_Name Custom name displayed in Telegram messages
BotToken Telegram Bot Token obtained from @BotFather
ChatID Telegram Chat ID (user or group)


How It Works

  1. Attach the EA to any chart in MT4

  2. Enter your Telegram Bot Token and Chat ID

  3. Enable WebRequest for https://api.telegram.org

  4. Start receiving instant trade alerts and automated reports

Who Is This EA For?

  • Manual traders who want trade tracking

  • EA traders running multiple strategies

  • Signal providers and account managers

  • Traders who want clear performance reports via Telegram

  • Anyone who wants full control and visibility of their trading account

Important Notes

  • This EA does not place trades

  • Works only as a notification and reporting tool

  • MT4 platform required

  • Internet connection is required for Telegram messages



Recommended products
AK CAP Hotkey Tool
AK Capital Markets Limited
Utilities
Special offer for the next 10 copies Are you tired of manually navigating through menus and inputting data every time you want to execute a trade or open an order on Meta Trader? Our hotkey tool is here to make your life easier and boost your trading efficiency. Our tool is natively coded for lightning-fast performance and comes loaded with all the features you could possibly want. From pending orders and OCO orders to trailing and multiple buckets, it has everything a scalper could need. An
TeleCopy for MT4
Tuan Nghia Phan
Utilities
Copy signals from Telegram channel to MT4/MT5 (Telegram bot must be added as an Admin in the channel)  Input * Telegram bot token: Get your bot token by chatting with @BotFather * Multi- order for multi-tp signals * Signals filter by "not included text" * Option to Modify/Close by Reply message * Range Entry Mode: No open order if the price is out of range  Setup on your MT4/MT5: - MT4/MT5 => Tools => Options => Expert Advisors => Tick on Allow Algo Trading & Allow WebRequest, add  API Telegram
AllChartsSyncChanger MT4
Hiroaki Ihara
Utilities
All Charts Sync Changer Mini is here: Click here All Charts Sync Changer+ MT4 is the advanced version of All Charts Sync Changer Mini. Whether you are a multi-timeframe analyst or a trader with limited monitors, this tool will be your powerful ally. Transform your MT4 into a professional analysis command center. The Ultimate Chart Sync & High-Speed Switching Tool I want to switch my entire chart setup in an instant for each of my strategies. My workspace is a mess of currency pairs, indices, an
Calc account value for MT4
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
Script to calculate equity and balance at a specific date and time.  This script makes up for a lack of MetaTrader account history, that does not show how the balance and equity changes in time. Balance calculation includes closed orders only. Equity calculation includes orders closed before and orders that are still open at the specified time. Example: date and time set to 2020/07/06 00:00. If I had a Buy 1 lot EURUSD position opened at price 1.12470 on the 2020/07/02, the program would ca
FREE
Telegram Alerts
Gad Benisty
4.72 (18)
Utilities
This application is now replaced by Ofir Notify Light Edition (Free) or Ofir Notify (paid). Thank all for your positive feedbacks. Ofir Notify is a tool which send alerts on trades to Telegram Alert on any event concerning a position : Opening, Closing, modification (SL, TP) Send alerts to Chats, Groups and Channel Alert on Equity change Display Risk, Reward and progress of profit/lost for each position Customization of alerts ( only in full edition ) Sending charts screenshots with alerts   
FREE
Advanced Info Displayer mt4
Massimiliano Pirola
Utilities
Would you like to have statistics about your trades displayed while you operate? Have you a solid understanding of the symbol you are trading? Do you really know everything you need to about your trading account? Do you need to keep an eye on the local times around the world? Advanced Info Displayer answers to all that. It is the ultimate tool to know all sort of useful information and hidden or hard to find data. It is important if you are serious about trading and you value statistics and mat
Multi Chart Synchronization MT4
Yu Zhang
5 (1)
Utilities
This product can be used to synchronize multiple Charts, and each Chart can be set to a different sync mode. With this product you can better view and manipulate charts: different time frames for a single Symbol, the same time frame for multiple Symbols... and more. PS: The link below is the FreeDemo product, you can use it on EURUSD/XUAUSD/USDCNH symbol: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/38557 Feature: Chart settings  can be synchronized, including : background, indentation, size, etc. M
Account Push Info
Christian Lehr
Utilities
API - Account Push Info is a Tool for "EVERYONE", who want to get the Live Statistics of an MT4 Trading Account, independent if you trade live or demo or automaticly or manual. It send the Report periodly to the Mobile Device with Push Message or to your Mail Account. The Report includes many important kind of Data, like: - a Specified Name for the Account / System - its a Live or Demo Account - Balance, Equity, - Drawdown in Currency and Percent, - Sum of Deposits, - Active Positions - Accou
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Basic Trade Buttons mt4
Kriengsak Peitaisong
Utilities
Basic Trade Buttons is a tool to help you to quickly open and close trades, place take profit and stop loss points by clicking on the button of each job that you preferred. Once you attached this tool to mt4 chart, the program will calculate a trade volume(Lots size) automatically to prepare to send to the trade server when you click on 'Buy' or 'Sell' button. Click on 'TP', 'SL' or 'Close' button to place take profit, stop loss based on the predefined levels or to close all open positions respe
