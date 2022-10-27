AccMan

Good money/risk management is more than just position sizing, it's much more.

Successful traders analyze your trading activities and keep an eye on your key figures. With the help of AccountMan you can also do this very conveniently, analyze your trading activities for the purpose of professional money / risk management.

Evaluate your trades by trade symbol to see if trading is profitable overall with these. Would you like to keep an eye on your individual strategies? e.g. which strategy works best?

No problem, you can read exactly at what time and on what day of the week etc. the best trading results were achieved.

Based on the evaluation symbol, strategy, hours, day of the week, the trading activities can be traced back precisely, while the program calculates important key figures such as

  • trading frequency
  • gross profit and loss
  • commissions
  • swap
  • net profit
  • Number of winning trades
  • Number of losing trades
  • Expected Payout
  • profit in %
  • Loss in %
  • profit average
  • loss average
  • profit factor

Based on the data displayed, you can see exactly how high the performance of the strategy is. The calculated values ​​thus provide information about possible optimization of trading and thus also a possible increase in profitability.

The existing filter options according to date and time enable you to calculate any period. With the "Symbol" filter you can specifically select the data that is available on the respective trading symbol.

All information at a glance:


Features:

  • Language selection German/English
  • Evaluation by trading symbol
  • Evaluation according to strategy (bound magic number)
  • Evaluation by hourEvaluation by day of the week
  • Filter by trading symbol (optional when evaluating strategy, hours, day of the week), this ensures that the correct data set is displayed
  • Filter by time period (any time period can be examined in this way)

Information included:

  • trading frequency
  • gross profit and loss
  • commissions
  • swap
  • net profit
  • Number of winning trades
  • Number of losing trades
  • Expected Payout
  • profit in %
  • Loss in %
  • profit average
  • loss average
  • profit factor













































































































































































































































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ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ManHedger MT5
Peter Mueller
4.83 (6)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before BUYING  and watch my video about it. The price of the ManHedger will increase to 250$ after 20 copies sold. Contact me for user support or bug reports or if you want the MT4 version! MT4 Version  I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own Zone Recovery strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create Grid trading s
Latency Arbitrage
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Utilities
Latency Arbitrage – Ultra Fast Execution & Price Inefficiency Capture Latency Arbitrage  utility tool is designed to exploit short-term price inefficiencies between fast and slow price feeds. Instead of predicting market direction, the EA focuses on execution speed and price deviation opportunities, allowing traders to capture micro-movements before the market fully adjusts. With built-in risk controls and smart filtering, it ensures precise and disciplined trading performance. Price increases b
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