Trade Manager Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Utilities
LIMITED TIME SALE - 30% OFF! WAS $50 - NOW JUST $35! Take control of your forex portfolio. See instantly where you stand, whats working and whats causing you pain! MT5 VERSION AVAILABLE HERE:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/58658 The Trade Manager Dashboard is designed to show you at a glance where each position you have in the forex market currently is, and make risk management and exposure to currencies easier to understand. For traders that scale into the market gradually wi
TrendLine Auto Executor MT4
Alessandro Bertoli
Utilities
ATTENTION: the utility cannot work in the Strategy Tester, if you want to try the demo version for free for a week, or have any questions, write me an email! You can find my address on my user profile. TrendLine Auto Executor   is a software capable of identifying the trendlines you have drawn on the chart and opening orders as soon as they are touched or exceeded. The software allows you to manage two orders at a time for each chart by tracking two groups of trendlines, one for each order, and
Forex 21 Minor Pairs MAX Spread Display
Jairzino Rivelino Williams
Utilities
METATRADER4 This program is designed to monitor and evaluate the market performance of 21 minor currency pairs by tracking key metrics such as maximum spread and the time of occurrence. For each selected currency pair, the program calculates the current spread and compares it against the highest recorded spread. If a new maximum spread is detected, it updates the maximum value and logs the time. The spread information is  dynamically displayed. Additionally, every hour, the program prints out t
Screen logger
Sergey Likho
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Screen logger   with telegram - takes screenshots of all open MetaTrader 4 charts. Why do you need Recording incoming quotations from a broker. In case of any corrections, this moment will be fixed. Check the data of the indicator and notice cases of signal redrawing or overwriting Maintaining own accounting for changes in trading indicators on the account Creation of real trading video from the obtained snapshots Advantages It consumes significantly less resources than any screen recording
FREE
Trade History Exporter Utility
Stefan Ferreira
Utilities
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
Mirror controller
Eugenio Bravetti
2 (1)
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
FREE
DYJ NewsForexFactory
Daying Cao
Utilities
DYJ NewsForexFactory is calendar trading utilities and Indicators of macroeconomic events for fundamental market analysis. Therein you will find financial news and indicators for the largest global economies – from the US and the EU to Australia and Japan, a total of 9 economies, involving more than 60 currency pairs. More than 800 macroeconomic indicators and events are collected from public sources in real time. Historical, current and forecast values, as well as importance characteristics are
Telegram ChartSnap
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 4 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 4 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easily s
Replicator
Aleksej Shcherbak
Utilities
The program is designed for copying your successful orders. The price is often fluctuates within a channel. But there is no time to monitor the terminal and place the next orders, especially if it happens at night. Place an order, when it closed with profit, the program repeats your order as a pending limit order. This will continue until the order closes with a loss, or the price goes too far away and the pending order will not trigger. An offset is provided for inclined channels. The order wil
Close All Positive Orders
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
Script Close All Positive Orders for MT4       - will allow you to quickly close all profitable orders on your account. The script is   suitable   for moments   when you need to quickly close all profitable orders   . The script has the only parameter for setting Profit_in_pips - in it you specify how many points of profit should be on the order so that it falls under the conditions for closing the position. The script is very easy to use   , just drag and drop the script onto the chart and it w
MultiCharts Symbols Changer MT4 Lite
Fabrizio Malavasi
3 (2)
Utilities
This utility can compare simultaneously time frames of different instruments and keep under control   the nine major time frames  of an instrument. It is composed by two changers, a crosshair and some additional components : the  multicharts time frames changer   is designed to  compare  simultaneously  up to thirty time frames  of different symbols with the  keyboard or the button the multicharts symbols changer can  link up to nine charts and control simultaneously the nine major time frame b
Telegram Trader Pro
Mahammadjamil Kazi
Utilities
Here's a step-by-step guide on how to create and set up a Telegram bot for MetaTrader 4, enabling you to receive trading updates and alerts on your Telegram channel or group. Open Telegram : Launch your Telegram app on your device. Search for "BotFather" : In the Telegram search bar, type "BotFather" and select it from the search results. Create a New Bot : Type /start and send it to BotFather. Then, type /newbot to initiate the bot creation process. Bot Nickname and Username : Give your bot a n
Fast Manager
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT4 Manager)   is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132502?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel:   execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy,
Account Informer MT4
Ismail Hakki Delibas
5 (1)
Utilities
Utility Description This is a useful utility that can help traders to Stay in touch with their Accounts and hear about account critical conditions. With this utility, traders will receive notifications of broker server connectivity status. Different forms of notifications are supported such as Android or IOS phone notifications, Email messages or Popup Alerts. Also any changes on positions can be sent as a notification based on user settings. All above features can be customized using the EA inp
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Auto Changer for contracts date
Heinz Kappler
Utilities
Underlying assets with expiration date can change automatically to next date in the chart. Some brokers offer underlying assets with expiration date. For example to March, June, September, or December. This tool switches automatically to the next date. Expert Advisors, indicators, charts, or templates receive automatically the new contract. Automatically supported formats: NameMMMYY (Jp225Mar17) or NameMMYY (SugarMr17). Use as an indicator. Path \MQL4\Indicators. Example From UsaIndJun17 , UsaI
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management
Ahmad Waddah Attar
Utilities
Waddah Attar Easy Positions Risk Management This EA gives you a full ability to close one position or close all positions . Close buy or sell trades in any position . Close profit or loss position . by clicking on a command button on the chart with confirmation message . Show you  a full information about your positions like : count - lots - average price - points - profit -  profit % - used margin for this position and the risk percent . and also the scrolled table of trades that position has
CryptoCurrency MT4 history maker MTF
Farzin Sadeghi Bonjar
Utilities
This is a program in the form of an EA that attaches to a chart in MetaTrader 4. Then, by using API from Bittrex, Binance websites, it downloads the history of altcoins. By selecting a pair name, the EA automatically downloads all time frames history (Daily,H12,H4,H2,H1,M30,M15,M5,M3,M1) so there is no need to attach multiple EAs to different charts. You can select one pair from Bittrex and 4 pairs from Binance exchange with one running EA and create up to 15 timeframes for 5 different pairs. Th
Telegram Trade Watcher
Thomas Bolognesi
Utilities
Telegram Notification System for MetaTrader - User Guide This guide describes the functionalities of our Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader that sends real‑time notifications via Telegram. The system is ideal for traders who want to stay updated on their trades—whether opened manually or by other EAs—and includes chart screenshots for visual context. In addition to standard trade open and close notifications, the system now also alerts you if an order is modified (for example, when the Stop Loss
Spread Record Analyzer
Toshio Ishimoto
Utilities
This indicator is a utility that can output spreads to CSV file in three formats. In the case of scalping where the spread greatly affects the trade result, the specification of the spread of the FX Broker you use is an important point to be aware of. Since the spread value changes greatly depending on the time zone, the average value of spreads officially announced by FX Broker is not very helpful. It is very important to investigate the spread specification of each FX Brokers by yourself. This
Buyers of this product also purchase
Local Trade Copier EA MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (104)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally  fast trade copying with the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the Local Trade Copier EA MT4 offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking to inc
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.42 (192)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (424)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4
Dilwyn Tng
5 (3)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT4 is not just a simple local trade copier; it is a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with its blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both   Master (sender) and Slave (receiver)   modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (41)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Risk Calculator Fast Trade Management Buttons
LEE SAMSON
Utilities
LAUNCH OFFER 30% OFF! $49 instead of $69! The Risk/Reward Tool is a professional-grade Expert Advisor designed to revolutionise the way you plan, visualise, and execute trades in MetaTrader 4. Whether you're a discretionary trader who values precise risk management or a strategy developer who needs to test trade setups visually, this tool provides everything you need in one elegant, intuitive interface. Unlike basic position calculators, the Risk/Reward Tool combines visual trade planning with
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Utilities
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (53)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (9)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Second Chart the Time Frame in Seconds
Boris Sedov
4.8 (5)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 4 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators, Expert Advisors (EAs), and scripts, operating as conveniently as with standard charts. Unlike standard tools,
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
RS Trade Copier
Boris Sedov
5 (1)
Utilities
Professional solution for copying trades between terminals. RS Trade Copier is a reliable and flexible system for copying trading operations between MetaTrader 4 terminals. The program suits experienced traders, signal providers, and individual investors, enabling high-precision trade replication with minimal latency. It supports simple automatic configuration as well as advanced manual settings. Does not interfere with manually opened trades or other expert advisors. All operations executed loc
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (1)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please   DON'T BUY   this product before   TESTING  and watching my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place
CloseIfProfitorLoss with Trailing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.87 (31)
Utilities
Closing positions in MetaTrader 4 upon reaching the total profit/loss with the profit trailing function. You can enable the Virtual stops (Separate Order) , Calculating and closing for BUY and SELL positions separately (Separate BUY SELL) , Closing and calculating all symbols or the current symbol only (All Symbols) , Enable trailing for profit ( Trailing Profit) Close on total profit and loss in deposit currency, points, or % of the balance. The application is designed for use on any account t
Profrobotrading Channel EA
Irina Cherkashina
Utilities
With this Expert Advisor, you can seamlessly integrate various channel, arrow, and reversal indicators. It offers the flexibility to use all popular channel trading strategies, while also providing powerful tools to customize your trading conditions and risk management system.   The Expert Advisor opens orders when the price crosses the channel boundaries. Multiple crossing conditions are available for customization: Price touches boundary on re-entry into the channel Price touches boundary on
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Utilities
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
X2 Copy MT4
Liubov' Shkandrii
Utilities
Discover Instant Trade Copying with the Revolutionary X2 Copy MT4. With just a 10-second setup, you'll get a powerful tool for syncing trades between MetaTrader terminals on a single Windows computer or VPS with unprecedented speed - under 0.1 seconds. Whether you're managing multiple accounts, following signals, or scaling your strategy, X2 Copy MT4 adapts to your workflow with unparalleled precision and control. Stop waiting — start copying with market-leading speed and reliability. Download t
Loss Recovery Trading Robot
Quang Dung Pham
5 (2)
Utilities
This is an Expert Adviser use for manual trading as a background EA or combine with external EA to open orders. Loss Recovery Trading is one of your options to handle the lose positions instead of using stop loss by setting a zone recovery area and target to exit the turn rounds sequence. How It Work? If the market goes against your first positions direction at the specific of losing points, the EA will open an opposite direction position with calculated larger lot size and also keep the first
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (11)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Utilities
Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Market Screener for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
5 (1)
Utilities
This is a screener that allows to identify assets that are more than usually overbought (% growth) or oversold (% fall)  within a selected period of time (time frame). The market is ruled by the law, buy cheaper, sell more expensive,  but without an automatic scanner it is very difficult to identify assets overbought or oversold, say, within the current week, or the current hour, or month. There can be dozens or hundreds of instruments, sometimes it is simply not possible to physically analyze e
Bermaui Manual EA
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (10)
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed. Important Information Here is the user's guide:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 You can try this EA with any of my other products, here:    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller Important Features T
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
3.57 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticat
Forward Alert Msg to Telegram
Nguyen Quoc Hung
3.5 (4)
Utilities
This EA is fully automated , it is built based on  the method of catching the pop-up Alert event and forwarding them to Telegram Channel/Group. Parameters of the EA: -------- <EA Settings> -------- Magic Number:   The identifying (magic) number of the currently selected order. Bot name:   Name of the Expert Advisor. Allow forward Alert: Enable/ Disable Forward Alert. Do not send messages after the current time (seconds) . Number of rows to read from list (>= 4...| affect processing speed). --
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
More from author
Telegram Alerts MT5
Teerathad Booranawisedkul
Utilities
TurboSignal Pro – Ultimate MT5 Telegram Trade Notifier TurboSignal Pro is a professional MetaTrader 5 Telegram Notification Expert Advisor designed for traders who want real-time, accurate, and beautifully formatted trade alerts without missing a single event. Whether you trade manually or use multiple EAs, TurboSignal Pro keeps you fully informed — instantly on Telegram . Key Features Instant Trade Notifications Receive Telegram alerts for: Market Order Opened (BUY / SELL) Order Closed Take Pro
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review